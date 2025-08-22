New HALLOWEEN Video Game Announced For 2026 Release; Michael Myers Stalks His Prey In First Trailer

A new single and multiplayer Halloween video game is set for release next year, and players will have the option to control Michael Myers as he stalks the streets of Haddonfield...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 22, 2025 12:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Halloween

One of the most exciting announcements to come out of Gamescom was the news that a new video game based on classic slasher movie series Halloween is coming our way next year.

Though some seem to be under the impression that this will be the first Halloween video game, a previous game based on the first movie was released for the Atari 2600 back in 1983.

Executive-produced by the legendary John Carpenter, Halloween: The Game is an asymmetric stealth horror title released for PC and consoles that will "immerse players in the terrifying events of John Carpenter’s 1978 movie."

The game will feature single and multiplayer modes.

Players can choose to control one of Haddonfield's residents attempting to evade "The Boogeyman," or play as Myers himself as he stalks the streets searching for potential victims.

"Step into the chilling world of John Carpenter’s genre-defining film, now transformed into a suspenseful one-versus-many stealth horror experience," reads the official synopsis. "Put on the iconic mask to become the ultimate slasher, Michael Myers, stalking and executing the citizens of Haddonfield one by one, or striving to thwart Michael Myers’ plans as Civilians determined to save the unaware townsfolk before it’s too late.

Stick to the shadows as Civilians, seeking out Haddonfield residents to warn them and searching for a way to contact the authorities. As Michael Myers, give them a reason to fear the dark and cut the phone lines to prevent the police from ruining his favorite holiday. Whether playing solo in story mode, against bots offline, or facing others in online multiplayer, each mode rewards stealth, strategy, and skillful play."

Check out the trailer below (via GameFragger.com), along with some key art and a look at the character design for Doctor Loomis (played by the late Donald Pleasence in the movies).

“Working with Compass International Pictures and Further Front has been a dream,” said Charles Brungardt, CEO and Co-Founder of IllFonic. “As rights holders of the film and producers on the game, they’ve shared incredible insights to help us stay true to the soul of the 1978 film. Their tremendous passion for Michael Myers has pushed us to craft something that fans of the franchise will truly appreciate.”

“We are very excited to have partnered up with the great team at IllFonic to finally bring the definitive digital version of Halloween and Michael Myers to video game fans everywhere,” said Malek Akkad, President of Compass International Pictures, Inc.

“Gun Interactive is proud of our friends at IllFonic on their newest project. As longtime peers within the world of horror, we are excited to lend a hand to their team as needed to see their vision come to light. Seeing them pour all their efforts into honoring an IP near and dear to so many horror fans, we’re happy to help ensure players get to experience the world of Halloween that they’ve built. We can’t wait to see folks in Haddonfield,” Gun Interactive shared.

HALLOWEEN TV Series Will Ignore Recent Trilogy & Return To Carpenter's Original For Full Creative Reset
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 8/22/2025, 12:36 PM
The VO for the girl running from house to house reminds me of this . . .
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/22/2025, 12:38 PM
Wow. Pretending to be a mass murderer.
Maybe when you have a bad day at work you can simply come home and butcher countless people on the game instead of in the real world.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/22/2025, 12:47 PM
Glad it's not skimping on the single player.

