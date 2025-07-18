LILO AND STITCH Is The First Hollywood Movie Of 2025 To Pass $1 Billion At The Global Box Office

Though Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2 beat it to the punch, Disney's live-action Lilo and Stitch remake has become the first Hollywood movie of 2025 to hit the $1 billion milestone...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 18, 2025 09:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Via Toonado.com

Disney's Lilo and Stitch passed $400 million worldwide after playing in theaters for less than a week, so a $1 billion global haul always seemed highly likely, and the Mouse House's latest live-action remake has now officially passed this major box office milestone.

The family-friendly adventure grossed $416.1 million in North America and $584.8 million internationally for a global tally of $1.001 billion.

This makes Lilo and Stitch the first Hollywood movie released this year to pass $1B - Chinese animated phenomenon Ne Zha 2 actually managed to pass $2 billion worldwide.

Not too surprisingly, a sequel to Lilo and Stitch has already been announced.

"We knew there was a lot of love for Lilo & Stitch with audiences around the world, yet we never take that for granted, and we’re proud of how this new film has connected with people,” Disney Entertainment co-chairman Alan Bergman said. “I’m thankful to our filmmakers, our cast and all on our studio team who have made this film such a success, and we look forward to more adventures with these characters ahead.”

The new movie's synopsis reads: "Lilo and Stitch tells the story of the bond formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch, who is engineered to be a force of destruction. Pursuing aliens, social workers, and the idea of the bond of family figure into the proceedings."

Newcomer Maia Kealoha plays Lilo, and Zach Galifianakis, Sydney Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Courtney B. Vance, and original animated movie voice actors Tia Carrere, Amy Hill, and Jason Scott Lee also star. Chris Sanders once again voices Stitch.

Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) directs Lilo & Stitch from a script by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright, based on a previous draft by Mike Van Wess. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich are producing under their Rideback production banner.

“Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. The film is directed by award-winning filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp, with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, and introducing Maia Kealoha. “Lilo & Stitch” is produced by Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a. and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman, Ryan Halprin, Louie Provost, Thomas Schumacher serving as executive producers.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/18/2025, 9:45 AM
But superman sabes Gaza in the Gunn movie
Huskers
Huskers - 7/18/2025, 9:52 AM
Good thing their live action remakes make money because I don’t think Disney has anything left in the tank. They killed Star Wars and Indiana Jones, the MCU is on life support, and I can’t remember when they had an original hit. Hopefully, FF breaks the mold for Marvel because the MCU desperately needs a a success.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/18/2025, 9:55 AM
Well, I guess that more then makes up for Snow White huh?.

People can complain all they want about these live action remakes/reimaginings but most of them tend to make money so from a business perspective , it just makes sense to make more of them…

Anyway ,. I haven’t seen this as of yet (though I have heard some not being a fan of certain changes made in the film) but it’s definitely on my list!!.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 7/18/2025, 9:58 AM
The fanbase is just as strong as ever!
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/18/2025, 10:24 AM
Props to Mark for mentioning the most epic movie this year

