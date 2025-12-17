SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Leaked Trailer May Have Revealed A HUGE Change To Peter Parker's Powers - SPOILERS

When Marvel Studios teamed with Sony Pictures to reboot the Spider-Man franchise, the decision was made to skip the wall-crawler's origin story. Like Batman, we were all familiar with it by that point, and The Amazing Spider-Man had already retold the story just a few years before Spider-Man: Homecoming was released.

As a result, we still don't know what became of Uncle Ben and didn't get to hear the iconic "Great Power" line until Aunt May died in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Marvel Studios also hasn't touched on how Peter Parker got his amazing powers.

However, we saw in Marvel Animation's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man that Marvel Studios isn't concerned about making sweeping changes to the hero's background.

In J. Michael Straczynski's acclaimed Amazing Spider-Man run, Peter discovered that there was a supernatural component to his powers. That's since been explored in several comic book storylines, many of which have had Multiversal implications.

While we can't say this with 100% certainty, given the poor quality, the leaked trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day appears to show a shocked Peter discovering that he has organic webbing.

A shirtless Tom Holland is seemingly depicted shooting webs and is clearly shocked by what's happening to him (some fans believe they've spotted the hero emerging from a web cocoon, similar to "The Other" story arc). There's also a voiceover discussing a spider's life cycle, and how it can lead to a "kind of rebirth."

If Spider-Man is indeed about to undergo a rebirth in this street-level adventure, then it presents Marvel Studios with the opportunity to further explore Peter's abilities. In doing so, the franchise would move on from web-shooters and the "Peter Tingle" to explore what it would mean for him to use organic webbing and a proper Spider-Sense.

We'll see, but there's no reason Spider-Man: Brand New Day can't be a street-level story and an evolution for the character that has Multiversal implications heading into Avengers: Secret Wars and whatever the MCU looks like after that. Sadie Sink's villainous role also lends some weight to this possibility.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.