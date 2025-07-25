NE ZHA 2: The Biggest Film Of 2025 Is Returning To U.S. Theaters, This Time In English

From Lilo & Stitch to A Minecraft Movie to Superman, there have been quite a few box office hits this year. But all of them pale in comparison to the success of Ne Zha 2, the Chinese animated fantasy action-adventure film from Enlight Media’s Coloroom Pictures animation subsidiary and Jiaozi’s Chengdu-based Coco Cartoon.

Directed by Yang Yu (aka Jiaozi), Ne Zha 2 is a direct sequel to 2019's Ne Zha and continues the story of the rebellious and powerful god-like child. Based loosely on the Chinese mythological character and Xu Zhonglin's 16th-century novel Investiture of the Gods, NeZha 2 explores the consequences of Ne Zha's defiance against the heavens and the internal struggle of being a "demon child" born of chaos.

Ne Zha 2 was released in China in January, where it was met with incredible success at the domestic box office. It became China's highest-grossing film ever in just eight days, and by day 12, it had already crossed the $1 billion mark.

The film's international rollout began in mid-February, which included a limited release with subtitles in the United States and Canada. It took just over a month for Ne Zha 2 to surpass $2 billion worldwide, making it the second-fastest movie to hit the impressive milestone, behind Avengers: Endgame.

Ne Zha 2 would go on to gross approximately $2.19 billion worldwide, making it the most successful animated and non-English-language film ever. Although $2.13 billion of its global total was earned in China, it still managed to gross approximately $20.9 million in the United States, where it was shown in limited fashion on just 700 screens and in Mandarin only with subtitles.

Now, thanks to A24, North American audiences will have another chance to catch Ne Zha 2 in theaters, and this time with English dubs. The blockbuster animated film will open in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand on August 22, screening in IMAX, 3D and other premium large formats.

Ahead of its re-release next month, A224 has shared the English-language trailer. The English voice cast stars Academy Awadr-winner Michelle Yeoh, who is joined by Crystal Lee, Vincent Rodriguez III, and Aleks Le.

“I’m honored to be part of Ne Zha 2, a landmark in Chinese animation and a powerful reminder of how universal our stories can be,” Yeoh said in a previous statement. “Sharing this with audiences in English is such a joy, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience the wonder, heart, spectacular artistry, and magic of this film on the big screen.”

A rebellious young boy, Ne Zha, is feared by the gods and born to mortal parents with wild, uncontrolled powers. Now he's faced with an ancient force intent on destroying humanity, he must grow up to become the hero the world needs.

Ne Zha 2 currently ranks as the fifth highest-grossing film of all time, behind Titanic ($2.26B), Avatar: The Way of Water ($2.32B), Avengers: Endgame ($2.80B), and Avatar ($2.92B). But with over $2.2 billion in global ticket sales — just $43 million shy of Titanic — there's a good chance it could surpass the 1997 James Cameron-directed blockbuster.