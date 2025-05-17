It's Hank vs The Future In First Poster For KING OF THE HILL Continuation

Hulu’s upcoming King of the Hill revival appears poised to explore the contrast between a rapidly changing world and the steadfast Texas traditionalism of Hank Hill.

The newly released poster teases this dynamic perfectly: Dale is immersed in virtual reality and puffing on a vape, Boomhauer is casually scrolling through a smart tablet, and Bill is placing a food delivery order from an Uber Eats pastiche.

In stark contrast, Hank remains frozen in time—looking and dressing exactly as he did when fans last saw him back in the show’s original finale, which aired on September 13, 2009. The image sets the stage for a comedic clash between old-school values and 21st-century life.

Hank, Bill, Dale, and Boomhauer are looking to continue their Arlen,Texas escapades in a long-awaited 14th season of King of the Hill, which will stream on Hulu.

Unlike its original run, the series won’t be returning to Fox’s Animation Domination block. According to Fox Entertainment, the decision stems from a shift toward only airing content the network fully owns—something that doesn’t apply to this revival.

The new season will feature a significant time jump, as revealed by Stephen Root, who voices Bill Dauterive. The story picks up several years after the events of the 2009 finale, with Bobby Hill now grown up and reportedly working as a chef in Dallas—it remains to be seen how much he's changed from his awkward tween years in Arlen.

Many beloved cast members are returning to their iconic roles.

Series co-creator Mike Judge is back as both Hank Hill and the ever-mumbling Boomhauer, while Kathy Najimy once again voices Peggy Hill. Pamela Adlon reprises her role as Bobby Hill, now older and navigating adulthood. Stephen Root returns as Bill, joined by Lauren Tom as both Minh and Connie Souphanousinphone. Ashley Gardner will again voice Nancy Gribble and Didi Hill, and Jonathan Joss returns as fan-favorite John Redcorn.

However, the revival also carries a note of bittersweetness. Since the show’s original conclusion, several key voice actors have sadly passed away, including Brittany Murphy (Luanne Platter), Tom Petty (Lucky Kleinschmidt), and Johnny Hardwick (Dale Gribble). In Hardwick’s case, he was able to record some of Dale’s dialogue for the revival before his passing, though it’s reported he didn’t complete all of his episodes.

The return of King of the Hill promises both nostalgia and fresh perspectives, as it reintroduces its characters in a new era—one where the world has changed, but Hank Hill’s love for propane may very well remain the same.

Fans are anxious to learn whether these beloved supporting characters will be incorporated or written off the show.

According to several trustworthy news outlets, Hulu has given the King of the Hill revival a two-season order.

An exact release date has not been specified, but the show has a confirmed release window of Summer 2025.

Mike Judge and fellow co-creator Greg Daniels, along with select cast members, are slated to appear at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas, on May 30, 2025. Attendees can look forward to an exclusive first look at the upcoming King of the Hill revival, with additional insights and announcements anticipated during the event.