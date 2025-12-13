"Why No Alligators?" ZOOTOPIA 2 Co-Director Jared Bush Celebrates Box Office Success With Fan Q&A

Fans of Disney’s hit Zootopia franchise are rabid for hints about what’s coming next in the inevitable Zootopia 3 and co-director Jared Bush is taking to social media to drop some pretty tantalizing hints.

With Zootopia 2 crossing the $1 billion mark at the global box office, Bush, who also serves as Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, interacted with fans on social media to celebrate.

He answered a wide range of questions, touching on everything from characters that didn’t make the cut, shifts in the film's development, dream cameo ideas, and the possibility of digging deeper into Nick Wilde’s past.

During the exchange, Bush also provided a brief update on the upcoming Encanto attraction.

So thankful for audiences around the world going to theaters and experiencing #Zootopia2 together. To celebrate, our Z2 Q&A starts…. Now! First question… why is Nick wearing pink? Because Judy did in Z1, and we wanted to subtly show her positive influence on him! pic.twitter.com/cHiReU5wbC — Jared Bush (@thejaredbush) December 12, 2025

When asked why there were no alligators, Bush replied, "We got close! We could only build a certain number of animals, and we had to prioritize. Same reason you don’t see kangaroos. But they definitely exist!"

In response to specifying where the film changed the most during development, Bush wrote, "The luxury and fun of making movies at Disney Animation is that we are constantly exploring the best way to tell a story. It’s a journey of iteration. And when you embrace it, story changes are invigorating. The first act is always an area we adjust a lot, to set the right foundation."

Questioned about a big guest star or cameo for Zootopia 3, Bush revealed, "I’m a huge John Wick fan. And my son has begged me to ask Keanu Reeves to play an assassin named “The Baba Llama” - and I can’t imagine a better cameo!"

In another potential hint for Zootopia 3, a question inquiring about Nick's childhood trauma prompted this intriguing reply from Bush, who teased, "I’ve definitely thought about it. There is certainly more to unpack."

Lastly, in an unrelated Zootopia 2 question, someone asked about the status of the new Encanto attraction being built at Animal Kingdom, to which Bush shared, "Almost done recording our entire original cast. Being back in the booth with everyone is the absolute best!"

Zootopia 2 is showing no signs of slowing down at the global box office, as analysts are still predicting a $1.5-$1.7 billion finish for the wildly popular sequel.

"The wildest mystery in Zootopia hisssstory."

"In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Zootopia 2,” detectives Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before."