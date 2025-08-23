The KPOP DEMON HUNTERS Sing-Along Has The Perfect Box Office Beat As Its Projected To Win The Weekend

Netflix's animated musical KPop Demon Hunters is quickly becoming an unstoppable force in entertainment, and the sing-along limited theatrical event is the perfect example.

News
By MarkJulian - Aug 23, 2025 12:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Animated Features
Source: Toonado.com

Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters has exploded into a massive hit, rivaling Red Notice as the streaming platform’s most-watched film (it should soon surpass the Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot film).

More recently, what started as a small, vibrant, sing-along theatrical event has unexpectedly skyrocketed into another instance of the film becoming an unstoppable pop culture moment.

When the special screenings were announced on August 13 for select theaters across the country, fans snapped up tickets almost instantly. Theaters added more showtimes to meet the demand, but those sold out just as quickly.

This frenzy has continued over the past two weeks, leading to KPop Demon Hunters to now be predicted to finish first on the domestic weekend box office charts.

Per Deadline Hollywood, the film is currently projected to earn $15+ million this weekend, a number just large enough to edge out the horror film Weapons, which is projected to earn $13.5 million. 

KPop Demon Hunters, co-written and co-directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, follows the thrilling adventures of Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo), three young-adult pop idols who make up the group Huntr/x. Born into an ancient lineage of demon slayers, the trio must balance their glamorous careers with the dangerous responsibility of combating supernatural threats.

Their skills are put to the ultimate test when their most formidable demonic adversary (Lee Byung-hun) orchestrates the rise of a rival K-pop boy band designed to siphon the souls of unsuspecting fans.

Faced with this sinister challenge, Rumi, Mira, and Zoey must fight with everything they’ve got to protect both the world and the bond that holds them together.

Adding a meta layer of intrigue, the two fictional K-pop groups portrayed in the film have skyrocketed in popularity, achieving chart-topping success that rivals real-world sensations like BTS and Blackpink, cementing the movie’s blend of supernatural action and pop culture spectacle.


"When they aren’t selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.”

bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/23/2025, 12:26 PM
This website has a few Saja Boys. I didn't expect to like this movie but I did. 20m and it's the highest opening box office for Netflix ever. Sony sold the rights but if it started out in theaters it would have flopped. Now it's super popular and only Zootopia can stop it from winning an Oscar. Happy accidents will make Netflix resort to the box office because they like money. Shit is crazy haha
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/23/2025, 12:38 PM
@bobevanz - I honestly thought I'd hate it, not a word I use lightly, but my youngest fast got addicted to it (who tends mostly to watch everything on their own on their puter) and convinced my eldest to check it out who also became addicted but conversely is one who will mostly watch everything on the main TV forcing everyone else to watch regardless if they want to or not...

...Long story short loved it and the songs total earworms I didn't even object to having stuck in my head for a week or so after watching it.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/23/2025, 12:29 PM
Too bad, Americans seem to prefer popular more than epic 🤷‍♀️
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/23/2025, 12:45 PM
@vectorsigma - Coming from Little China Girl.

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
Yellow
Yellow - 8/23/2025, 12:52 PM
@vectorsigma - I'm not american and I love this movie.

Maybe because is not a pretentious "oh look we are snob art" movie, it's just fun with good music.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/23/2025, 12:57 PM
@vectorsigma - Ne Zha 2 only get close to Marvel Studios The Fantastic Four: First Steps Domestic Box Office Numbers $251,351,951.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/23/2025, 1:04 PM
@Yellow - tbh ive heard it's good. But i wont watch anything kpop related, lolz! And to say ne zha 2 is pretentious is next level of ignorance

Its like prefering to watch wicked over lotr 😭
Yellow
Yellow - 8/23/2025, 1:10 PM
@vectorsigma - I actually prefer Wicked over Lotr lol but we are comparing totally different genres. And I find Tolkien's books boring as hell. If I want fantasy, Sanderson is my man.

I'm not a fan of kpop at all, it was the one thing that keep me away from watching the movie at first but damn the music is good.
Yellow
Yellow - 8/23/2025, 12:57 PM
Still singing Golden.
Simple movie, straight foward, good music, nicely animated.

No need to be the most profitable movie in the universe to be fun.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 8/23/2025, 1:04 PM
I need to see this. Been wanting to after hearing how much fun it is.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/23/2025, 1:10 PM
Damn , this movie is everyone I see right now so kudos to the cast & crew for its success!!.

I know my little cousin has been really into it and I’m assuming so are alot of other young girls who are likely the main audience so the box office so far this year continues to show that kids are ruling it not just with this but Lilo & Stitch & Minecraft being the 2 highest grossing films so far this year.

Anyway , I have seen some of K-Pop Demon Hunters and it does seem fun so might check out the rest soon.

User Comment Image

