It's Hank vs The Future In First Poster For KING OF THE HILL Continuation

The debut poster for the King of the Hill revival offers a humorous glimpse into the passage of time—while Hank Hill stands unchanged, his longtime pals are fully immersed in the digital age.

By MarkJulian - May 17, 2025 04:05 PM EST
Hulu’s upcoming King of the Hill revival appears poised to explore the contrast between a rapidly changing world and the steadfast Texas traditionalism of Hank Hill.

The newly released poster teases this dynamic perfectly: Dale is immersed in virtual reality and puffing on a vape, Boomhauer is casually scrolling through a smart tablet, and Bill is placing a food delivery order from an Uber Eats pastiche.

In stark contrast, Hank remains frozen in time—looking and dressing exactly as he did when fans last saw him back in the show’s original finale, which aired on September 13, 2009. The image sets the stage for a comedic clash between old-school values and 21st-century life.

King of the Hill reboot first look

Hank, Bill, Dale, and Boomhauer are looking to continue their Arlen,Texas escapades in a long-awaited 14th season of King of the Hill, which will stream on Hulu.

Unlike its original run, the series won’t be returning to Fox’s Animation Domination block. According to Fox Entertainment, the decision stems from a shift toward only airing content the network fully owns—something that doesn’t apply to this revival.

The new season will feature a significant time jump, as revealed by Stephen Root, who voices Bill Dauterive. The story picks up several years after the events of the 2009 finale, with Bobby Hill now grown up and reportedly working as a chef in Dallas—it remains to be seen how much he's changed from his awkward tween years in Arlen.

Many beloved cast members are returning to their iconic roles.

Series co-creator Mike Judge is back as both Hank Hill and the ever-mumbling Boomhauer, while Kathy Najimy once again voices Peggy Hill. Pamela Adlon reprises her role as Bobby Hill, now older and navigating adulthood. Stephen Root returns as Bill, joined by Lauren Tom as both Minh and Connie Souphanousinphone. Ashley Gardner will again voice Nancy Gribble and Didi Hill, and Jonathan Joss returns as fan-favorite John Redcorn.

However, the revival also carries a note of bittersweetness. Since the show’s original conclusion, several key voice actors have sadly passed away, including Brittany Murphy (Luanne Platter), Tom Petty (Lucky Kleinschmidt), and Johnny Hardwick (Dale Gribble). In Hardwick’s case, he was able to record some of Dale’s dialogue for the revival before his passing, though it’s reported he didn’t complete all of his episodes.

The return of King of the Hill promises both nostalgia and fresh perspectives, as it reintroduces its characters in a new era—one where the world has changed, but Hank Hill’s love for propane may very well remain the same.

Fans are anxious to learn whether these beloved supporting characters will be incorporated or written off the show.

According to several trustworthy news outlets, Hulu has given the King of the Hill revival a two-season order.

An exact release date has not been specified, but the show has a confirmed release window of Summer 2025.

Mike Judge and fellow co-creator Greg Daniels, along with select cast members, are slated to appear at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas, on May 30, 2025. Attendees can look forward to an exclusive first look at the upcoming King of the Hill revival, with additional insights and announcements anticipated during the event.

MasterMix
MasterMix - 5/17/2025, 4:28 PM
User Comment Image
tBHzHomer
tBHzHomer - 5/17/2025, 4:28 PM
I'm sorry, but as much of a conspiracy theorist as Dale is, I don't see him trusting vr.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/17/2025, 4:46 PM
@tBHzHomer -

Maybe he's trying to find out what's wrong with it.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 5/17/2025, 6:48 PM
@tBHzHomer - haha I weirdly thought the same thing
Biggums
Biggums - 5/17/2025, 4:33 PM
I live for Rusty Shackleford.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 5/17/2025, 4:34 PM
So many things I anticipate about the series, such as where the kids are years later. Like I'm glad Bobby and Connie are getting back together. Also I'm curious to how they'll handle Luanne and Lucky or if they'll do anything with GH or Gracie whom we last saw as infants?
TheStranger
TheStranger - 5/17/2025, 4:40 PM
Bwaaaaaaah~
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 5/17/2025, 4:43 PM
The Greatest Anime of all time has come back!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/17/2025, 4:48 PM
@KaptainKhaos -

They're bringing back G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero?!
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/17/2025, 4:45 PM
Don’t like show as much beer they and homer drink surprised none of them gained more weight
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/17/2025, 4:47 PM
@dragon316 -

An alcoholic nay not gain much weight in a year or two.

They don't age much.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/17/2025, 4:46 PM

This is GREAT news. I loved this stupid show.
Kadara
Kadara - 5/17/2025, 4:51 PM
@DocSpock - off course you would 🤷🏽‍♂️
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/17/2025, 5:40 PM
@Kadara -

Your jealousy is touching.
Kadara
Kadara - 5/17/2025, 8:34 PM
Where ? Trump accepting 430 million airplane or his stooge saying we don't need Habeas Corpus anymore?
Kadara
Kadara - 5/17/2025, 4:56 PM
Run the one where your Homeland Security Officer is considering making new immigrants compete to get citizens. Meanwhile, rich people can get gold Trump Visa.
Biggums
Biggums - 5/17/2025, 5:01 PM
And rip Brittany Murphy(Luane) btw.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/17/2025, 5:38 PM

I am a lifetime Texan who had 3 best friends since grade school. 2 of them were exactly like 2 of these guys. They are both dead now.
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 5/17/2025, 6:03 PM
@DocSpock - Ah man. I’m sorry. I live in the Houston area actually and some of the stuff is pretty accurate but I feel like the show was more DFW.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/17/2025, 6:11 PM
@fanboy03191 -

I would agree with that. We 4 guys never stood around all day doing nothing. We spent over 45 years hunting, fishing, camping, playing poker, drinking, canoeing, and boating whenever we could get away with it. (Wives got us all in our 20s.)



All Texas boys for life.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/17/2025, 5:55 PM
Trey Parker & Matt Stone > Mike Judge > Justin Roiland = Seth McFarland


User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 5/17/2025, 6:03 PM
Not very diverse
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/17/2025, 6:24 PM
@AllsNotGood - Did Disney buy the IP?
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 5/17/2025, 8:14 PM
User Comment Image
Kadara
Kadara - 5/17/2025, 8:37 PM
I'm so glad you stick with this one, he's the greatest, the bestest, the most amazing President. Everyone is saying it!

