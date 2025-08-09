THE FANTASTIC FOUR Faces Bigger-Than-Expected Drop As WEAPONS And FREAKIER FRIDAY's CinemaScores Are Revealed

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Faces Bigger-Than-Expected Drop As WEAPONS And FREAKIER FRIDAY's CinemaScores Are Revealed

With Weapons and Freakier Friday both exceeding expectations at the North American box office, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is facing a bigger-than-expected drop during its third weekend in theaters.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 09, 2025 10:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four
Source: Deadline

Weapons and Freakier Friday have opened in theaters this weekend, and the two vastly different movies are exceeding expectations at the North American box office. However, good news for them is not-so-great news for The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Weapons is heading for a $38 million debut, including Thursday's $5.7 million previews. This marks the 11th time this year that a Warner Bros. title has sat in first place, good news for a studio that had a pretty disastrous 2024. 

Moviegoers awarded filmmaker Zach Cregger's latest horror movie an A- CinemaScore. On Rotten Tomatoes, Weapons has 96% from critics and 89% on the Popcornmeter. 

As for Freakier Friday, that's eyeing a $30 million opening weekend, a solid start for a movie that only cost $45 million to produce. The Disney title has been awarded 73% by critics and 94% from moviegoers on Rotten Tomatoes, and beat Weapons with a highly sought-after A CinemaScore. 

What does this mean for Marvel's First Family? Following an estimated $5 million on Friday, it looks set to make $16 million - $18 million during its third weekend in theaters, a 56% drop (which is still much better than its steep 66% decline during its second frame).

That falls short of this week's $20 million projections, but at this rate, The Fantastic Four: First Steps will have reached $231 million - $233 million in the U.S. by the end of Sunday. 

In our review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best.

Rounding out the top five are DreamWorks Animation's The Bad Guys 2 ($10.5 million) and The Naked Gun ($8.15 million).

What did you watch in theaters this weekend?

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Also appearing are Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man, Sarah Niles as Lynne Nichols, and Mark Gatiss as Ted Gilbert. John Malkovich was set to play Red Ghost, but was cut due to time constraints.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer.

The movie is now playing in theaters.

New FANTASTIC FOUR Silver Surfer Trailer Released; Writer Outlines Changes From Original Script - SPOILERS
Related:

New FANTASTIC FOUR Silver Surfer Trailer Released; Writer Outlines Changes From Original Script - SPOILERS
THE FANTASTIC FOUR Will Slip To #3 At U.S. Box Office This Weekend With Better-Than-Expected 50% Drop
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Will Slip To #3 At U.S. Box Office This Weekend With Better-Than-Expected 50% Drop

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/9/2025, 10:37 AM
User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/9/2025, 10:44 AM
@HashTagSwagg - Fantastic Four Sequel been Confirmed by Man in Charge.

During yesterday's earnings call, Disney's Bob Iger said that The Fantastic Four had “successfully launched this important franchise into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios is said to be forging ahead with a sequel (bringing back filmmaker Matt Shakman to direct), with the idea being that Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars will further increase interest in the Fantastic Four.
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/9/2025, 10:39 AM
Surprised freaky Friday two is doing I’m not excited about that sequel but it looks fun to watch for entertainment I will see next time I have off
Thing94
Thing94 - 8/9/2025, 10:40 AM
keep going! make it to 45 days plus in theaters!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/9/2025, 10:40 AM
Lol ...flopity flop
DannRamm113
DannRamm113 - 8/9/2025, 10:41 AM
WB is having a really great 2025, the only under performer is Micky 17 off the top of my head (which is a giant shame).

Would be topping the box office this year if Disney didn’t have Avatar and Zootopia coming
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 8/9/2025, 10:45 AM
@DannRamm113

Alto Knights also flopped. Still haven’t watched it and my buddy was an extra in it.
tmp3
tmp3 - 8/9/2025, 10:49 AM
@regularmovieguy - Alto Knights is sadly the worst movie I’ve seen all year. Was pretty excited for it too. I hope your buddy had a great time on set, the median age of the film’s star, writer & director was like 85 lol
tmp3
tmp3 - 8/9/2025, 10:54 AM
@DannRamm113 - The new WB film chiefs turned the tide like crazy. They’re genuine film lovers - one of the first films De Luca ever greenlit was Boogie Nights when he was in his 20’s - and you can see that in their slate. Think One Battle After Another is gonna be pretty fantastic too; hope Leo’s star power helps that one out
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 8/9/2025, 10:54 AM
@tmp3

Haha I can’t bring myself to watch it! I don’t even think he’s seen it. He said it was a cool experience - got paid like $100 for ten hours work.

That geeks me out how old DeNiro and Sonnenfeld are, haha. They’re so pappy.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/9/2025, 10:42 AM
There's a chance F4 may not reach half a billion.
Typhoon20
Typhoon20 - 8/9/2025, 10:46 AM
Mid like Freakier Friday has a better CinemaScore than Fantastic Fail I mean Four lmao. Marvel is cooked.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/9/2025, 10:46 AM
It's so good to see FF doing so well!

...

...Lindsay Lohan needed the win.
tmp3
tmp3 - 8/9/2025, 10:50 AM
Weapons was [frick]ing awesome, F4 was kind of a forgettable bore, feel like the former should have some great legs moving forward. Creggor’s such an exciting director already at 2 films in
Irregular
Irregular - 8/9/2025, 10:53 AM
Well damn, that's not good. Especially at 3,600 theaters.

In third is Disney/Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps with a Friday of $5M at 3,600 theaters
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/9/2025, 10:55 AM
Sorry for F4 but not sorry because I can't wait to see Weapons

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder