Tom Holland's Stunt Double Strikes A Pose On SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set; Jacob Batalon Confirms Return

Production is now underway on Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Glasgow, Scotland (we're not sure if filming has officially commenced, or they are still in the midst of rehearsals), and some more photos and video clips from the set have been shared online.

Still no sign of Tom Holland (Peter Parker) or any other main cast members, but we do have a closer look at Holland's stunt-double in a harness as he strikes a classic Spidey pose on top of one of the Inner Demons' armoured vehicles. We assume this the action sequence we heard about earlier this week that is also said to involve Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal).

In addition, Jacob Batalon has seemingly confirmed that he will be back as Ned Leeds, though this really shouldn't come as much of a surprise. Both Ned and MJ (Zendaya) are believed to have greatly reduced roles in this movie following the events of No Way Home, however.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also star Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, with Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas also on board in undisclosed roles. Michael Mando has been confirmed to return as the Scorpion.

Unlike the previous films, Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home, Brand New Day is the name of a specific arc from the comics, and focuses on Peter Parker attempting to rebuild his life following the events of the status quo-altering One More Day and Civil War.

Brand New Day features a number of new characters such as Carlie Cooper and Lily Hollister, aka the supervillain Menace, which has led to speculation that Sink may have been cast in one of these roles.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said director Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

Holland did not appear in Las Vegas for the Sony presentation, but did send the following video message.

"I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie. I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say."

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.