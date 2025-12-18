AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Has Been Given A Bizarre New Title In Brazil, Sparking Fan Backlash

Beyond the expected translation, it's rare for a movie's title to be completely changed when it opens overseas. Still, there's the odd exception here and there, even in English-speaking countries.

For example, The Avengers became Avengers Assemble in the UK in 2012 due to a potential conflict with the 1960s TV series of the same name.

For the most part, though, this only happens when the meaning of a certain word is lost in translation. That's made it all the more confusing for fans in Brazil who are questioning why Avengers: Doomsday has been renamed Avengers: Doctor Doom (or Vingadores: Douter Destino in Portuguese).

In Japan, the movie's title has been altered, but it still has the same general meaning; アベンジャーズ／ドゥームズデイ translates roughly to Avengers: Judgement Day.

Many Brazilian fans have expressed frustration with Avengers: Doctor Doom, joking that Disney should have called Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Thanos. It's also been deemed a lazy swap, and one that loses out on the deeper meaning of why it's been called Avengers: Doomsday in the first place.

This week, it's been widely reported that part of the movie's plot will revolve around a literal countdown to "Doomsday," a.k.a. the MCU's Final Incursion and the destruction of the Multiverse.

"Even before what had happened to the actor, we had started to realise that Kang wasn’t Thanos," Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said earlier this year. "There was only one character that could be that because he was that in the comics for decades and decades, and because of the Fox acquisition, we finally had it, and that’s Doctor Doom."

"We had started talking about Doctor Doom even before we officially pivoted from Kang," he continued, adding, "In fact, I had started talking with Robert [Downey Jr.] about this audacious idea before Ant-Man 3 even came out."

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans is also officially confirmed to reprise his role as Steve Rogers. The Hollywood trades have reported that Hayley Atwell and Ryan Reynolds will appear as Peggy Carter and Deadpool, respectively.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.