James Marsden Talks AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY, Spidey Saves A Kid In New Set Video, FANTASTIC FOUR Box Office Latest

Avengers: Doomsday will feature heaps of familiar faces from the X-Men franchise. There are some notable omissions (Wolverine, Storm, and Jean Grey being absent is unacceptable), but James Marsden's return as Cyclops has generated plenty of excitement among fans.

He often ended up with the short end of the stick in the 20th Century Fox movies, becoming a third wheel in Logan's romance with Jean. The hope now is that we'll get a far more compelling take on Scott Summers, along with the hero's classic comic book costume.

Vanity Fair recently spoke with Marsden and asked if it's been strange to revisit Cyclops after such a long time. The last time he donned the mutant's visor was in 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past.

"I’m getting a little long in the tooth to put on the superhero costume," he said with a laugh. "I was excited because you're a part of something gigantic, and I've spent 20 years listening to people say, 'When are you coming back? When are you coming back? Are you coming back?' I'm dead. Well, maybe not."

"I'm going to have a tough time struggling to get into costume if they waited a couple more years. So it's been a blast. It really has. It's been a nice little homecoming to a role that really put me on the map," Marsden continued. "It was the first real event project that I was ever a part of, and a very beloved character, this icon from the comics. And so to step back into that role was pretty special."

While it remains to be seen what kind of role Cyclops has in Avengers: Doomsday, the hope is that we'll see him step up to lead the team in a battle against Earth 616's Mightiest Heroes, before he joins forces with them to fight Doctor Doom.

Tom Holland may have been shooting some very spoilery Spider-Man: Brand New Day scenes in London today, but Spider-Man was back in action in Glasgow, swinging into action to save a child.

It appears Spidey does this mid-chase, and this feels a lot like the Man of Steel making a point to save civilians in Superman. Peter Parker has always been a friendly neighbourhood superhero, though, so we don't think the movie is taking its cues from the DCU.

In related news, Wynonna Earp and Revival star Melanie Scrofano has confirmed that she's joined the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Unfortunately, there's no word on who the actor is playing in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is still #1 at the North American box office, and will pass Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's entire $214.5 million run this evening after grossing $3.9 million on Wednesday.

The movie has grossed $211.8 million in total as of yesterday, and is still eyeing a $280 million - $295 million run in the U.S.

As for Superman, that did $1.7 million on Wednesday, taking its domestic cume to $322 million. It's officially topped Jurassic World Rebirth, and will beat Suicide Squad ($325.1 million) and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($330.4 million) this weekend.

What will you be watching in theaters this weekend?