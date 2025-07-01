Disastrous Test Screenings And Creative Clashes: New Report Explains What Went Wrong With Pixar's ELIO

Disastrous Test Screenings And Creative Clashes: New Report Explains What Went Wrong With Pixar's ELIO

Elio has flopped since opening last month, and a bombshell new report reveals why director Adrian Molina walked away, orders to make the title character more "masculine," and issues at a test screening...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 01, 2025 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: THR (via Toonado.com)

Pixar's Elio has an 83% Rotten Tomatoes score and 91% on the Popcornmeter, but it still bombed when it debuted on June 22 with a disastrous $20.8 million opening weekend. Elemental and Mufasa: The Lion King were similarly written off as flops. However, the Pixar movie has made only $72 million worldwide to date, so a repeat of the surprise success those movies found isn't likely. 

The Hollywood Reporter (via Toonado.com) has published an in-depth article exploring what went wrong with Elio, and it appears that the movie we got was not the one the filmmakers originally intended to make. 

The trade uses the example of a scene shown to the crew two years ago, which saw Elio collecting trash on the beach and turning it into homemade apparel. That included a pink tank top, which, according to multiple insiders, was part of plans to portray him as a queer-coded character (to reflect original director Adrian Molina's identity as an openly gay filmmaker). 

Molina had no plans for this to be a coming out story as the title character is only 11, but Elio was made more masculine "following feedback from leadership." His love of environmentalism and fashion was dropped, as were any hints that he might have a male crush. Elio still wore trash, but there was no explanation. 

The movie's issues go well beyond those changes, though, as a test screening was reportedly held in Arizona in the summer of 2023. When the audience was asked how many of them would watch it in theaters, "not a single hand was raised."

Rumour has it Molina was hurt by that and the feedback he received from Pixar boss Peter Docter, leading to him being replaced by new co-directors, Madeline Sharafian and Domee Shi, shortly after. Molina was offered the chance to remain as co-director, but left as a continued series of sweeping changes were made to his original vision for Elio

It was Molina's departure that prompted Barbie star America Ferrera to walk away from the movie, despite having already recorded her lines. The budget, meanwhile, is thought to have ballooned to $200 million after Pixar decided to completely reshape the filmmaker's original story.

As one unnamed artist who worked on Elio puts it, "I’d love to ask Pete and the other Disney executives whether or not they thought the rewrite was worth it. Would they have lost this much money if they simply let Adrian tell his story?"

"It was pretty clear through the production of the first version of the film that [studio leaders] were constantly sanding down these moments in the film that alluded to Elio’s sexuality of being queer," they added. "Suddenly, you remove this big, key piece, which is all about identity, and Elio just becomes about totally nothing."

That may be the case, but Elio still received a positive response from critics and those who watched it, so the bigger issue at Pixar might be figuring out how to get people to show up for these original stories.

However, the fact that Molina's vision was essentially decimated by execs suggests that the studio is no longer the creative-driven/filmmaker-friendly force it once was. Pixar's Win or Lose series on Disney+ also came under fire for cutting a trans character, so diversity is definitely on the back burner.

Elio is now playing in theaters. Have you watched it yet?

LILO & STITCH 2 Is Officially Moving Forward After First Movie Has Grossed $923 Million Worldwide
Related:

LILO & STITCH 2 Is Officially Moving Forward After First Movie Has Grossed $923 Million Worldwide
Just As Peter Docter Touts Pixar's Internal Enthusiasm For Original Stories ELIO Flounders At The Box Office
Recommended For You:

Just As Peter Docter Touts Pixar's Internal Enthusiasm For Original Stories ELIO Flounders At The Box Office

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Mandalorian47
Mandalorian47 - 7/1/2025, 11:21 AM
Why does an 11 year old cartoon character in a movie made for kids need to have sexuality explored at all? I want to see this with my kid, but why is stuff like this being brought up in children’s media at all?
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/1/2025, 11:25 AM
@Mandalorian47 - I'd imagine the director went through something similar when he was 11, so why wouldn't he put his life experience into a story he's telling? It's really no different than if Elio had a crush on a girl, informed by what a straight filmmaker went through at that age.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/1/2025, 11:28 AM
@Mandalorian47 - to be hot as hell AND provide Kick-Ass rule 34 for the usual users of this site
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/1/2025, 11:30 AM
WTF kinda credit is "other", what does this guy actually do?

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder