ZOOTOPIA 2: Officers Judy Hopps & Nick Wilde Are Back In Action In Fun-Filled Official Trailer

Nearly a decade after Zootopia stormed into theaters, Walt Disney Animation Studios is finally ready to debut its long-awaited sequel, Zootopia 2, which will return Officer Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Officer Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman), and send the dynamic duo on a brand new mystery that will see them face a threat unlike any the metropolis has ever seen.

As per the synopsis, "After cracking the biggest case in Zootopia’s history, rookie cops Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde find their partnership isn’t as solid as they thought when Chief Bogo orders them to join the Partners in Crisis counseling program. But it doesn’t take long for their partnership to be put to the ultimate test when they find themselves on the twisting trail of a mystery tied to the arrival of a venomous snake in the animal metropolis."

In 2016, the first film grossed over $1.025 billion at the global box office on an estimated $150 million production budget, so anticipation for the sequel is understandably through the roof and the studio is likely hoping for another major box office success. Disney is gearing up for a potentially huge fourth quarter this year, with major releases spread across all three months, including Joachim Rønning's Tron: Ares, Scott Cooper's Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands, and James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash.

The ensemble voice cast features Ginnifer Goodwin (Once Upon a Time; Something Borrowed), Jason Bateman (Ozark; Arrested Development), Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once; Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom), Fortune Feimster (The Mindy Project; Sweet & Salty), Shakira (Zootopia; Hannah Montana), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary; A Black Lady Sketch Show), Jean Reno (Léon: The Professional; Ronin), Nate Torrence (She's Out of My League; Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip), Maurice LaMarche (Pinky and the Brain; Futurama), Idris Elba (Luther; The Suicide Squad), Bonnie Hunt (Jumanji; Jerry Maguire), Don Lake (Dumb and Dumber To; Zootopia), Jenny Slate (Obvious Child; Marcel the Shell with Shoes On), Alan Tudyk (Firefly; Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Tommy Chong (That '70s Show; Up in Smoke), Josh Dallas (Manifest; Once Upon a Time), Leah Latham (Zootopia; Frozen), Mark Rhino Smith (Angel Has Fallen; Y: The Last Man), and Raymond S. Persi (Wreck-It Ralph; Frozen).

Zootopia 2 hits theaters on November 26!

Check out the official trailer below: