SOLAR OPPOSITES Stars Dan Stevens, Mary Mack & Sean Giambrone Preview A Really Wild Final Season (Exclusive)

The sixth and final season of Hulu's acclaimed animated comedy Solar Opposites is now streaming worldwide, and leading up to its release, we were able to sit down with series stars Dan Stevens (Legion; Beauty and the Beast), Mary Mack (Solar Opposites; Golan the Insatiable), and Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs; Kim Possible) to learn more about what fans can expect from the show's epic swan song.

While we steer clear of any major spoilers, the trio do walk me through the final few episodes and their thoughts on what ultimately happens to their characters and what happens at everyone at The Wall. There's also plenty of laughs to be had, so keep scrolling to see more!

ROHAN : For all three of you, what were your initial reactions of the endings for your characters? And how far in advance were you made aware of what would happen or did any of you have involvement with those story decisions?

DAN : I knew it was ending, didn't know how it was going to end. But, yeah, I think it's, you know, what happens with The Pupa is kind of a great way to leave things for now, you know, it's sort of what it's all been building up to. But the journey to get there is pretty fun, and it's probably the wildest season yet in terms of how and where the episodes go. SEAN : Yeah, it's a good ending. It works. It's a fun ending, and surprising because of what's going on, like there's a change with the replicants kind of being smarty pants-y that was kind of unexpected. So, then what their future might look like is different than I thought, but it's a beautiful, sweet thing. But there's roads ahead that could carry on from this. MARY : Hey, if I could continue the joke I was doing from the last interview. I think it's a shame to end the show now, because Dan was just really getting the hang of this British accent. Nailed it! *everyone laughs*

ROHAN : Dan, you’ve really made Korvo your own since taking over the role, how would you describe his evolution since Season 4 to the Korvo we see now and through the finale?

DAN : I think he's been changed by love. I think it was pointing in that direction for a long time. But, you know, the way that his relationship with Terry has evolved, and how that's shaped the family and the whole dynamic, I think has been a really beautiful and profound journey, you know, in the midst of all the craziness and silliness.

ROHAN : Mary, there’s an episode where your characters find each other at odds over who’s the dad, I’m sure recording the show is a ton of fun, but when your working that closely with one another, are you rehearsing separately before going into the booth?

MARY : Yeah, I know - so it says my internet connection is unstable - so I will say we were not recording together, and so I just had to imagine Dan's awful attitude and a snarky presence while I was in the booth. *signal cuts out* DAN : Oh, that was such a good answer as well. - Yeah, the wild thing is Mary and I have never met in person. She's coming back. So, yeah, we record our lines separately, and sometimes, depending on who's gone first, sometimes you'll have that to work off, but, yeah, we just throw ourselves into it and imagine. There’s a lot of imagination in animation.

ROHAN : Sean, for Yumyulack, this season also brings resolution to The Wall storyline, what would you like to tease about that how that story line plans to come to a close?

SEAN : Oh, I was excited when I read the script that there will be a confrontation between Yumyulack and The Wall, and then, I kind of get to play like the Thanos or something, and that's cool. And, then, so how it ends - yeah, I think it's hilarious with what happens, and I was shocked with what the people in The Wall decide. So, it's a cool ending. It's been building up to this. A lot of the characters come back, even the possum. So, it's quite the finale, and Yumyulack plays a part in it. I'm pretty pumped, because I know a lot of people really like The Wall subplot. It's like a fan favorite part, and yeah, I’m excited for the fans to see that.