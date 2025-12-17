AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Leaked Trailer #2 Audio May Confirm The Return Of A "Forgotten" Character - SPOILERS

Though the full thing hasn't leaked, the audio from the second Avengers: Doomsday teaser that's set to debut in theaters ahead of Avatar: Fire and Ash (more on the planned rollout here) found its way online last night.

If you'd rather know as little as possible about this trailer until you see the official version in the theatre with Avatar: Fire and Ash, beware of spoilers from this point on.

As previously reported, this second trailer focuses on Thor (Chris Hemsworth), who we find praying to his late father Odin (Anthony Hopkins) in the forest, presumably before setting off to rejoin Earth's Mightiest Heroes in the fight against Doctor Doom.

"Of all the crowns, the kingdoms, the pride, I ask for none. Father, hear your son. I am not worthy of life, but still I beg you to let the thread lengthen. Not for thunder, not for war… let me remain long enough to see my love once more."

Thor's "Love" could be a woman he married or entered a relationship with since we saw him last, but he is more likely referring to his adopted child: Gorr the God Butcher's resurrected daughter (India Rose Hemsworth), who took the name Love at the end of Thor: Love and Thunder

We don't anticipate Love having a major role in Doomsday, but it sounds like she may still be an important part of the story.

In a recent Cosmic Circus Q&A, Alex Perez said he believes Love will be "the one who will alert Thor of the incoming battle, since she’s connected to the cosmic being Eternity, who is being threatened by the current situation."

For what it's worth, James Mack also shared the following:

This “Love” is about his new daughter, she is the one who senses and warns Thor about the threat that is coming, the incursions and Doom.

Like the first leaked trailer featuring Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Marvel Studios has been doing its best to remove all traces of this audio from the net. We're not sure what is going on with these leaks, but there are whispers that the third teaser - which is said to focus on Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom - may be next.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.