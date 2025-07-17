LANTERNS Is A John Stewart Story Says James Gunn, HBO CEO Thinks It Will Be An Emmy-Contender

LANTERNS Is A John Stewart Story Says James Gunn, HBO CEO Thinks It Will Be An Emmy-Contender

Lanterns could be a strong Emmy contender, just like The Penguin, according to HBO CEO Casey Bloys. James Gunn reveals the show will focus on John Stewart.

By MarkJulian - Jul 17, 2025 05:07 PM EST
As many suspected, it sounds as if the DCU's premiere Green Lantern will be Aaron Pierre's John Stewart, at least by the end of the upcoming HBO superhero drama, Lanterns.

Speaking to CBS Morning, DCU co-chair James Gunn confirmed that Stewart is the focal point of the story, despite other Green Lanterns being featured.

"We go into Supergirl and Lanterns next summer...It's basically John Stewart's story in a lot of ways, but with those other characters," said Gunn, referencing Guy Gardner and Hal Jordan.

Elsewhere, HBO boss Casey Bloys stated that he's feeling bullish about Lanterns and thinks the show will be just as strong of an Emmy contender as The Penguin, which just secured 24 nominations.

Responding to that notion in an interview with The Wrap, Bloys stated, "If there’s wood, I’m going to knock on it, because I’m superstitious, so I’ll just say I feel good about it. I’m not sure with the Emmy window where it falls, but in whatever window it falls in, I do believe it’ll be an Emmy contender."

Lanterns stars Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart.  Fans will also see Nathan Fillion reprise his role as the abrasive Guy Gardner, connecting Lanterns to his appearance in Superman.

The stellar cast also includes Kelly Macdonald as Sheriff Kerry, a pivotal character in the local mystery, while Ulrich Thomsen will portray the iconic rogue Sinestro, Hal Jordan's former mentor. Other key cast members include Garret Dillahunt as the conspiracy-minded William Macon, Jason Ritter as his charming son Billy, and Nicole Ari Parker as John Stewart's mother, Bernadette.

It was recently revealed that the 8-episode HBO superhero drama has wrapped filming.

The official synopsis for the series states that the plot centers on a seemingly isolated murder in the American heartland, specifically Nebraska. This local crime will draw the veteran Green Lantern Corps member Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and his new recruit, John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), into deeper, more sinister revelations.

Before Warner Bros. merged with Discovery in April 2022, HBO was developing a Green Lantern series centered on Alan Scott and Guy Gardner.

The project was being led by Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and Seth Grahame-Smith, with Finn Wittrock cast as Guy Gardner and Jeremy Irvine set to play Alan Scott.

However, things changed after James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-heads of the newly formed DC Studios.

Under their leadership, the show was reworked to focus instead on Hal Jordan and John Stewart, so as to better reflect the direction and creative vision of the new DC Universe.

MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/17/2025, 5:47 PM
Let the show speak for itself. Who gives a [frick] about noms before the show even airs?

Glad to hear it’s a John story. Amazing character.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/17/2025, 6:38 PM
@MisterBones - people complain about josh typos your typo noms
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 7/17/2025, 5:49 PM
And the Paul Dini Cinematic Universe continues.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/17/2025, 5:53 PM
@TheRedLeader - He actually didn’t work on Justice League that much, that was more Bruce Timm’s show.
Vigor
Vigor - 7/17/2025, 5:50 PM
I know nothing about these DC characters so im just here to enjoy the ride
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/17/2025, 5:51 PM
Sounds like Penguin envy
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/17/2025, 6:07 PM
@HashTagSwagg - That explains why they're all green.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/17/2025, 5:56 PM
Hal Jordan? More like…
User Comment Image
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/17/2025, 5:57 PM
My introduction to the Justice League was with the cartoon in the 2000's with John Stewart. Always wanted to see him on the big screen, even more so after the 2011 flick. Hopefully, Gunn keeps it in his pants for this one.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/17/2025, 5:59 PM
Glad to hear it, Stewart has a great story arc.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/17/2025, 6:00 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Like when he destroyed an entire planet? Or hooked up with that chick from that planet he destroyed?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/17/2025, 6:41 PM
@soberchimera - Or became the leader of the Green Lanterns when the Guardians bailed?
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/17/2025, 6:43 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - You mean during Geoffrey Thorne’s run that was cancelled after 12 issues?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/17/2025, 6:45 PM
@soberchimera - And? Doesn't mean he's not an interesting character. Hell, more popular superheroes have canceled runs as well...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/17/2025, 5:59 PM
Makes sense since John is likely going to be our main GL going forward after this…

Guy will likely remain supporting while Hal may not make it past this season but we’ll see.

Anyway , still looking forward to the show and especially Aaron Pierre’s performance as John Stewart…

He’s gonna be great after seeing him in Rebel Ridge!!.

SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/17/2025, 6:06 PM
Is gunn involved in the writing/directing for lanterns?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/17/2025, 6:13 PM
"An Emmy-Contender".......in other words..... it's gonna be
User Comment Image
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 7/17/2025, 6:20 PM
If they retire/kill Hal and turn him to Parallax. I hope John’s new partner will be my boy, Kyle Rayner.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/17/2025, 6:37 PM
@Mrnorth1921 - that would be great…

Kyle’s underrated!!.

User Comment Image
TheUnworthyThor
TheUnworthyThor - 7/17/2025, 6:24 PM
User Comment Image
CrimsonComet
CrimsonComet - 7/17/2025, 6:46 PM
I swear to god if they turn Hal evil again...
Pimpanzee
Pimpanzee - 7/17/2025, 6:46 PM
"If there’s wood, I’m going to knock on it, because I’m superstitious, so I’ll just say I feel good about it."

I don't suppose there's any chance he's making a sly reference to the golden age Green Lantern's Achilles heel, is there?

Yeah, no. That would require actually reading a comic book

