"Why No Alligators?" ZOOTOPIA 2 Co-Director Jared Bush Celebrates Box Office Success With Fan Q&A

&quot;Why No Alligators?&quot; ZOOTOPIA 2 Co-Director Jared Bush Celebrates Box Office Success With Fan Q&A

Zootopia 2 director Jared Bush teases a possible Keanu Reeves cameo as a llama assassin, hints at exploring Nick Wilde’s past, and shares an update on the upcoming Encanto Animal Kingdom attraction.

News
By MarkJulian - Dec 13, 2025 06:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Toonado.com

Fans of Disney’s hit Zootopia franchise are rabid for hints about what’s coming next in the inevitable Zootopia 3 and co-director Jared Bush is taking to social media to drop some pretty tantalizing hints.

With Zootopia 2 crossing the $1 billion mark at the global box office, Bush, who also serves as Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, interacted with fans on social media to celebrate.

He answered a wide range of questions, touching on everything from characters that didn’t make the cut, shifts in the film's development, dream cameo ideas, and the possibility of digging deeper into Nick Wilde’s past.

During the exchange, Bush also provided a brief update on the upcoming Encanto attraction.

When asked why there were no alligators, Bush replied, "We got close! We could only build a certain number of animals, and we had to prioritize. Same reason you don’t see kangaroos. But they definitely exist!"

In response to specifying where the film changed the most during development, Bush wrote, "The luxury and fun of making movies at Disney Animation is that we are constantly exploring the best way to tell a story. It’s a journey of iteration. And when you embrace it, story changes are invigorating.  The first act is always an area we adjust a lot, to set the right foundation."

Questioned about a big guest star or cameo for Zootopia 3, Bush revealed, "I’m a huge John Wick fan. And my son has begged me to ask Keanu Reeves to play an assassin named “The Baba Llama” - and I can’t imagine a better cameo!"

In another potential hint for Zootopia 3, a question inquiring about Nick's childhood trauma prompted this intriguing reply from Bush, who teased, "I’ve definitely thought about it. There is certainly more to unpack."

Lastly, in an unrelated Zootopia 2 question, someone asked about the status of the new Encanto attraction being built at Animal Kingdom, to which Bush shared, "Almost done recording our entire original cast. Being back in the booth with everyone is the absolute best!"

Zootopia 2 is showing no signs of slowing down at the global box office, as analysts are still predicting a $1.5-$1.7 billion finish for the wildly popular sequel.

"The wildest mystery in Zootopia hisssstory."

"In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Zootopia 2,” detectives Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before."

About The Author:
MarkJulian
Member Since 6/8/2011
CBM writer for a decade+.
ZOOTOPIA 2 Has Passed $1 Billion At The Worldwide Box Office After Just 17 Days In Theaters
Related:

ZOOTOPIA 2 Has Passed $1 Billion At The Worldwide Box Office After Just 17 Days In Theaters
Disney And OpenAI Sign Deal To Bring More Than 200 Disney, Marvel, And STAR WARS Characters To Sora
Recommended For You:

Disney And OpenAI Sign Deal To Bring More Than 200 Disney, Marvel, And STAR WARS Characters To Sora

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder