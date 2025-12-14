The Last PLUS ULTRA! Deku, All Might And More Bid Farewell As MY HERO ACADEMIA Anime Concludes

For anime fans around the world, there’s now a noticeable void in the shōnen anime landscape, as the final episode of My Hero Academia has officially aired in Japan and in the U.S. via simulcast.

With its conclusion, one of the genre’s defining series of the past decade- which kept the feels and fandom from the era of "The Big Three" alive, is now over.

My Hero Academia was one of the most important and biggest new shonen manga and anime series that effectively stepped into the classic battle shōnen genre once dominated by Naruto and Bleach. It arrived at a turning point for the genre, as shōnen anime began moving away from a strictly martial-arts-driven formula and toward a wider, more diverse mix of styles, themes, and influences.

To mark the end of this era, several members of the voice cast, including the voice actors for All Might, Deku, and others, have taken to social media to share their farewells, paying tribute to a series that helped define shōnen anime for nearly ten years.

Bakugou voice actor, Nobuhiko Okamoto's farewell message reads, "For 10 years, I pushed myself and stayed motivated to be able to become Bakugou. For so many emotions and lessons, thank you, Kacchan. To me, you are the greatest hero!"

Izuku Midoriya Japanese voice actor, Daiki Yamashita, also provided a farewell message, which reads, "The work known as 'My Hero Academia' is crafted with the soul of Mr. Horikoshi, and it moves hearts profoundly. It is created with the collective "one for all" desire of each person involved to deliver this story to as many people as possible."

"I am proud to be one of them. If Deku and everyone else continue to be the greatest heroes who keep extending a helping hand and move forward, then I also strongly feel that I want to move straight ahead like him, together with all the irreplaceable people I've met thanks to this work. Let's continue onwards together!"

"PLUS ULTRA!!!""

All Might Japanese voice actor Kenta Miyake also said farewell to the series and fans, stating, "Thank you so much for your support of the TV anime "My Hero Academia" up until now. The story that has been woven by the heroes and villains, including the young Midoriya, is finally coming to an end. Or perhaps it should be said that it has been completed. Just as One For All has fulfilled its mission... The TV anime My Hero Academia is made up of One For All, which is a message of gratitude. "You, who supported me, were also the greatest hero to me," says the All Might in my heart."

Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.

