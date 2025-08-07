James Marsden Talks AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY, Spidey Saves A Kid In New Set Video, FANTASTIC FOUR Box Office Latest

James Marsden Talks AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY, Spidey Saves A Kid In New Set Video, FANTASTIC FOUR Box Office Latest

We're back with another roundup, including James Marsden on his return as Cyclops in Avengers: Doomsday, new Spider-Man: Brand New Day set footage and casting, and The Fantastic Four's box office latest.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 07, 2025 01:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday will feature heaps of familiar faces from the X-Men franchise. There are some notable omissions (Wolverine, Storm, and Jean Grey being absent is unacceptable), but James Marsden's return as Cyclops has generated plenty of excitement among fans. 

He often ended up with the short end of the stick in the 20th Century Fox movies, becoming a third wheel in Logan's romance with Jean. The hope now is that we'll get a far more compelling take on Scott Summers, along with the hero's classic comic book costume.

Vanity Fair recently spoke with Marsden and asked if it's been strange to revisit Cyclops after such a long time. The last time he donned the mutant's visor was in 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past.

"I’m getting a little long in the tooth to put on the superhero costume," he said with a laugh. "I was excited because you're a part of something gigantic, and I've spent 20 years listening to people say, 'When are you coming back? When are you coming back? Are you coming back?' I'm dead. Well, maybe not."

"I'm going to have a tough time struggling to get into costume if they waited a couple more years. So it's been a blast. It really has. It's been a nice little homecoming to a role that really put me on the map," Marsden continued. "It was the first real event project that I was ever a part of, and a very beloved character, this icon from the comics. And so to step back into that role was pretty special."

While it remains to be seen what kind of role Cyclops has in Avengers: Doomsday, the hope is that we'll see him step up to lead the team in a battle against Earth 616's Mightiest Heroes, before he joins forces with them to fight Doctor Doom. 

Tom Holland may have been shooting some very spoilery Spider-Man: Brand New Day scenes in London today, but Spider-Man was back in action in Glasgow, swinging into action to save a child. 

It appears Spidey does this mid-chase, and this feels a lot like the Man of Steel making a point to save civilians in Superman. Peter Parker has always been a friendly neighbourhood superhero, though, so we don't think the movie is taking its cues from the DCU. 

In related news, Wynonna Earp and Revival star Melanie Scrofano has confirmed that she's joined the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Unfortunately, there's no word on who the actor is playing in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is still #1 at the North American box office, and will pass Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's entire $214.5 million run this evening after grossing $3.9 million on Wednesday. 

The movie has grossed $211.8 million in total as of yesterday, and is still eyeing a $280 million - $295 million run in the U.S. 

As for Superman, that did $1.7 million on Wednesday, taking its domestic cume to $322 million. It's officially topped Jurassic World Rebirth, and will beat Suicide Squad ($325.1 million) and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($330.4 million) this weekend. 

What will you be watching in theaters this weekend?

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Photos See A Battered Peter Parker Reunite With [SPOILER]
Related:

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Photos See A Battered Peter Parker Reunite With [SPOILER]
Chris Hemsworth Clarifies Intent Behind Recent THOR Video: It Definitely Got Misconstrued
Recommended For You:

Chris Hemsworth Clarifies Intent Behind Recent THOR Video: "It Definitely Got Misconstrued"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/7/2025, 1:38 PM
Damn...Guess this Is the last FF movie in another decade
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 8/7/2025, 2:28 PM
@Malatrova15 - damn, you're more sensible when you're pretending to not be you
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/7/2025, 2:31 PM
@ProfessorWhy - im Always me...who else can i be ?...don try to MKultra me Bro!
mountainman
mountainman - 8/7/2025, 1:40 PM
Even though I would love to see the Jim Lee suit adapted in live action, I wish they’d hold that off for the relaunch. I would rather see Marsden play more of a post mutant decimation version of Cyclops, especially since the Fox mutants world is theoretically being decimated.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 8/7/2025, 1:42 PM
@mountainman - Same! The Jim Lee costume is by far his most iconic costume. I feel like any costumes we see in Doomsday/Secret Wars for any X-Men characters will be one and done. The reboot will completely re-do them.
mountainman
mountainman - 8/7/2025, 1:44 PM
@CorndogBurglar - In fact, if we are getting a younger Scott, I’d prefer to start with his Claremont costume if they can pull it off without it looking too goofy. Jim Lee suit in the sequel.

I do want to see the Fox characters redeemed in this film, but let’s not use the best suits in this one.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 8/7/2025, 1:40 PM
I firmly stand by the opinion that Marsden was a great choice for Cyclops, but was written like an unlikeable chump.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/7/2025, 1:48 PM
@CorndogBurglar - I give a bit of grace to the early CBMs. They were like a baby deer finding its legs. I think they had an outline for Wolverine, Magneto, and Professor X as the anchors, but kinda slept on the rest of the cast. Although they did commit some time to Jean. I respect them for basically providing the blueprint for the modern CBM
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 8/7/2025, 1:50 PM
@CorndogBurglar - He really could have been one the great pillars of top tier casting if they used him right. Hopefully he gets to shine a bit in Doomsday, even if it is brief
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/7/2025, 2:22 PM
@CorndogBurglar - I like him never cyclops in comics
grif
grif - 8/7/2025, 1:45 PM
cant believe this guy gave up a nice payday in x3 to be in that shitty superman returns to play one of the most loser ridden throw away irrelevant dad characters ever.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 8/7/2025, 1:55 PM
That kid was holding on to that scooter for dear life.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 8/7/2025, 1:57 PM
I hope Marsden’s Cyclops goes out with a bang. Feels like with the way CBMs are going, this younger and cheaper X-men reboot after Secret Wars is going to be something only the diehards show up for anyway. So for a lot of the public, this will be the last time for them to get Scott Summers right.
Yellow
Yellow - 8/7/2025, 2:10 PM
It's so nice to see them actually saving people for a change
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/7/2025, 2:22 PM
Cool to heroes saving civilians again recent cbms and I’m glad that trend seems to be continuing with BND!!.

Also I think Ms Scrofano is joking about being in BND since Glasgow recently had a fan convention for Wynona Earp which was a SYFY show that has a cult fan base and was also based on a comic book that she was the lead in so she was there for that rather then filming Spider-Man but could be wrong.

User Comment Image

Also in regards to Jean ,Storm and Logan being absent from Doomsday (atleast so far) and given that we have had set photos of presumably destroyed Sentinels around the X-Mansion , I wouldn’t be surprised if the mutants announced such as Cyclops , Gambit ,Nightcrawler, Beast , Xavier , Mystique and Magneto are the remaining survivors of that attack.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder