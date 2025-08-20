SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Confirms That The SUPERMAN SAGA Will Consist Of Four Movies

There's a lot of intrigue surrounding James Gunn's plans for his "Superman Saga," especially as his next movie won't be a straightforward Superman sequel (instead, he's described the "Super-Family" movie as a "follow-up" that puts the Man of Steel front and centre).

Superman was released in theaters last month, while Supergirl follows next June. Gunn has already confirmed that his mysterious sequel—that's not a sequel—is likely heading our way in 2027, but it seems that's only going to be part three of four.

In a new interview, the DC Studios co-CEO pondered his wider plans for the DCU and said in passing, "What is the long-term story I’m telling here? What is the story that I'm gonna tell about Superman over four movies?"

Gunn's approach to building a shared world is certainly very different from the MCU and a far cry from Warner Bros.' previous attempt with the DCEU. Whether he and Peter Safran will find the success they desire remains to be seen.

As for what the fourth chapter in this Superman Saga could be, a Justice League (Justice Gang?) movie surely has to be the endgame, unless this is all building to a Superman 2. For now, Gunn seems content to tease fans without giving much away.

In related news, Gunn has confirmed that the Krypto shorts (one of which has been included in the Digital release for Superman) are not DCU canon. That technically makes them DC Studios' first "Elseworlds" project.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review. "A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters and available on Digital platforms.