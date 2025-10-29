Halloween Gift Guide 2025: No Tricks, All Treats This Spooky Season With Products From Funko, Neca, & More

While it's true that people don't generally exchange gifts on Halloween, there's nothing wrong with starting a trend!

All Hallows' Eve is waiting just around the corner like Michael Myers peeking from behind a hedge in John Carpenter's classic, but there' still time to pick up some last-minute merch if you're looking for something for the horror fan in your life - or simply want to treat yourself - this spooky season.

Below, you'll find a range of items from Mondo, Funko, Neca and more.

Mondo's An American Werewolf In London Nightmare Vessel

Haunt your dreams (and your shelf) with Mondo’s new Nightmare Vessel line, featuring articulated soft vinyl figures that arrive inside sculpted, collectible containers.

Housed in a hair-raising Kessler Wolf, this premium Nightmare Demon figure set comes complete with swappable heads and weapons from John Landis' horror comedy classic, An American Werewolf in London.

Click here to purchase.

Funko POP Jumbo Michael Myers

The Shape is still on the hunt! Be sure to keep a count of how many figures are in your collection in case any go missing.

This new Jumbo Pop! Michael Myers from John Carpenter's Halloween is a must-have for any fan of the iconic "Boogeyman." Vinyl figure is 10 in (25.4 cm) tall.

Click here to purchase.

Neca An American Werewolf In London Jack And David Two-Pack

Another AAWIL collectible here, this time from NECA. This long-awaited action figure 2-pack features David and Jack as the doomed pals completely ignore the sage advice of the patrons of The Slaughtered Lamb and wander on to the moors.

Both figures are fully poseable and stand in NECA’s 7-inch scale. David includes an interchangeable “nightmare” expression, and Jack includes a swappable coat, arms, and multiple expressions to recreate the various stages of decay seen throughout the film. The duo comes in a collector-friendly window box with opening flap that's great for display.

Click here to purchase.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 50th Anniversary Chainsaw Edition Set

Tope Hooper's original The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is still widely considered one of the scariest movies of all time, and Dark Sky recently unveiled the 50th Anniversary Chainsaw Edition set.

This set includes the 4K UHD edition of the feature film, Blu-ray edition of the feature film, Blu-ray bonus disc, and an exclusive VHS release featuring original VHS release artwork. All are housed in a replica of the iconic chain saw from the film, which comes in a special 50th Anniversary numbered box. Plus, opening the chainsaw triggers the sound of Leatherface wielding his signature weapon of choice.

Click here to purchase.

SuperheroStuff.com The Punisher Skull T-Shirt

The Punisher isn't a scary/spooky character, you say? Tell that to the criminals he wastes on a daily basis!

This classic while skull logo tee was actually hard to come by for a while after Marvel took the license away from the main producer of the shirt and gave it to another company, but our friends over at SuperHeroStuff.com are fully stocked up.

Click here to purchase.

Sideshow Collectibles The Joker Premium Format Figure

https://www.sideshow.com/storage/product-images/300807/the-joker_dc-comics_gallery_6488d74605128.jpg" />

The Joker Premium Format Figure measures 23.5” tall as the villain reaches out to make your acquaintance with a lethal joy buzzer. But the joke’s on anyone who takes the bait — he has an ace up his sleeve (literally!) with a crowbar hidden behind his back.

The iconic Batman baddie stands on top of a clown-themed funhouse base, with broken wooden boards creating a crooked smile. Batarangs litter the scene, and a vat of noxious green acid lurks beneath his spats, ready to corrupt Gotham City as a part of his latest schemes.

Click here to purchase.