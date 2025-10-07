TMNT: First Look At LOST IN NEW JERSEY Animated Short; Update On Live-Action THE LAST RONIN Movie

Paramount's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem sequel was recently pushed to 2027, but fans will soon be able to get their Heroes in a Half-Shell fix with a new animated short titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chrome Alone 2 — Lost in New Jersey.

Variety has shared a first look at the project, which will "take the beloved characters out of their comfort zone and drop them into an unlikely setting. Mixing slapstick humor, gritty animation and unexpected heart, the short film follows the turtles as they attempt to navigate the Garden State after a mishap sends them far from their New York roots."

The story will focus on Leo, Donnie, Mikey and Raph going up against a toy company who is attempting to exploit their likenesses. The title has also led to speculation that the main villain might be Chrome Dome.

“We wanted to honor the Ninja Turtles’ history while asking what would happen if we put them somewhere completely unfamiliar,” director Kent Seki told the trade. “New Jersey became the perfect backdrop because it’s so close to New York, yet has its own energy and quirks that challenge the turtles in new ways.”

“I grew up loving both Home Alone and the Ninja Turtles, and this project became a way to smash those influences together,” he added. “The turtles are constantly in survival mode — but here, survival means figuring out the Jersey Turnpike.”

As for the R-rated adaptation of The Last Ronin that's currently in development, MTTSH is reporting that more than one movie is planned.

“After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.”

Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu and Brady Noon will voice the roles of Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo and Raphael, respectively. The cast also includes Jackie Chan as Splinter, Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, Ice Cube as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom.

Jeff Rowe (The Mitchells vs. the Machines) directed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which is produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.