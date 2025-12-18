AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY: The X-Men's Theme From The Movie Appears To Have Leaked Online

This week has seen Marvel Studios plagued by leaks. The first Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer showed up on social media on Monday, despite the plan being for it to premiere exclusively in theatres in front of Avatar: Fire and Ash this weekend.

Audio from the second sneak peek—revolving around Thor—has also done the rounds, as have vague descriptions of the third and fourth teasers (those supposedly place Loki and Doctor Doom front and centre).

Then, there was the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer. That reportedly originated from an invite-only website where people can rate upcoming previews to provide movie studios with feedback. The quality was poor, but it's the real deal and still out there if you look hard enough.

Now, we have what appears to be the composer Alan Silvestri's X-Men theme from Avengers: Doomsday. This comes from a now-restricted X account that's been sharing a lot of seemingly accurate details about the movie's marketing campaign this week.

Having looked a little further into this, it seems many of these leaks are coming from VFX companies working on Avengers: Doomsday. It's also possible that this theme is part of an upcoming sneak peek, especially with rumours swirling about a fifth teaser that should be more of a traditional trailer.

Avengers: Doomsday's X-Men team is currently comprised of Professor X, Magneto, Cyclops, Beast, Nightcrawler, Gambit, and Mystique. However, we expect Wolverine, Storm, Binary, and Jean Grey to also appear.

If the piece of music below is fake or AI-generated, then it's incredibly convincing. Check it out below, and let us know what you think of it in the comments section.

AVENGERS DOOMSDAY X MEN THEME



WE ARE EATING GOOD pic.twitter.com/5Jsl7oU7Ps — Doom’s Servant (@lakersspammer) December 18, 2025

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans is also officially confirmed to reprise his role as Steve Rogers. The Hollywood trades have reported that Hayley Atwell and Ryan Reynolds will appear as Peggy Carter and Deadpool, respectively.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.