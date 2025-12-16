LANTERNS: Possible Trailer Description Reveals Hal Jordan's Fully Practical INJUSTICE-Inspired Costume

HBO Max recently disappointed fans by teasing the release of a new Lanterns trailer that was a shorter version of a sneak peek they'd already seen. At the time, it seemed likely that the trailer would get an online release, especially as it had already been shown at HBO Upfront events.

Now, another possible description of the footage has surfaced, shedding additional light on what to expect from the series and, more specifically, the Green Lantern Corps costume Hal Jordan will wear.

Described as "unreal," Lanterns has a similar tone to Watchmen, with a grounded police drama feel akin to HBO's True Detective and Mare of Easttown. It appears the show's antagonists will be "right extremists" (far-right, presumably) in a "somewhat abandoned town." As for whether a supervillain comes into play, the leaker believes that shots of a cemetery could be alluding to Black Hand.

Much has been said about Hal Jordan and John Stewart's costumes in the DCU series, and whether they'll be practical or CG. In Superman, Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner wore a real suit rather than one that's generated by his Green Lantern Corps ring. It seems the same will hold true in Lanterns.

Apparently, it has a classic green, black, and white colour scheme, with some gold accents. Described as "medieval and strange" (in a good way), it's very detailed and "like an alternate Injustice suit" that incorporates an "actual medieval breastplate." Hal allegedly has the suit hanging in his closet alongside several leather jackets. He then wears it, sans mask.

Not many constructs are shown, and this leak posits that Hal and John only have one Green Lantern Corps ring between them, as it seems that if Hal doesn't pass the baton to John, he can't become a Green Lantern.

So, there's lots to unpack here, and not all of it is likely to be well-received by fans. With the shadow of 2011's Green Lantern looming large, DC Studios and James Gunn look to be taking a vastly different approach with this character. For better or worse!

Previously, Lanterns showrunner Chris Mundy teased that the series is "as much of a buddy cop show as a superhero show." He added, "Our show is in a lot of ways about replacement—when should someone step aside and when is it time for the next person to take the reins?"

"That push and pull between those two characters is really important. So much of the power that John has is by not taking the bait, understanding that you lose your power if you’re yelling and screaming," he continued. "That’s what we’re trying to convey: He knows he belongs, so he doesn’t have to overcompensate."

Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country) is serving as showrunner and executive producer and will write Lanterns with Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and comic book scribe Tom King (Supergirl). The cast includes Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan, and Ulrich Thomsen as Sinestro.

Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Nicole Ari Parker, Jason Ritter, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Jasmine Cephas Jones round out the cast.

Lanterns is set to premiere on HBO in 2026.