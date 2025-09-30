HALLOWEEN Gameplay Trailer Takes Us Back To Haddonfield & Gives Michael Myers A New Ability

One of the most exciting announcements to come out of Gamescom last month was the news that a new video game based on classic slasher movie series Halloween is coming our way next year, and we now have word (via GameFragger.com) that the game will be available to purchase on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC from September 8, 2026.

Executive-produced by the legendary John Carpenter, Halloween: The Game is an asymmetric stealth horror title released for PC and consoles that will "immerse players in the terrifying events of John Carpenter’s 1978 movie." It's also been confirmed that the game will feature motion capture from the original Michael Myers himself, Nick Castle.

The game will feature single and multiplayer modes.

Players can choose to control one of Haddonfield's residents attempting to evade "The Boogeyman," or play as Myers himself as he stalks the streets with murderous intentions.

"Step into the chilling world of John Carpenter’s genre-defining film, now transformed into a suspenseful one-versus-many stealth horror experience," reads the official synopsis. "Put on the iconic mask to become the ultimate slasher, Michael Myers, stalking and executing the citizens of Haddonfield one by one, or striving to thwart Michael Myers’ plans as Civilians determined to save the unaware townsfolk before it’s too late.

Stick to the shadows as Civilians, seeking out Haddonfield residents to warn them and searching for a way to contact the authorities. As Michael Myers, give them a reason to fear the dark and cut the phone lines to prevent the police from ruining his favorite holiday. Whether playing solo in story mode, against bots offline, or facing others in online multiplayer, each mode rewards stealth, strategy, and skillful play."

A new gameplay trailer has now been released, giving us a look at some footage from the perspective of Myers and the Haddonfield residents who attempt to turn the tables on the killer. You may not be able to kill the Boogeyman, but you can take him out of action... temporarily.

The teaser also reveals that Myers will display a new stealth ability known as "Shape-Jumping," which will allow players to evade detection when they approach potential victims.

“Our goal is to push the horror experience to the next level with single and multiplayer modes so players can get the most out of the game,” said Jared Gerritzen, CCO of IllFonic. “Whether they become the boogeyman or fight to protect Michael Myers’ victims, Halloween promises an unforgettable battle of fear and survival.”

Check out the new trailer below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.