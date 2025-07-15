THE PENGUIN's Colin Farrell Nominated For Outstanding Lead Actor As Show Picks Up 24 Nominations

The nominees for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards (airing September 14, 2025, on CBS, hosted by Nate Bargatze) were announced this morning, and the HBO limited series The Penguin earned a total of 24 Emmy nominations for the 2025 awards.

While a substantial amount of the 24 come from the technical and craft categories, the major awards the show is up for includes a top-tier nomination for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

The show's cast received major acclaim as well, with Colin Farrell nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor and Cristin Milioti for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Additionally, Deirdre O'Connell was honored with a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

'Severance' and 'The Penguin' received the most Emmy nominations this year 🏆#Severance — 27#ThePenguin — 24 pic.twitter.com/fAF5npDrJT — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 15, 2025

In other genre-related news, Andor received 14 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, while The Last of Us received 16 Emmy nominations, including Pedro Pascal for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

However, Emmy nominations are seemingly never without controversy and this year, sci-fans are particularly miffed that Diego Luna wasn't individually nominated for Andor.

Below, you can check out the nominees for the main categories. The Emmys will air on CBS this fall, on September 14th.

Outstanding Programs

Comedy Series

• Abbott Elementary

• The Bear

• Hacks

• Nobody Wants This

• Only Murders in the Building

• Shrinking

• The Studio

• What We Do in the Shadows

Drama Series

• Andor

• The Diplomat

• The Last of Us

• Paradise

• The Pitt

• Severance

• Slow Horses

• The White Lotus

Limited/Anthology Series

• Adolescence

• Black Mirror

• Dying for Sex

• Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story

• The Penguin

Television Movie

• Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

• The Gorge

• Mountainhead

• Nonnas

• Rebel Ridge

Reality Competition

• The Amazing Race

• RuPaul’s Drag Race

• Survivor

• Top Chef

• The Traitors

Talk Series

• The Daily Show

• Jimmy Kimmel Live!

• The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Scripted Variety Series

• Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

• Saturday Night Live

Variety Specials (Live)

• Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show (Kendrick Lamar)

• Beyoncé Bowl

• The Oscars

• SNL50: The Anniversary Special

• SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

Variety Specials (Pre‑Recorded)

• Adam Sandler: Love You

• Ali Wong: Single Lady

• Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years

• Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

• Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

• Your Friend, Nate Bargatze

Game Show

• Celebrity Family Feud

• Jeopardy!

• The Price is Right

• Wheel of Fortune

• Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Major Acting Categories

Lead Actor – Comedy

• Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)

• Seth Rogen (The Studio)

• Jason Segel (Shrinking)

• Martin Short (Only Murders…)

• Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Lead Actress – Comedy

• Uzo Aduba (The Residence)

• Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)

• Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

• Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

• Jean Smart (Hacks)

Lead Actor – Drama

• Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)

• Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

• Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

• Adam Scott (Severance)

• Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Lead Actress – Drama

• Kathy Bates (Matlock)

• Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

• Britt Lower (Severance)

• Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

• Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Lead Actor – Limited/Movie

• Colin Farrell (The Penguin)

• Stephen Graham (Adolescence)

• Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent)

• Brian Tyree Henry (Dope Thief)

• Cooper Koch (Monsters:…)

Lead Actress – Limited/Movie

• Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)

• Meghann Fahy (Sirens)

• Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)

• Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)

• Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)

Supporting Roles Highlight

Supporting Actor – Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz – The Afterparty

Colman Domingo – Hacks

Harrison Ford – Shrinking

Jeff Hiller – Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Michael Urie – Shrinking

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress – Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Catherine O’Hara – The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams – Shrinking

Supporting Actor – Drama Series

Zach Cherry – Severance

Walton Goggins – The Pitt

Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus

James Marsden – Jury Duty

Sam Rockwell – Paradise

Tramell Tillman – Severance

John Turturro – Severance

Supporting Actress – Drama Series

Patricia Arquette – Severance

Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age

Katherine LaNasa – The Diplomat

Julianne Nicholson – The Pitt

Parker Posey – The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood – Sex Education

Supporting Actor – Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Javier Bardem – Lyle & Erik

Bill Camp – Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper – Dying for Sex

Rob Delaney – Black Mirror

Peter Sarsgaard – Adolescence

Ashley Walters – Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story

Supporting Actress – Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie