DC Studios And HBO Max's LANTERNS Series Appears To Have Wrapped Filming

A wrap party for DC Studios' highly anticipated upcoming Green Lantern TV series has wrapped, according to social media posts from the cast and crew.

By MarkJulian - Jul 15, 2025 03:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

It would appear that filming on the True Detective-esque Green Lantern TV show starring Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler has come to a close.

According to social media posts from various cast and crew members, a wrap party to celebrate the milestone was held last night.

The 8-episode Lanterns is slated to hit HBO in early 2026.

Lanterns is co-written by Chris Mundy (who also serves as showrunner), Damon Lindelof, and Tom King. James Hawes is directing the first two episodes. Filming for the series began in February 2025 in Los Angeles.

Back when Gunn first announced the Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate, he mentioned that Lanterns would be the project where DC fans would begin to learn the overarching plot of the DCU, stating, "this is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan. We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."

However, Gunn more recently stated that Peacemaker season 2 would have the first clues for where the DCU is headed.

Speaking to ScreenRant, Gunn teased, "Yeah. And it's not what anyone thinks," when asked about what the throughline is across Superman and all the upcoming DCU projects.

"It's not what anyone would guess. But I think that if people watch the next season of Peacemaker, they'll see where a lot of these things are going, and have a little bit more of a sense of maybe what can happen."

On the Lanterns front, Nathan Fillion recently revealed that the show will definitely be for adults and not children.

"I've dropped more F-bombs in that project than I have in, I think, my entire career put together," Fillion teased.

Lanterns stars Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart.  Fans will also see Nathan Fillion reprise his role as the abrasive Guy Gardner, connecting Lanterns to his appearance in Superman.

The stellar cast also includes Kelly Macdonald as Sheriff Kerry, a pivotal character in the local mystery, while Ulrich Thomsen will portray the iconic rogue Sinestro, Hal Jordan's former mentor. Other key cast members include Garret Dillahunt as the conspiracy-minded William Macon, Jason Ritter as his charming son Billy, and Nicole Ari Parker as John Stewart's mother, Bernadette.

The official synopsis for the series states that the plot centers on a seemingly isolated murder in the American heartland, specifically Nebraska. This local crime will draw the veteran Green Lantern Corps member Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and his new recruit, John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), into deeper, more sinister revelations.

Before the Warner Bros. and Discovery merger in April 2022, HBO was developing a Green Lantern series focused on Alan Scott and Guy Gardner, with Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and Seth Grahame-Smith leading the creative team.

Finn Wittrock was cast to play Guy Gardner, and Jeremy Irvine was set to play Alan Scott.

However, after James Gunn and Peter Safran were appointed as co-chairs and co-CEOs of the newly established DC Studios, the project underwent significant changes.

The series was revamped to spotlight Hal Jordan and John Stewart as the main Green Lanterns, shifting the direction to align with the new leadership’s vision.

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/15/2025, 3:32 PM
Both Hal and Sinestro will be in there 60's by the time this comes out.

User Comment Image
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 7/15/2025, 3:32 PM
I think this is my most anticipated release for the new DCU from everything that's already come out and announced.

Love Lindelof as a writer and Chandler as an actor. Pierre is also on his way to super stardom.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 7/15/2025, 4:27 PM
@UnderBelly - me too, can't wait, I hope it's great. My only issue is after we get lanterns how long is it gonna be till the next movie or show comes out. I mean there's claycface but other than that nothing is in stone. Hopefully with superman doing well enough it'll get the ball rolling
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 7/15/2025, 4:43 PM
@NonPlayerC - I'm hoping after superman's success and peacemaker S2 brings in good ratings multiple other projects are going to get greenlit and go into production.

Hopefully Gunn is already sitting on some great scripts and is just waiting on the funding/budgets to be approved.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/15/2025, 3:35 PM
A True Detective-esque Green Lantern TV show, eh...

User Comment Image
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 7/15/2025, 4:23 PM
@Nomis929 - great storyline
mountainman
mountainman - 7/15/2025, 4:24 PM
@Nomis929 - Hopefully more like Season 1 than the later seasons.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/15/2025, 4:30 PM
@NonPlayerC - And very controversal. Which ususal make for the best storylines.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/15/2025, 3:36 PM
Sweet , it might be my most anticipated DC project right now so looking forward to it!!.

Particularly interested to see Ulrich Thomsen’s Sinestro since that could be peak casting imo…

?si=nn5SIV7uqKfSbvxM

?si=UN8HzF59cq1UQWgm
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/15/2025, 3:36 PM
Sorry Hal Jordan fans.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/15/2025, 4:01 PM
@MCUKnight11 - that or he dies in a heroic sacrifice (likely the latter imo)
grif
grif - 7/15/2025, 3:40 PM
thought it was just a pilot?

where did the thumbnail art come from?
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/15/2025, 3:54 PM
Ah, I see Pierre has reached the lenseless large rimmed glasses phase of his celebrity....why do they all do that ? 🤣
Killuminatic
Killuminatic - 7/15/2025, 4:03 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - Do you mean rimless glasses? They have lenses. They’re pretty cool, just depends on who wears them. Doesn’t suit everybody.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/15/2025, 4:14 PM
User Comment Image
28ClungesLater
28ClungesLater - 7/15/2025, 4:28 PM
Looking forward to this!

I just wish it was a movie instead
MuadDib
MuadDib - 7/15/2025, 4:32 PM
Watching Superman in IMAX tonight, but even more hyped for Lanterns.. I usually keep low expectations, but if I’m honest, my expectations for Lanterns is pretty high

