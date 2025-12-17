RUMOR: Tramell Tillman's SPIDER-MAN Role Revealed; Plans For Damage Control Extend Into Marvel's X-MEN Reboot

The Department of Damage Control made its MCU debut in Spider-Man: Homecoming, when we learned that the Tony Stark-owned organisation had been tasked with cleaning up New York after the events of The Avengers.

Something changed after Iron Man's death, though, and we've since seen the organisation target young or new heroes like Spider-Man, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk. Next, they'll go after Simon Williams in Wonder Man, with the returning Agent P. Cleary tasked with bringing the superpowered actor in.

The Cosmic Circus has shared some updates today, including the fact that, as well as repurposing Stark Industries technology and hunting down superpowered individuals they perceive as a threat, they're "using Simon's closest allies to spy on him." Is that why Trevor Slattery is now a free man?

The site adds that even superhumans who keep their abilities under wraps "are being placed in the Damage Control Supermax Prison, where they can be monitored and even experimented on without any jurisdiction or oversight." In Wonder Man, the DODC hopes to capture and imprison Simon in the same facility.

As for why the organisation has changed its outlook, it may be down to the new man in charge. The report states that Severance star Tramell Tillman is playing the new head of the Department of Damage Control in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

"His role in the movie will be to lead an investigation by the DODC to apprehend a new rogue metahuman they have been keeping an eye on for a while," the site explains. "The character in question is being portrayed by Sadie Sink."

"Sink’s character will be under the protection of Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle, which will make him a person of interest in the DODC’s investigation as well, along with Bruce Banner and Spider-Man."

Tillman's Spider-Man: Brand New Day role reportedly won't be a one-off and will likely lead into the next Saga of storytelling. Post-Avengers: Secret Wars, the Department of Damage Control is going to evolve into an agency out to apprehend any rogue superhumans who don't have the oversight of a group like The Avengers.

Apparently, "the idea behind this storyline is to get the general public to fear superheroes and superpowered individuals, allowing the agency to secure federal funding, continue its experiments on them, and develop weapons to neutralize the 'mutant threat.'"

As part of this storyline, villains like Bolivar Trask, Sentinels, and Mister Sinister will be seeded throughout "mutant-centric" projects, and one or all of them will presumably have ties to the DODC. With that in mind, the prospect of Sentinels being created using Iron Man's designs is looking increasingly likely.

Let us know your thoughts on these rumoured DODC details in the comments section.