THE PENGUIN's Colin Farrell Nominated For Outstanding Lead Actor As Show Picks Up 24 Nominations

The Batman television spin-off The Penguin had the second most Emmy Nominations this year with 24, right behind Severance's substantial 27 nominations.

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 15, 2025 04:07 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

The nominees for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards (airing September 14, 2025, on CBS, hosted by Nate Bargatze) were announced this morning, and the HBO limited series The Penguin earned a total of 24 Emmy nominations for the 2025 awards. 

While a substantial amount of the 24 come from the technical and craft categories, the major awards the show is up for includes a top-tier nomination for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

The show's cast received major acclaim as well, with Colin Farrell nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor and Cristin Milioti for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Additionally, Deirdre O'Connell was honored with a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress

In other genre-related news, Andor received  14 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, while The Last of Us received 16 Emmy nominations, including Pedro Pascal for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

However, Emmy nominations are seemingly never without controversy and this year, sci-fans are particularly miffed that Diego Luna wasn't individually nominated for Andor.

Below, you can check out the nominees for the main categories. The Emmys will air on CBS this fall, on September 14th.

Outstanding Programs

Comedy Series
• Abbott Elementary
• The Bear
• Hacks
• Nobody Wants This
• Only Murders in the Building
• Shrinking
• The Studio
• What We Do in the Shadows

Drama Series
• Andor
• The Diplomat
• The Last of Us
• Paradise
• The Pitt
• Severance
• Slow Horses
• The White Lotus

Limited/Anthology Series
• Adolescence
• Black Mirror
• Dying for Sex
• Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story
• The Penguin

Television Movie
• Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
• The Gorge
• Mountainhead
• Nonnas
• Rebel Ridge

Reality Competition
• The Amazing Race
• RuPaul’s Drag Race
• Survivor
• Top Chef
• The Traitors

Talk Series
• The Daily Show
• Jimmy Kimmel Live!
• The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Scripted Variety Series
• Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
• Saturday Night Live

Variety Specials (Live)
• Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show (Kendrick Lamar)
• Beyoncé Bowl
• The Oscars
• SNL50: The Anniversary Special
• SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

Variety Specials (Pre‑Recorded)
• Adam Sandler: Love You
• Ali Wong: Single Lady
• Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years
• Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
• Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
• Your Friend, Nate Bargatze

Game Show
• Celebrity Family Feud
• Jeopardy!
• The Price is Right
• Wheel of Fortune
• Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Major Acting Categories

Lead Actor – Comedy
• Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)
• Seth Rogen (The Studio)
• Jason Segel (Shrinking)
• Martin Short (Only Murders…)
• Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Lead Actress – Comedy
• Uzo Aduba (The Residence)
• Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
• Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
• Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
• Jean Smart (Hacks)

Lead Actor – Drama
• Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)
• Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
• Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
• Adam Scott (Severance)
• Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Lead Actress – Drama
• Kathy Bates (Matlock)
• Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
• Britt Lower (Severance)
• Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
• Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Lead Actor – Limited/Movie
• Colin Farrell (The Penguin)
• Stephen Graham (Adolescence)
• Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent)
• Brian Tyree Henry (Dope Thief)
• Cooper Koch (Monsters:…)

Lead Actress – Limited/Movie
• Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)
• Meghann Fahy (Sirens)
• Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)
• Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)
• Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)

Supporting Roles Highlight

Supporting Actor – Comedy Series

  • Ike Barinholtz – The Afterparty
  • Colman Domingo – Hacks
  • Harrison Ford – Shrinking
  • Jeff Hiller – Somebody Somewhere
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
  • Michael Urie – Shrinking
  • Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress – Comedy Series

  • Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
  • Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
  • Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things
  • Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
  • Catherine O’Hara – The Studio
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
  • Jessica Williams – Shrinking

Supporting Actor – Drama Series

  • Zach Cherry – Severance
  • Walton Goggins – The Pitt
  • Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus
  • James Marsden – Jury Duty
  • Sam Rockwell – Paradise
  • Tramell Tillman – Severance
  • John Turturro – Severance

Supporting Actress – Drama Series

  • Patricia Arquette – Severance
  • Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age
  • Katherine LaNasa – The Diplomat
  • Julianne Nicholson – The Pitt
  • Parker Posey – The White Lotus
  • Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus
  • Aimee Lou Wood – Sex Education

Supporting Actor – Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

  • Javier Bardem – Lyle & Erik
  • Bill Camp – Presumed Innocent
  • Owen Cooper – Dying for Sex
  • Rob Delaney – Black Mirror
  • Peter Sarsgaard – Adolescence
  • Ashley Walters – Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story

Supporting Actress – Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

  • Erin Doherty – Sirens
  • Ruth Negga – Adolescence
  • Deirdre O’Connell – Dying for Sex
  • Chloë Sevigny – Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story
  • Jenny Slate – Disclaimer
  • Christine Tremarco – The Penguin
James Gunn Shares THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD Update And Says Matt Reeves' THE BATMAN 2 Script Is Great
BATMAN Should Have Completed Scripts For Two Films By The End Of The Year Says DC Studios Co-Chair James Gunn
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 7/15/2025, 4:16 PM
The Penguin was an excellent show.

Farrel killed it.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/15/2025, 4:17 PM
it was a good show
User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/15/2025, 4:27 PM
@harryba11zack - LOL!!! Oh Man, where do you get this stuff??? LOL!!!!

What makes that even funnier is that Bob kane credited the mascot of Kool cigarettes, a penguin with a top hat and a cane, as the inspiration for the Penguin.

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/15/2025, 4:36 PM
@Nomis929 - i use hailuo AI, I always thought it felt right to have Batman be a chainsmoker considering he's a noir detective and has probably seen some shit in his time.
User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/15/2025, 4:37 PM
@harryba11zack - That is so cool.

You Kids today and your AI...
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/15/2025, 4:45 PM
@harryba11zack - [frick] AI
Robby
Robby - 7/15/2025, 4:18 PM
Im on my 4th rewatch. So [frick]ing good
tmp3
tmp3 - 7/15/2025, 4:21 PM
Such an awesome, intense, well written and incredibly acted show. DC & HBO is like a match made in heaven at this point; 2/2 between this & Watchmen. All eyes on Lanterns on if it can carry the baton from here
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 7/15/2025, 4:31 PM
@tmp3 - I didn't like watchmen, and had my issues with titans, but I liked doom patrol. Penguin and peacemaker are wonderful
PC04
PC04 - 7/15/2025, 4:25 PM
Absolutely deserved!
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/15/2025, 4:28 PM
Very Well Deserved!
mountainman
mountainman - 7/15/2025, 4:32 PM
Farrell and Christine Tremarco were both all timer performances. Millioti was great as well, but her performance wasn’t as nuanced as deep as the other two.

Also, The Bear has really fallen off from the first two amazing seasons. Season 4 spent such little time in the kitchen and the character drama is getting old.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/15/2025, 4:35 PM
Cristin Milioti should get an award for just wearing this dress.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Yes, I know that a sexist statement and she's a brilliant actor, but c'mon...
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/15/2025, 4:37 PM
Yet we have clowns on this site who think this franchise should be cancelled. Bring on The Batman II.

