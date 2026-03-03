MIKE & NICK & NICK & ALICE Official Trailer Entangles Vince Vaughn & James Marsden In Time Travel Shenanigans

20th Century Studios have debuted the first official trailer for their upcoming gangster action comedy Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice, which features a bit of a sci-fi twist as it involves time traveling, a wrinkle that turns an already tension-filled night into one of the craziest nights ever for everyone involved.

While the trailer sets the stage pretty well, the film's synopsis reveals that the film is "about two gangsters and the woman they love trying to survive the most dangerous night of their lives. As if that wasn’t enough, there’s one wild ingredient added to the mix: a time machine."

The film stars Vince Vaughn (Wedding Crashers; DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story), James Marsden (X-Men; Avengers: Doomsday), Eiza González (Baby Driver; Ambulance), Keith David (The Thing; They Live), Jimmy Tatro (The King of Staten Island; The Real Bros of Simi Valley), Stephen Root (Office Space; Get Out), Lewis Tan (Mortal Kombat; Deadpool 2), Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog; Parks and Recreation), Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek; 12 Monkeys), and Arturo Castro (Broad City; Narcos).

BenDavid Grabinski (Happily; Are You Afraid of the Dark?).wrote and directed the feature.

Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice is confirmed to receive its world premiere next week, on March 14, at the SXSW Film & TV Festival. The film is slated to screen at the historic Paramount Theatre in Austin as part of the festival’s official line-up and is expected to be one of the buzziest titles debuting at this year's event.

Following its world premiere, the film will start streaming March 27, exclusively on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. and on Disney+ internationally.

This should be James Marsden's final film before his long-awaited return as Cyclops in Avengers: Doomsday this December, where he's rumored to be a central figure in the fight against Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom.

Watch the official trailer below and keep scrolling for the official poster and a handful of stills: