AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Returning MCU Star Rumored To Play "Multiple" Versions Of Their Character - SPOILERS

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Returning MCU Star Rumored To Play &quot;Multiple&quot; Versions Of Their Character - SPOILERS

According to a new rumor, a certain actor from the earliest days of the MCU will play multiple versions of their character in Avengers: Doomsday...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 17, 2025 01:12 PM EST
The first teaser for Avengers: Doomsday leaked online this week, confirming that Chris Evans will return as Steve Rogers. Based on what we say in the brief preview, it seems highly likely that we will revisit the time Rogers spent in the past with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) after he returned the Infinity Stones in Avengers: Endgame.

Possible spoilers follow.

While Rogers is obviously expected to rejoin the rest of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in the fight against Doctor Doom and his forces, Carter's role remains a mystery. Previous rumors have claimed that Atwell will only have a minor part to play in this movie before getting more to do in Secret Wars, but it sounds like the British actress might have a more significant role than we'd been led to believe.

According to scooper MTTSH, "Hayley Atwell is playing multiple versions of Peggy in Avengers Doomsday."

Atwell debuted as Steve Rogers' love-interest in Captain America: The First Avenger, but would later get the opportunity to voice a very different take on the hero in the What If...? Animated series, before suiting-up as "Captain Carter" (a Captain America variant) for a brief appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

We had previously heard that Atwell might be set to return as Peggy for Avengers: Doomsday, and THR confirmed that the Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning star had finalized her deal to reprise the role for both Doomsday and Secret Wars earlier this year.

If this rumor is accurate, we may get to see Captain Carter back in action - which may well have been something Atwell insisted upon before agreeing to reprise the role.

While speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast recently, Atwell expressed frustration with her Doctor Strange 2 cameo, which saw Carter unceremoniously dispatched by a rampaging Scarlet With.

“She’s like, ‘I could do this all day,’ and then followed by she’s immediately cut in half by a frisbee, and then the audience being like, ‘She can’t do it all day… Apparently, you can’t, so… Yeah, egg on your face.’ And, I’m like, 'Oh, it doesn’t really serve Peggy very well.”

“I felt like I had much more to do in the 'What If…?' animation series," she added. "Which was… I mean, any actor will tell you, to be able to go into a booth, and effectively your pajamas, and do an animation is great fun, because you’re just focused on the voices, the instrument. That is your main sort of performative tool. And I love that in that, they’ve been able to give her just more to do as Captain Carter. Captain Britain."  

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
