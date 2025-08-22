PEACEMAKER: James Gunn On Whether He Considered A DCEU Crossover; Talks Future DC Studios Digital Releases

PEACEMAKER: James Gunn On Whether He Considered A DCEU Crossover; Talks Future DC Studios Digital Releases

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has revealed whether he considered a DCEU/DCU crossover in Peacemaker season 2, and responds to the complaints about Superman's early Digital release. Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 22, 2025 11:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker

Heading into Peacemaker season 2, the hope was that the show's Multiversal storyline might see the DCEU's Christopher Smith make a new life for himself in the DCU. There are pros and cons to that idea, but it's not one James Gunn ultimately chose to explore. 

Instead, a recap retcons certain season 1 moments to make it so that Peacemaker has always been part of the DCU. As for the alternate reality he visits, it's simply a world where his doppelgänger has the life Chris has always wanted.

Talking to ComicBook.com, Gunn explained why he decided against doing anything that harkened back to Warner Bros.' DC Extended Universe.

"Could I make it so that [season 2] Peacemaker is the DCEU Peacemaker, even though he’s not really the DCEU Peacemaker, and he walks through that portal and that’s where the DCEU Peacemaker is? I could have," Gunn acknowledged. "People are like, 'How are normies gonna understand it?' The answer is normies don’t give a s–t. Normies don’t care about all this canon stuff so intimately."

"They’re like, 'Oh, cool, Peacemaker and Superman team up?' 'Oh, cool, it’s Aliens and Predator together?' It doesn’t matter if it’s not completely consistent with the past," the filmmaker argued. "So I thought the simple way was really the best, which is just saying, 'This world is a little different.'"

"We know there [are] universes, and this is the universe in which everything was exactly the same as season one — except for the Justice League and Batmite," Gunn added, saying he wishes he could "Lucas the s–t out of" Peacemaker season 1, but can't "because it’s too expensive."

Some will agree with that assessment, while others might raise an eyebrow at the DC Studios co-CEO's take on the importance of continuity. Either way, it seems safe to say that the door is well and truly closed on revisiting the DCEU. 

Recently, DC Studios has come under fire for releasing Superman on Digital platforms so soon after its theatrical debut. Many feel that it undermines the theatrical experience and is a blow to exhibitors at a time when theaters are struggling. 

In a separate conversation with I Think You're Overthinking It, Gunn responded to the complaints. "Next time, it’s gonna be longer. I don’t want people to get used to it, it’s purely because of Peacemaker that I let it come out at this time." 

We're still not sure why Superman needed a Digital release to coincide with Peacemaker, as the two DCU projects have little in common beyond including the idea of a pocket universe (at least from the five episodes we've seen). 

Peacemaker's season 2 premiere is now streaming on HBO Max. 

PEACEMAKER Spoilers: Season 2 Premiere Introduces Another Batman Villain (Before The Dark Knight's DCU Debut)
Related:

PEACEMAKER Spoilers: Season 2 Premiere Introduces Another Batman Villain (Before The Dark Knight's DCU Debut)
This Season On PEACEMAKER Trailer Released; James Gunn Reveals Whether [SPOILER] Is A Justice Gang Member
Recommended For You:

"This Season On" PEACEMAKER Trailer Released; James Gunn Reveals Whether [SPOILER] Is A Justice Gang Member

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
NGFB
NGFB - 8/22/2025, 11:37 AM
Yet another article about the retcon. Ugg.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 8/22/2025, 12:20 PM
@NGFB -

"Normies don’t care about all this canon stuff so intimately."
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/22/2025, 12:42 PM
@NGFB - I can't believe this topic has been such a debatable thing and people don't get it.
My god people. Smartin TF up.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/22/2025, 11:44 AM
UH OH! Another Gunn article.

User Comment Image
SuperCat
SuperCat - 8/22/2025, 11:44 AM
User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 8/22/2025, 11:45 AM
When interest lags (and it will) he will do a DCU/DCEU crossover. It’s inevitable.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/22/2025, 11:50 AM
@Lisa89 - Agreed, but in all fairness, the multiverse has always been a bigger deal in DC than Marvel despite it being the opposite right now in the films
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 8/22/2025, 12:34 PM
@Lisa89 - say what you will about gunn, but I think he's got too much pride in his work to go back to the old stuff. I think he'd rather go down with his own ship than admit that people dont like his stuff. I think he'd be the type to think that it's the audience that has the problem. Not saying that will happen but I think the snyderverse is truly dead. Cavill was the only good thing out of it, (Batfelck could have been great but writing was awful) and mamoa at least brought in money as aqua man but supes has been recast and mamoa is lobo. Never say never I guess but I doubt it.

I liked season 1 of peacemaker, superman had major issues but it was fun and corenswet brought the hopefulness that he needed (still like Cavill, but again bad writing). I was disappointed with last nights episode though. Not sure if it's because I watched the trailer and the trailer was literally the entire episode or if it was just kinda boring. Ill keep watching, hopefully it will get better with actually having suspense
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 8/22/2025, 12:38 PM
@NonPlayerC - also thought it was dumb to include superman in the justice gang being late to save the day. Just another instance of supes not being super. Think id rather him just completely not be a part of the justice gang unless he's gonna make them do things right
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 8/22/2025, 11:48 AM
Gunn feels the need to explain himself for every creative decision that he makes. 🤦🏿‍♂️ I have a very bad feeling about the DCU. I every five minutes Gunn brings out another explanation that contradicts the previous statement, regarding the direction of the DCU. Just carry on as you were and make the damn movies that people want to see and stop responding on X.
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 8/22/2025, 12:01 PM
@TheVisionary27 - What did he contradict?
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 8/22/2025, 12:15 PM
@foreverintheway - literally in this article - "People are like, 'How are normies gonna understand it?' The answer is normies don’t give a s–t. Normies don’t care about all this canon stuff so intimately." and then responding to why he released superman early - Gunn responded to the complaints. "Next time, it’s gonna be longer. I don’t want people to get used to it, it’s purely because of Peacemaker that I let it come out at this time."

if people don't care and it doesn't matter than why release superman early on digital. I dont think its a big deal personally but he does contradict himself
Steel86
Steel86 - 8/22/2025, 12:31 PM
@NonPlayerC - There are feelings and there are thoughts. How he feels about the general audience is different than what he feels like as a creative mind. Some times creative people over think it but for his cannon he felt the stories should be out for everyone to follow fully if they want to.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 8/22/2025, 12:45 PM
@Steel86 - whether that's what creative people do or dont doesn't matter. There are creative people with stoic personalities that just let their work do the talking and rarely give interviews, then there are creatives like gunn that feel they need to answer every question. When you answer every question and then things dont make sense, it's easy for people to point out contradictions. Those feelings made him contradicted himself
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/22/2025, 12:45 PM
@TheVisionary27 - well, people keep acting stupid and don't understand anything so I think it's kind for Gunn to explain things .... Over and over and over....

I also like rumors being debunked. So, lay off of Gunn. He's trying to fix a bunch of dumb people who don't realize the earth isn't flat.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/22/2025, 11:49 AM
"Next time, it’s gonna be longer."

I'd like to believe him but that is really up to WB isn't it?
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 8/22/2025, 12:17 PM
@MisterBones - seems like it was his call to release superman on digital early here, he is the creative head. Im sure he discusses it with others on the financial side but he's got a good bit of pull at this point
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 8/22/2025, 12:26 PM
@MisterBones - I agree he has no control. He’s playing cleanup on their behalf to try and explain why Supes hit digital so quickly, but I doubt he strong-armed that decision.
MouthyMerc
MouthyMerc - 8/22/2025, 11:50 AM
Continuity is important if your marketing strategy was that everything is connected and linear. Normies do care about continuity and canon so idk what he’s talking about. Expensive my ass. They have the money to edit the ending of season 1 and remove the Justice League scene and add the Justice Gang scene. If people on YouTube could do it, they sure as hell can.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/22/2025, 11:52 AM
" I don’t want people to get used to it, it’s purely because of Peacemaker that I let it come out at this time."

User Comment Image
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 8/22/2025, 12:10 PM
Why is there a picture of Cavill here?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/22/2025, 12:26 PM
@theFUZZ008 - The Multiverse
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/22/2025, 12:12 PM
I honestly think he went the best route rather then making it needlessly complicated by having our Chris & the rest of the 11th Street Kids take the place of DCU Peacemaker & his cast in that universe since that can lead into baggage that could weigh down the story he is trying to tell…

Having S1 be almost exactly the same in the DCU as it was in the DCEU aside from no JL cameo and some references here & there was the simple and most accessible way to do it so I’m glad he did.

Also I can buy his reasoning for Superman already coming out on digital but I do hope he sticks to his word even though I don’t think it would be entirely up to him when a movie releases on streaming & such.
Steel86
Steel86 - 8/22/2025, 12:36 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Vis you might want to add a Pic to your profile there is another vis but with 27.
Anyways I agree 100% with what you said. And sidenote as fans we also need to remember we on this site are nerds and the general population don't read or watch half of the behind the scenes, interviews and tweets. They are just looking to watch a good film or show.
ImBatman4realz
ImBatman4realz - 8/22/2025, 12:31 PM
Is he serious? The change he made to the end of Peacemaker season one recap, means… did season one also take place after Superman?…or why is Superman and Supergirl hanging out with the corporate/lame Justice Gang?

He wishes he could “Lucas the sh[a]t” out of season one, but if he did so, then he’d have to go back and do the same to The Suicide Squad and Creature Commandos 🤣. Dude royally shot himself in the foot creatively by not simply rebooting everything with this new DCU.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 8/22/2025, 12:32 PM
I think he's right. People shouldn't get used to that, because eventually, future DC studios release will skip the theaters and go directly on HBO Max.
Forthas
Forthas - 8/22/2025, 12:40 PM
User Comment Image

Am I the only one that has a hard time determining which one is supposed to be Supergirl?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/22/2025, 12:47 PM
@Forthas - yes, you are

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder