LILO AND STITCH Is The First Hollywood Movie Of 2025 To Pass $1 Billion At The Global Box Office

Disney's Lilo and Stitch passed $400 million worldwide after playing in theaters for less than a week, so a $1 billion global haul always seemed highly likely, and the Mouse House's latest live-action remake has now officially passed this major box office milestone.

The family-friendly adventure grossed $416.1 million in North America and $584.8 million internationally for a global tally of $1.001 billion.

This makes Lilo and Stitch the first Hollywood movie released this year to pass $1B - Chinese animated phenomenon Ne Zha 2 actually managed to pass $2 billion worldwide.

Not too surprisingly, a sequel to Lilo and Stitch has already been announced.

"We knew there was a lot of love for Lilo & Stitch with audiences around the world, yet we never take that for granted, and we’re proud of how this new film has connected with people,” Disney Entertainment co-chairman Alan Bergman said. “I’m thankful to our filmmakers, our cast and all on our studio team who have made this film such a success, and we look forward to more adventures with these characters ahead.”

Welcome to the Billy Club, Stitch.



$1,000,000,000!!!!



Disney’s LILO & STITCH is the first release of 2025 to hit the hallowed mark. pic.twitter.com/3JP3cPiGoE — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) July 17, 2025

The new movie's synopsis reads: "Lilo and Stitch tells the story of the bond formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch, who is engineered to be a force of destruction. Pursuing aliens, social workers, and the idea of the bond of family figure into the proceedings."

Newcomer Maia Kealoha plays Lilo, and Zach Galifianakis, Sydney Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Courtney B. Vance, and original animated movie voice actors Tia Carrere, Amy Hill, and Jason Scott Lee also star. Chris Sanders once again voices Stitch.

Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) directs Lilo & Stitch from a script by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright, based on a previous draft by Mike Van Wess. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich are producing under their Rideback production banner.

“Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. The film is directed by award-winning filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp, with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, and introducing Maia Kealoha. “Lilo & Stitch” is produced by Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a. and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman, Ryan Halprin, Louie Provost, Thomas Schumacher serving as executive producers.