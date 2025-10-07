TMNT: First Look At LOST IN NEW JERSEY Animated Short; Update On Live-Action THE LAST RONIN Movie

TMNT: First Look At LOST IN NEW JERSEY Animated Short; Update On Live-Action THE LAST RONIN Movie

We have a first official image from a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated short titled Chrome Alone 2: Lost in New Jersey, as well as an update on plans for the R-rated The Last Ronin movie...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 07, 2025 09:10 AM EST
Source: Via Toonado.com

Paramount's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem sequel was recently pushed to 2027, but fans will soon be able to get their Heroes in a Half-Shell fix with a new animated short titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chrome Alone 2 — Lost in New Jersey.

Variety has shared a first look at the project, which will "take the beloved characters out of their comfort zone and drop them into an unlikely setting. Mixing slapstick humor, gritty animation and unexpected heart, the short film follows the turtles as they attempt to navigate the Garden State after a mishap sends them far from their New York roots."

The story will focus on Leo, Donnie, Mikey and Raph going up against a toy company who is attempting to exploit their likenesses. The title has also led to speculation that the main villain might be Chrome Dome.

“We wanted to honor the Ninja Turtles’ history while asking what would happen if we put them somewhere completely unfamiliar,” director Kent Seki told the trade. “New Jersey became the perfect backdrop because it’s so close to New York, yet has its own energy and quirks that challenge the turtles in new ways.”

“I grew up loving both Home Alone and the Ninja Turtles, and this project became a way to smash those influences together,” he added. “The turtles are constantly in survival mode — but here, survival means figuring out the Jersey Turnpike.”

As for the R-rated adaptation of The Last Ronin that's currently in development, MTTSH is reporting that more than one movie is planned.

“After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.”

Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu and Brady Noon will voice the roles of Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo and Raphael, respectively. The cast also includes Jackie Chan as Splinter, Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, Ice Cube as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom.

Jeff Rowe (The Mitchells vs. the Machines) directed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which is produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

CASEY JONES #2 Preview Sees The Violent Vigilante Renew His Rivalry With Raphael
Related:

CASEY JONES #2 Preview Sees The Violent Vigilante Renew His Rivalry With Raphael
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES Returns To Theaters Next Month To Mark 35th Anniversary - Check Out A New Trailer
Recommended For You:

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES Returns To Theaters Next Month To Mark 35th Anniversary - Check Out A New Trailer

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lokiwasright
Lokiwasright - 10/7/2025, 9:49 AM
Damn I wish I was first to comment
Matchesz
Matchesz - 10/7/2025, 9:49 AM
wow that concept art looks ridiculous and kinda racist
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 10/7/2025, 9:52 AM
@Matchesz - Was hoping to go a day without hearing that word on this site. That damn "R" word.

One day we will finally get rid of that horrible word. I want to live in a world where people don't even know what the word Ridiculous even means.
Ikusa
Ikusa - 10/7/2025, 10:06 AM
@DarthOmega - They've abused that word like a hated step-child to the point it's empty and hollow.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 10/7/2025, 10:16 AM
@Ikusa - User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 10/7/2025, 10:18 AM
@DarthOmega - meh I was being ironic, cause in this cause it actually kind of really is.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 10/7/2025, 10:22 AM
@DarthOmega - retarded?

User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 10/7/2025, 10:24 AM
@McMurdo - Rhubarb
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 10/7/2025, 10:50 AM
@Matchesz - how in gods name is that pic racist? unless im not seeing the concept art you're talking about I simply dont understand
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 10/7/2025, 10:57 AM
@DarthOmega - that's a very dumb quote. Do some take advantage of racial tension? yes, but there are still plenty of racist people. It may not be as prevalent as decades before but the KKK and other organizations like it still exist today. They are on the extreme but prejudice comes on a spectrum. People are naturally tribal and judgmental. Without going out of our way to understand others there will always be racial prejudice from people of all races.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 10/7/2025, 9:49 AM
Really hoping we can get something like this

?si=1F63slrjn1uYMp4v
Starlight
Starlight - 10/7/2025, 9:57 AM
@DarthOmega - What in GOD almighty!!?? I NEED this, PLEASE !!!!
ProudPatriot76
ProudPatriot76 - 10/7/2025, 9:59 AM
@DarthOmega - this is up there with the 1990 movie. I don’t think we will ever get anything like this outside of fan-made material. As a life-long TMNT fan, Mutant Mayhem missed the mark further than Michael Bay’s movies. Writers won’t listen to fans. All we want is another live-action that isn’t geared towards kids and toys. Make it faithful to the comics and use suits designed from original Jim Henson models
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 10/7/2025, 10:07 AM
@ProudPatriot76 - You see what you're describing is what we call a great idea. Hollywood no longer has those. Fan made films are getting good. Very good. When a short visual test like this generates more hype than a full on production, you know Hollywood is out of touch.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 10/7/2025, 10:11 AM
@Starlight - I would love to help fund a short if he's even interested anymore. He did another one with Donnie but there hasn't been any movement in 2 years

?si=uRrN8u6Mfmjz0G_M
ProudPatriot76
ProudPatriot76 - 10/7/2025, 10:44 AM
@DarthOmega - I agree 1000%! I knew once Seth Rogen was attached this property was doomed.
JonAwesome
JonAwesome - 10/7/2025, 10:47 AM
@DarthOmega - oMG! This would make an awesome video game! Like Arkham meets Borderlands.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 10/7/2025, 10:52 AM
@JonAwesome - Hell yeah! Great idea. Playing online with 3 of your friends with insane graphics and physics. A fully realized and detailed NYC. Rooftops, sewers, subway stations. Unlocking skills, weapon enhancements. Damn you got me thinking now
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 10/7/2025, 10:54 AM
@ProudPatriot76 - I always thought he wasn't that funny. I liked him as the cop on Superbad and I liked him on Freaks and Geeks, but as he aged, I dunno. Just became kinda douchey.
Lokiwasright
Lokiwasright - 10/7/2025, 9:51 AM
This looks like it's for preschoolers.
ProudPatriot76
ProudPatriot76 - 10/7/2025, 10:47 AM
@Lokiwasright - this is definitely targeted towards kids. I took mine to see Mutant Mayhem and the amount of language that was in it was crazy for a PG movie.

As an adult, it was fine. But I had my 7yr old with me…and as a parent, I just want to protect my kids from some things; foul language being one of them
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/7/2025, 10:22 AM
Ngl , I was like I guess I need to see the first short before realizing there isn’t one and the title is a play on Home Alone 2 : Lost in New York (which I can argue is just as good if not better then the first one)…

User Comment Image

Anyway , I liked Mutant Mayhem so I’ll give this short film a shot eventually if I’m able to check it out at home (still need to watch the Tales show they did).

Also I hope Last Ronin happens sooner then later since it’s a cool story!!.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 10/7/2025, 10:32 AM
COWABUNGA!!!! 🐢

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder