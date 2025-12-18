AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH Ending Explained: Will Jake, Neytiri, And Quaritch Return In AVATAR 4? - SPOILERS

This article was originally published on SFFGazette.com.

As of now, Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 remain tentatively scheduled for December 21, 2029 and December 19, 2031. While filmmaker James Cameron has filmed some scenes for the fourth movie, it's looking increasingly unlikely that either of them will meet those release dates.

Despite having those fourth and fifth instalments planned out, Cameron has said that Avatar: Fire and Ash satisfyingly concludes his trilogy. Now, we're taking a deep dive into the threequel's ending.

During the movie's final act, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) is named Toruk Makto, the legendary, mythical hero, who can unite the clans during times of great sorrow and seemingly insurmountable odds to lead them to victory.

He leads the Na'vi against the Sky People, only for Colonel Quaritch (Stephen Lang) and his ally Varang (Oona Chaplin) to appear and turn the tide. Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and Jake are wounded, leaving it up to Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), Spider (Jack Champion), Kiri (Sigourney Weaver) and Tuk (Trinity Bliss) to save the day.

They enter the spirit world to seek help from Eywa, and several ocean creatures appear on Pandora to help them win the day. Scoresby (Brendan Cowell) and General Ardmore (Edie Falco) die, as does Ronal (Kate Winslet). Injured in the battle, the tsahìk of the Metkayina clan passes after giving birth to a baby girl whom she entrusts to Neytiri.

We get another Jake vs. Quaritch battle, but when Spider is put in peril, the RDA villain jumps into action to save his son. Jake rescues them both, leading to a peace, of sorts, between the two. Quaritch vanishes after jumping from the floating island, leaving his fate unknown.

As the movie ends, Kiri guides Spider through the spirit world for the first time, where he encounters Neteyam (Jamie Flatters) and Grace Augustine (Sigourney Weaver). With that, the Avatar: Fire and Ash title card is shown as Miley Cyrus' "Dream As One" plays.

It's previously been reported that the next movies could bring the Na'vi to Earth, but there's nothing about this ending that necessarily sets the stage for us to leave Pandora. There are a few loose ends, but Cameron wasn't lying when he said his trilogy is now concluded.

With Avatar: Fire and Ash, Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family.

The movie also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, David Thewlis, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Brendan Cowell, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans, Jr., and Kate Winslet.

Avatar: Fire and Ash opens in theaters on December 19, 2025.