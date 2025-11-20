THE LAST RONIN Scrapped As Paramount Looks To "Sonic-fy" TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES With Live-Action Reboot

New Paramount owners Skydance have pulled the plug on The Last Ronin to instead focus on a new live-action reboot from the producer of the Sonic the Hedgehog and Fast & Furious franchises. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 20, 2025 05:11 PM EST
Source: The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that a new live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie is in the works, with The Fast and the Furious franchise producer Neal H. Moritz set to oversee the project for Paramount Pictures. 

The Skydance-owned studio is looking to breathe new life into its IPs, and this live-action/CG-hybrid would be the first time we've seen the Heroes in a Half Shell in a non-animated setting since Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows flopped in 2016.

The animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem was a critical hit in 2023, but the small-screen Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles spin-off was recently scrapped. Those working on the show were told, "This is not the vision the owners want."

According to the trade, the Mutant Mayhem sequel is still on track for its September 17, 2027, release, but it appears Paramount is already looking to move on from that with a new live-action take. Beyond Moritz's involvement, we don't know what to expect, though multiple sources have said that the plan is to "Sonic-fy" the franchise. 

The Sonic the Hedgehog movies were, you guessed it, also produced by Moritz. As one insider puts it, "If you want Sonic, you go to the guy who did Sonic." 

However, this is bad news for The Last Ronin, the planned live-action/CG-hybrid movie that was going to be an R-rated adaptation of the popular graphic novel. Nobody director Ilya Naishuller had been in talks to direct, "but the new regime wasn’t keen on having the first non-animated movie in 10 years be a bloody, adult-skewing story. One insider says the studio wants to leave the door open to possibly revisit it down the road."

In 2023, we spoke with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman about what Mutant Mayhem added to the legacy of Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo.

"I think you touched on it a bit earlier with the accessibility and freshness to it. One of the most unique ideas in the movie, I thought, was the creation of the Turtles and the mutation process with the ‘Ooooze’ - it rolls off the tongue [Laughs] - with the other mutant characters they’ve created. It gives us a storytelling platform that’s unique to itself and the Mayhem Universe, but it also creates this wonderful platform and bond to tell lots of different stories. Yeah, man, I guess it’s just exciting to think about the possibilities of where it can go and, to me, as a fan and a proud dad and co-parent, I’m excited to see what comes next."

You can watch the full interview with Eastman below. 

TMNT: The Heroes In A Half-Shell Return In First Clip From CHROME ALONE 2 - LOST IN NEW JERSEY
1 2
grif
grif - 11/20/2025, 5:40 PM
lmfao i bet fans will be happy about this
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/20/2025, 7:21 PM
@grif - I’ll take it over mutant mayhem movie what turtle universe does splinter want mate, turtles stay out of shadows be accepted by humans walk in day light go school with humans and kids solinter with Afro ,
Lokiwasright
Lokiwasright - 11/20/2025, 5:42 PM
Who has more reboots between Spiderman vs Batman vs Ninja Turtles in terms of reboot via movie and tv shows?
Slotherin
Slotherin - 11/20/2025, 6:58 PM
@Lokiwasright - I think Batman
RKSDooM
RKSDooM - 11/20/2025, 10:30 PM
@Lokiwasright -
I *think* Spidey wins this one.
Spider-Man
Spider-Man (1967–1970)
The Amazing Spider-Man (1977–1979)
Spider-Man (1978–1979)
Spider-Man (1981–1982)
Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends (1981–1983)
Spider-Man: The Animated Series (1994–1998)
Spider-Man (2002)
Spider-Man: The New Animated Series (2003)
The Spectacular Spider-Man (2008–2009)
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)
Ultimate Spider-Man (2012–2017)
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)
Spider-Man (2017–2020)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)
Spidey and His Amazing Friends (2021–present)
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (2025–present)
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 11/20/2025, 5:42 PM
This is bad news
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 11/20/2025, 5:43 PM
User Comment Image
Jmellox81
Jmellox81 - 11/20/2025, 5:47 PM
That really sucks man!! I was soooo looking forward to this!!.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/20/2025, 5:49 PM
You could EASILY make this movie for less than 100m and turn a profit. [frick]ing idiots
FASELI
FASELI - 11/21/2025, 6:58 AM
@bobevanz - It won't sell action figures and merchandise to kids though. And with the Turtles, that's where the real money is.
TheStranger
TheStranger - 11/20/2025, 5:49 PM
That is a grave mistake on their part. I grievous error. What a shame...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/20/2025, 5:57 PM
It seems moreso like the Last Ronin adaptation hasn’t been scrapped but just shelved for now until they build and develop this next live action iteration of the franchise since they said that they are still open to revisiting it down the line…

I personally hope that happens since it’s a cool story and I think Ilya Naishuller could have been a fun pick since I liked Nobody and even found the action comedy he did recently “ Heads of State” to be enjoyable aswell but oh well.

Also a bit confused if the comment about stuff like Tales of the TMNT being cancelled because it wasn’t what the owners wanted is true since the current TMNT animated iteration has a similar tone to the Sonic movies so why hire the producer behind those then if you don’t want that?.

Anyway , I’m glad the sequel to Mutant Mayhem is still happening since I did like the first movie so looking forward to that!!.

User Comment Image
emeraldtaurus
emeraldtaurus - 11/20/2025, 6:01 PM
What happened to the TMNT remake done "DareDevil style" , dark and gritty in the sewers etc like the 1990 movie. That would work better than the cgi crap !
Cap1
Cap1 - 11/20/2025, 6:02 PM
What does it mean to sonic-fy anything? Those movies don't have a distinct personality. They make money though. Do they mean make money? They want to make a movie that makes money?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/20/2025, 6:08 PM
@Cap1 - Think Smurfs or Alvin and the Chipmunks but with cartoony CG talking turtles.
mountainman
mountainman - 11/20/2025, 6:56 PM
@Cap1 - Family friendly vs darker and more adult oriented. Likely they would make more money this way. Bummer about The Last Ronin but that movie wouldn’t have made a ton so it would have had to be made on a small budget.
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/20/2025, 7:22 PM
@ObserverIO - mutant mayhem version
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/20/2025, 7:34 PM
@mountainman - That movie wouldn't have made a ton? You're forgetting Joker and the Deadpool movies. And that's just the R rating. What about Chris Nolan's Dark Knight? The real TMNT is an untapped gold mine. They're just sitting on it, squandering it trying to fit it into a kids franchise that it doesn't want to be.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/20/2025, 7:37 PM
@dragon316 - Yeah basically.
mountainman
mountainman - 11/20/2025, 11:19 PM
@ObserverIO - I would love this adaptation and an overall great mature Ninja Turtles adaptation. But let’s not kid ourselves in thinking that it would have the same GA appeal as The Dark Knight, Joker or Deadpool.

I was actually excited for this and am disappointed it’s being canceled. But it was a risky endeavor.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/20/2025, 6:05 PM
Ngl a Last Ronin story could have worked if the Reboot was better received, now we gotta go all the way back to the beginning, these franchises be feeling like losing a video game and having to start alll over losing all ur progress
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/20/2025, 6:09 PM
@Matchesz - It could still work as a legacy sequel to the 1990 movie for maximum nostalgia appeal.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/20/2025, 6:55 PM
@ObserverIO - I think that's what this was supposed to be right? hollywood execs are too dumb I knew it'd never happen i'm surprised it even took this long to cancel it. only hope now is they find someone competent like a Matt Reeves type and not someone else who love the smell of their own farts like a Michael Bay or James Gunn type
BassMan
BassMan - 11/20/2025, 6:06 PM
Oh yay, another example of execs not knowing what they have.
Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 11/20/2025, 6:06 PM
So dumb. This could have been a great way to reintroduce the turtles Start with Ronin and go backwards. Great way to link the original two movies with an update aswell.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 11/20/2025, 6:10 PM
Well it sucks that will never get a gritty Turtles film, but I'm always open-minded on what's next for the popular IP.
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 11/20/2025, 6:12 PM
Hot Take: It's probably the right call.🤣 Continuing to try to maximize the kid-friendly take on the TMNT, is the responsible thing to do, financially.
Astroman
Astroman - 11/20/2025, 6:30 PM
@99OPTIMISTPRIME - facts
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/20/2025, 6:33 PM
@99OPTIMISTPRIME - Hasn't worked out for them yet. You want them to keep trying like Sisyphus when they're sitting on a gold mine and won't even bother drilling to see if there's any oil?! Mixed metaphors I know. I got three of em in there lol.
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 11/20/2025, 6:12 PM
Bummer. But maybe they'll get this other reboot right.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/20/2025, 6:12 PM

The very first TMNT movie was excellent goofy fun. The second movie was... okay. Everything since has been a giant pile of turtle poop.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/20/2025, 6:35 PM
@DocSpock - the first was chef's kiss, everything since has been poop with the possible exception of the CG movie. The 2007 one not that deformed baby that came out a couple of years back.
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/20/2025, 7:23 PM
@DocSpock - second was better than third
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/20/2025, 8:57 PM
@ObserverIO -

Yep, Hollywood makes a really good movie and then makes repeated sh!tty attempts to capture more money. We get examples of this every year.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 11/20/2025, 6:19 PM
Is April going to be hot again or is she still going to be a woke/fat/black/lesbian/SJW type?
Slotherin
Slotherin - 11/20/2025, 7:00 PM
@BruceWayng - Are you suggesting the things that make up the latter are all not hot?
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 11/20/2025, 7:29 PM
@Slotherin - User Comment Image
Ojeet78
Ojeet78 - 11/20/2025, 6:21 PM
Livid about them cancelling the animated show given the state of our animation industry but on a lighter note I would like to add that the word "Sonic-fy" does not work.
I dont think Paramount respects the artform. First they cancel Rise and then the current animated TMNT show. There are barely any hand drawn 2d animated shows and they just wilfully did that.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/20/2025, 6:35 PM
Think both van exist next to each other, but whatever. Atleast we still have the upcoming game right?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/20/2025, 6:39 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
1 2

