THE PENGUIN's Colin Farrell Nominated For Outstanding Lead Actor As Show Picks Up 24 Nominations

The nominees for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards (airing September 14, 2025, on CBS, hosted by Nate Bargatze) were announced this morning, and the HBO limited series The Penguin earned a total of 24 Emmy nominations for the 2025 awards.
While a substantial amount of the 24 come from the technical and craft categories, the major awards the show is up for includes a top-tier nomination for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.
The show's cast received major acclaim as well, with Colin Farrell nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor and Cristin Milioti for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Additionally, Deirdre O'Connell was honored with a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress.
In other genre-related news, Andor received 14 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, while The Last of Us received 16 Emmy nominations, including Pedro Pascal for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.
However, Emmy nominations are seemingly never without controversy and this year, sci-fans are particularly miffed that Diego Luna wasn't individually nominated for Andor.
Below, you can check out the nominees for the main categories. The Emmys will air on CBS this fall, on September 14th.
Outstanding Programs
Comedy Series
• Abbott Elementary
• The Bear
• Hacks
• Nobody Wants This
• Only Murders in the Building
• Shrinking
• The Studio
• What We Do in the Shadows
Drama Series
• Andor
• The Diplomat
• The Last of Us
• Paradise
• The Pitt
• Severance
• Slow Horses
• The White Lotus
Limited/Anthology Series
• Adolescence
• Black Mirror
• Dying for Sex
• Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story
• The Penguin
Television Movie
• Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
• The Gorge
• Mountainhead
• Nonnas
• Rebel Ridge
Reality Competition
• The Amazing Race
• RuPaul’s Drag Race
• Survivor
• Top Chef
• The Traitors
Talk Series
• The Daily Show
• Jimmy Kimmel Live!
• The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Scripted Variety Series
• Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
• Saturday Night Live
Variety Specials (Live)
• Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show (Kendrick Lamar)
• Beyoncé Bowl
• The Oscars
• SNL50: The Anniversary Special
• SNL50: The Homecoming Concert
Variety Specials (Pre‑Recorded)
• Adam Sandler: Love You
• Ali Wong: Single Lady
• Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years
• Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
• Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
• Your Friend, Nate Bargatze
Game Show
• Celebrity Family Feud
• Jeopardy!
• The Price is Right
• Wheel of Fortune
• Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Major Acting Categories
Lead Actor – Comedy
• Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)
• Seth Rogen (The Studio)
• Jason Segel (Shrinking)
• Martin Short (Only Murders…)
• Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Lead Actress – Comedy
• Uzo Aduba (The Residence)
• Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
• Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
• Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
• Jean Smart (Hacks)
Lead Actor – Drama
• Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)
• Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
• Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
• Adam Scott (Severance)
• Noah Wyle (The Pitt)
Lead Actress – Drama
• Kathy Bates (Matlock)
• Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
• Britt Lower (Severance)
• Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
• Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
Lead Actor – Limited/Movie
• Colin Farrell (The Penguin)
• Stephen Graham (Adolescence)
• Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent)
• Brian Tyree Henry (Dope Thief)
• Cooper Koch (Monsters:…)
Lead Actress – Limited/Movie
• Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)
• Meghann Fahy (Sirens)
• Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)
• Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)
• Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)
Supporting Roles Highlight
Supporting Actor – Comedy Series
- Ike Barinholtz – The Afterparty
- Colman Domingo – Hacks
- Harrison Ford – Shrinking
- Jeff Hiller – Somebody Somewhere
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
- Michael Urie – Shrinking
- Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actress – Comedy Series
- Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
- Catherine O’Hara – The Studio
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
- Jessica Williams – Shrinking
Supporting Actor – Drama Series
- Zach Cherry – Severance
- Walton Goggins – The Pitt
- Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus
- James Marsden – Jury Duty
- Sam Rockwell – Paradise
- Tramell Tillman – Severance
- John Turturro – Severance
Supporting Actress – Drama Series
- Patricia Arquette – Severance
- Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age
- Katherine LaNasa – The Diplomat
- Julianne Nicholson – The Pitt
- Parker Posey – The White Lotus
- Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood – Sex Education
Supporting Actor – Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie
- Javier Bardem – Lyle & Erik
- Bill Camp – Presumed Innocent
- Owen Cooper – Dying for Sex
- Rob Delaney – Black Mirror
- Peter Sarsgaard – Adolescence
- Ashley Walters – Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story
Supporting Actress – Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie
- Erin Doherty – Sirens
- Ruth Negga – Adolescence
- Deirdre O’Connell – Dying for Sex
- Chloë Sevigny – Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story
- Jenny Slate – Disclaimer
- Christine Tremarco – The Penguin