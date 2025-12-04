TMNT TURF WAR? MUTANT MAYHEM Director Jeff Rowe Addresses The New Live-Action Movie

The new Paramount–Skydance outfit is gearing up to reboot the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise but that raises an obvious question: what happens to Mutant Mayhem 2. in the process?

By MarkJulian - Dec 04, 2025 02:12 PM EST
Last month, reports confirmed that the newly merged Paramount–Skydance entity plans to “Sonic-fy” its Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles brand with a fresh live-action/CGI hybrid film.

This shift in strategy also pushed the previously announced, more mature adaptation of IDW's 5-issue Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin miniseries to the sidelines, at least for now.

But that leaves one big question hanging in the air: how does this new creative direction impact the already announced sequel to TMNT: Mutant Mayhem?

Recently, io9 caught up with director Jeff Rowe, who stated that as of now, he hasn't heard anything about impacts to his upcoming sequel and that he's confident that the two projects can coexist, citing examples of Tom Holland's MCU Spider-Man movies existing alongside the Spider-Verse films.

"No one’s called me and told me anything yet," Rowe told the site. 

He continued, "It seems like we’re moving into a world where maybe multiple things can coexist. And, you know, there was a time when there were live-action Spider-Man movies being made at the same time as Spider-Verse. I love these characters and welcome as many takes on the franchise as people are willing to put out there."

However, it's worth noting that the upcoming second season of the tie-in, Paramount+ TV series Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, was confirmed to be its last, after there were reports that the series order had been upped to four due to delays in the sequel's release date.

Back in May, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2 was delayed from its original October 9, 2026, release date to September 17, 2027.

Still, Rowe noted that even though the movie didn’t light up the box office, the tie-in merchandise performed exceptionally well.

Stating that the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chrome Alone 2 – Lost in New Jersey short playing in front of The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants (hitting theaters December 19) came about because "the toy company needed more things out there because they sold very well."

The sequel is expected to pick up on the end credits stinger from the first film, which teased the arrival of a formidable foe, as Cynthia Utrom enlisting the notorious Shredder to combat the Turtles.

Rowe previously offered insights into the sequel's direction, particularly regarding Shredder's prominent role. "Shredder is just a great character. He’s an iconic, classic, loved character. He’s like the Joker. You know who he is, even if you’re not a fan of the source material," Rowe stated. "I think we definitely wanna do a villain-forward film."

BLOOD & GLORY! First SPARTACUS: HOUSE OF ASHUR Reviews Are Pure Gold
BLOOD & GLORY! First SPARTACUS: HOUSE OF ASHUR Reviews Are Pure Gold
Live-Action TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES Reboot And SONIC Universe Movie Get Release Dates From Paramount
Live-Action TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES Reboot And SONIC Universe Movie Get Release Dates From Paramount

soberchimera
soberchimera - 12/4/2025, 2:59 PM
THIS is why a lighthearted Sonic the Hedgehog approach is a stupid direction for the live-action reboot because the animated film already checks that box.
itzayaboy
itzayaboy - 12/4/2025, 3:00 PM
Still need to check out the first one but I say let these guys do their thing.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/4/2025, 3:07 PM
If the sequel is done well as the first one was imo then I would be down to have this franchise continue tbh…

It could be good variety for TMNT fans in that this could be the more family friendly take while perhaps the live action is more skewed to adults like the OG comics which could lead to an eventual adaptation of The Last Ronin though with them apparently trying to “Sonic-fy” the latter then that might not be the case.

Anyway , looking forward to eventually seeing the short film they have coming out with SpongeBob aswell as Tales of the TMNT!!.
Irregular
Irregular - 12/4/2025, 3:07 PM
Damn that pic really takes the cake for "Mutant"
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 12/4/2025, 3:20 PM
I'm deeply saddened by them not going forward with The Last Ronin. Hopefully they don't cancel the game

