DC Studios And HBO Max's LANTERNS Series Appears To Have Wrapped Filming

It would appear that filming on the True Detective-esque Green Lantern TV show starring Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler has come to a close.

According to social media posts from various cast and crew members, a wrap party to celebrate the milestone was held last night.

The 8-episode Lanterns is slated to hit HBO in early 2026.

Lanterns is co-written by Chris Mundy (who also serves as showrunner), Damon Lindelof, and Tom King. James Hawes is directing the first two episodes. Filming for the series began in February 2025 in Los Angeles.

Back when Gunn first announced the Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate, he mentioned that Lanterns would be the project where DC fans would begin to learn the overarching plot of the DCU, stating, "this is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan. We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."

However, Gunn more recently stated that Peacemaker season 2 would have the first clues for where the DCU is headed.

Speaking to ScreenRant, Gunn teased, "Yeah. And it's not what anyone thinks," when asked about what the throughline is across Superman and all the upcoming DCU projects.

"It's not what anyone would guess. But I think that if people watch the next season of Peacemaker, they'll see where a lot of these things are going, and have a little bit more of a sense of maybe what can happen."

On the Lanterns front, Nathan Fillion recently revealed that the show will definitely be for adults and not children.

"I've dropped more F-bombs in that project than I have in, I think, my entire career put together," Fillion teased.

Lanterns stars Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart. Fans will also see Nathan Fillion reprise his role as the abrasive Guy Gardner, connecting Lanterns to his appearance in Superman.

The stellar cast also includes Kelly Macdonald as Sheriff Kerry, a pivotal character in the local mystery, while Ulrich Thomsen will portray the iconic rogue Sinestro, Hal Jordan's former mentor. Other key cast members include Garret Dillahunt as the conspiracy-minded William Macon, Jason Ritter as his charming son Billy, and Nicole Ari Parker as John Stewart's mother, Bernadette.

The official synopsis for the series states that the plot centers on a seemingly isolated murder in the American heartland, specifically Nebraska. This local crime will draw the veteran Green Lantern Corps member Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and his new recruit, John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), into deeper, more sinister revelations.

Before the Warner Bros. and Discovery merger in April 2022, HBO was developing a Green Lantern series focused on Alan Scott and Guy Gardner, with Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and Seth Grahame-Smith leading the creative team.

Finn Wittrock was cast to play Guy Gardner, and Jeremy Irvine was set to play Alan Scott.

However, after James Gunn and Peter Safran were appointed as co-chairs and co-CEOs of the newly established DC Studios, the project underwent significant changes.

The series was revamped to spotlight Hal Jordan and John Stewart as the main Green Lanterns, shifting the direction to align with the new leadership’s vision.