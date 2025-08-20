SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Confirms That The SUPERMAN SAGA Will Consist Of Four Movies

Superman director James Gunn has shared new details about his "Superman Saga," seemingly confirming that it will consist of four movies: Superman, Supergirl, and...well, that currently isn't clear!

By JoshWilding - Aug 20, 2025 03:08 PM EST
There's a lot of intrigue surrounding James Gunn's plans for his "Superman Saga," especially as his next movie won't be a straightforward Superman sequel (instead, he's described the "Super-Family" movie as a "follow-up" that puts the Man of Steel front and centre). 

Superman was released in theaters last month, while Supergirl follows next June. Gunn has already confirmed that his mysterious sequel—that's not a sequel—is likely heading our way in 2027, but it seems that's only going to be part three of four.

In a new interview, the DC Studios co-CEO pondered his wider plans for the DCU and said in passing, "What is the long-term story I’m telling here? What is the story that I'm gonna tell about Superman over four movies?"

Gunn's approach to building a shared world is certainly very different from the MCU and a far cry from Warner Bros.' previous attempt with the DCEU. Whether he and Peter Safran will find the success they desire remains to be seen. 

As for what the fourth chapter in this Superman Saga could be, a Justice League (Justice Gang?) movie surely has to be the endgame, unless this is all building to a Superman 2. For now, Gunn seems content to tease fans without giving much away. 

In related news, Gunn has confirmed that the Krypto shorts (one of which has been included in the Digital release for Superman) are not DCU canon. That technically makes them DC Studios' first "Elseworlds" project. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review"A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters and available on Digital platforms.

SuperCat
SuperCat - 8/20/2025, 3:28 PM
User Comment Image
Nemesis17then
Nemesis17then - 8/20/2025, 3:40 PM
@SuperCat - The music was so shit in this scene. ALso if you rewatch it the action just isn't that great. It looks like fan made stuff
KurtWagner1975
KurtWagner1975 - 8/20/2025, 3:29 PM
Good. Only 4 movies and then maybe we can get another real Superman instead.
Nemesis17then
Nemesis17then - 8/20/2025, 3:42 PM
@KurtWagner1975 - If they ever get made. Dude just greenlits his own projects with mediocre script while talking about how he only was great scripts for the DCU movies. This whole thing won't end well. I give it 4 years.
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/20/2025, 4:03 PM
@KurtWagner1975 - which real Superman this Superman is from silver age series with modern villians maybe another 20 years get fantastic four does better than first steps
DTor91
DTor91 - 8/20/2025, 4:14 PM
@KurtWagner1975 - This is the real Superman. The real Superman has been done in many films, and many more to come.
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 8/20/2025, 3:33 PM
I really don't understand what Gunn or even this article means by his approach to building a shared universe being so new and different from Marvel's. It's one movie at a time, and some character from the previous one will show up to let you know it's connected. There's kind of only one way to do it.
Nemesis17then
Nemesis17then - 8/20/2025, 3:44 PM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - He just has to sell it to the masses. Gunn should just be a director not a studio boss. His ideal place was at Marvel were he was handling the cosmic stuff. Marvel was stupid to let him go.
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 8/20/2025, 4:12 PM
@Nemesis17then - I agree and WB was desperate enough to snatch him up for a job like this. Making one movie at a time is one thing, but I'm ready for him to start delegating more. I don't think he was even right for Superman.
Nemesis17then
Nemesis17then - 8/20/2025, 4:18 PM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - The thing is he will be the one in charge of SUperman which means he will be the one to direct all the Superman films. And the fact that his ego is growing a lot I believe is a recipe for disaster. WB shoot themselves in the foot by putting him in charge and it will be very difficult to restrain him as time passes. We are in for a show in the next few years that may end in a big bang.
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/20/2025, 3:37 PM
3 superman films and a worlds finest.

Who wants to bet? 👀


Oh wait, im talking about james Gunn's superman on a james Gunn superman article 😱 i must be obsessed 😏😶‍🌫️
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 8/20/2025, 3:45 PM
@F4ntasticClunge - With the way things are going, it's gonna be the one Justice Gang movie we just got, the Superbroad/Superbitch team-up movie, and then we'll see how the box office holds up for the other two.
Sinner
Sinner - 8/20/2025, 3:59 PM
@F4ntasticClunge - Superman, Supergirl and then two more.
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/20/2025, 4:19 PM
@Sinner - the only reason I think it may not be a Supergirl movie is because most heroes get a trilogy these days and he said 'the story im going to tell over 4 movies'. if supergirl hits then she'd probably get her own trilogy i suspect 👀
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/20/2025, 4:20 PM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - lmfao you're probably right.
Forthas
Forthas - 8/20/2025, 4:24 PM
@F4ntasticClunge - Well lets see...Superman saved three people and a mutant baby. At this rate with four films, he might make it to 16 people total.

PEOPLE WERE GOING TO DIE!!!
- Clark Kent
Nemesis17then
Nemesis17then - 8/20/2025, 3:38 PM
Maybe I am the only one that had a problem with it since no one has brought it u p but WHY does every character of James Gunn have to be a Punk Rock or Metal fan? This is so annoying. We get it he likes this type of music but why does he have to shoehorn it in every movie of his. Superman is a country boy and this movie needed some good country music. Why does every character he creates has to reflect his personality. F this stupid The Mighty Crapjoys Crap.
Forthas
Forthas - 8/20/2025, 4:15 PM
@Nemesis17then -

James Gunn has decreed that you will enjoy singing and dancing in the Gunn verse. OBEY the GUNN!!!!


User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Nemesis17then
Nemesis17then - 8/20/2025, 4:21 PM
@Forthas - Watch them make Batman dance alone in the batcave to some metal music at the end of the movie while he is remembering his parents and Robin is secretly watching him. I dread the day my eyes will witness this.
Forthas
Forthas - 8/20/2025, 3:40 PM
For some reason this sounds to me like what Zack Snyder was doing. He started with MOS, Then BVS then he planned a two part Justice League film. Four films.
Nemesis17then
Nemesis17then - 8/20/2025, 3:46 PM
@Forthas - But for some reason the fans are totally ok with what Gunn is doing. It;s ok we will get 4 Superman movies with Superman as a secondary character at best and a dozen of movies about edgy C-list characters because this is where the soul of DC is.
epc1122
epc1122 - 8/20/2025, 3:56 PM
@Forthas - it does seem like a similar approach but supergirl is also having her own film prior to the tramp whereas Batman turned out to be the lead in Batman v Superman. In the directors cut they put back Clark Kent scenes that would have helped make for a more even story but I think it was more of a Batman movie. They even had Batman beat Superman in a 1:1 fight. Of course it was with kryptonite but I’m sick of creators making Batman always win. I thought Bruce timms Batman was far better but even they leaned in the favor of Batman.
Mongrol
Mongrol - 8/20/2025, 4:11 PM
@Forthas -

Snyder's plan was 5 films: Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, and a Justice League trilogy.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 8/20/2025, 3:41 PM
Remember when they said the Fantastic Beasts franchise would run for 5 movies ?
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 8/20/2025, 3:42 PM
The movie was a good effort but I am not excited for more
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/20/2025, 3:45 PM
4 films, maybe when combined together they could beat man of steel at the box office
epc1122
epc1122 - 8/20/2025, 3:52 PM
@harryba11zack - because man of steel totally dominated Superman’s box office? It’s like a 70 million dollar difference. Is it ridiculous comment day on the forum??
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/20/2025, 4:23 PM
@harryba11zack - lmao that's only if they adjust superman 25 for inflation by the time the 4th movie in the saga comes out.
Mongrol
Mongrol - 8/20/2025, 3:53 PM


Sympathies to the Snydermen still stuck in the angry phase of recovery.
AnungUnRama
AnungUnRama - 8/20/2025, 3:54 PM
So exactly like the Snyderverse this is not a shared DC universe where Supes is one of many main characters but instead the whole DCU is just a Superman arc?

User Comment Image
epc1122
epc1122 - 8/20/2025, 4:04 PM
@AnungUnRama - the whole dcu is not a Superman arc, he’s just one part of it. It’s a 10 year plan.
AnungUnRama
AnungUnRama - 8/20/2025, 4:18 PM
@epc1122 - I don't see a contradiction here: A 10 year plan, which began 3 years ago when DC Studios was founded, Gunn appointed Co Head and pre-production on Superman started? Which will end in 7 years when the Superman threequel hits cinemas? We'll see.
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 8/20/2025, 3:54 PM
Is Supergirl a part of the saga? I'm assuming no. I just really want to see Brainiac on the big screen. Make it so!
epc1122
epc1122 - 8/20/2025, 4:03 PM
@movieguy18 - I think she is
ElJefe
ElJefe - 8/20/2025, 3:57 PM
Awesome! Gunn’s Superman was a very fresh take on Big Blue and I loved it … felt like the universe was lived in and familiar. Metamorpho was handled really well as were the Justice Gang. Couldn’t be happier with the story, the actors, and the aesthetic.

Go Gunn! Make CBMs fun again!

User Comment Image
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 8/20/2025, 4:17 PM
@ElJefe -

THIS.

This site is infested with Snyder crybabies
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 8/20/2025, 4:14 PM
Yikes.....Hopefully the next guy can have a crack at the whip sooner rather than later
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/20/2025, 4:20 PM
Interesting…

Granted this doesn’t necessarily mean that all we get are four movies or so with this Superman or Supergirl & that’s it because if the DCU is successful in the long term then you can bet WB/DC trying to keep Corenswet & Milly around as they should.

However this just means that there is a seemingly specific story Gunn is trying tell in the “Superman Saga” across four films right now (which may or may not even include the Supergirl movie next year) after which we could get someone else’s take on the character in this universe which could be fun.

My guess is the four films are Superman , the Super Family film he’s writing right now and then Superman 2 & 3 which I’m down for since I like this version of the character & his world!!.

User Comment Image

