SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Trailer Leaks Online; Features Sadie Sink, The Punisher, [SPOILER], And More

UPDATE: We've now confirmed that the leaked trailer is real. Sony Pictures has begun removing the videos and audio recordings shared on social media, and the hope is that an official release is imminent.

The first Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer leaked online yesterday (you can see it here), but is it Spider-Man: Brand New Day's turn?

As we're sure you're aware, AI-generated fakes are everywhere. While they're usually pretty easy to spot, this possible first look at the wall-crawler's next movie is undeniably convincing. And if it's fake, then now might be a good time to worry about the future.

Tom Holland—we think—narrates the blurry footage, saying, "Hi, my name is Peter Parker. You don't remember me, but we used to know each other. Something bad was gonna happen, and the only way to stop it...was to make everyone forget about me."

He adds, "Because I'm not just Peter Parker, I'm Spider-Man. And sometimes, Spider-Man has to do the hard thing, even if it breaks Peter Parker's heart."

Has AI really gotten good enough to fake that? Later, Sadie Sink (or a terrifyingly close approximation) can be heard warning Spidey to stay out of her way, and yet again, there are none of the usual signs of AI in the Stranger Things star's voice.

As for the trailer itself, it's difficult to make out what's happening. We do see some slo-mo, seemingly unfinished, comic book-inspired snapshots, recreating the cover of Amazing Fantasy #15 and showing Spider-Man leaping into battle against The Hand. Those do look a little like AI-generated imagery, but when the quality is so poor, it's hard to say.

Apparently, Boomerang, Mac Gargan (in his prison uniform), and Spider-Man waking up inside a web coccoon are among the moments featured in scenes not included in the video below.

Again, if this is fake, then it's an extremely good fake. What will be telling is whether Sony Pictures starts taking these leaks down by issuing copyright warnings. If the video and audio leak below is live in a few hours, chances are it isn't real. Also of note is that the Spider-Man: No Way Home leaked online is similarly terrible quality in 2021!

When it comes to a possible official release, now is the right time to start hyping up a big July movie. It's worth noting that we've previously heard chatter about a Spider-Man: Brand New Day teaser playing with the upcoming Anaconda remake.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.