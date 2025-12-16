DC Boss Explains LANTERNS Delay: Why The Series Was Moved To "Late Summer 2026"

The HBO Max series Lanterns was initially expected to debut in early 2026, but its release has now been pushed back to late summer 2026.

In a recent interview, DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran addressed the decision to push back the series, explaining that the delay was made to position the show for release at the optimal moment in order to reach the widest possible audience.

Safran told CBR, "It was about when it made sense for it to be released, so (HBO Max) could get the right lead in, the right promotion. Because it's an important show for everybody, and the show is going to be great. It was about the right timing, so it's going to be… it's late summer. But there's a reason for it."

You’re not ready until the ring says you are.



Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler star as John Stewart and Hal Jordan in #Lanterns, coming to HBO Max in 2026. pic.twitter.com/GNUir449ng — HBO Max (@hbomax) December 12, 2025

Lanterns stars Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart. Fans will also see Nathan Fillion reprise his role as the abrasive Guy Gardner, connecting Lanterns to his appearance in Superman.

The stellar cast also includes Kelly Macdonald as Sheriff Kerry, a pivotal character in the local mystery, while Ulrich Thomsen will portray the iconic rogue Sinestro, Hal Jordan's former mentor.

Other key cast members include Garret Dillahunt as the conspiracy-minded William Macon, Jason Ritter as his charming son Billy, and Nicole Ari Parker as John Stewart's mother, Bernadette.

Earlier this year in July, the 8-episode HBO superhero drama wrapped filming.

The official synopsis for the series states that the plot centers on a seemingly isolated murder in the American heartland, specifically Nebraska. This local crime will draw the veteran Green Lantern Corps member Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and his new recruit, John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), into deeper, more sinister revelations.

Before Warner Bros. merged with Discovery in April 2022, HBO was developing a Green Lantern series centered on Alan Scott and Guy Gardner.

The project was being led by Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and Seth Grahame-Smith, with Finn Wittrock cast as Guy Gardner and Jeremy Irvine set to play Alan Scott.

However, things changed after James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-heads of the newly formed DC Studios.

Under their leadership, the show was reworked to focus instead on Hal Jordan and John Stewart, so as to better reflect the direction and creative vision of the new DC Universe.