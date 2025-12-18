"I Want My Money Back": Marvel Fans Leave AVATAR 3 Screenings Disappointed By No AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailer

Avatar: Fire and Ash arrives in theaters this weekend, and while the third instalment in James Cameron's block-busting sci-fi saga didn't need to give audiences any additional incentive to show up, the decision to debut the first teaser trailer for Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday ahead of the movie certainly hasn't hurt anticipation.

In fact, more than a few Marvel fans purchased tickets just to catch a glimpse of some footage from the next MCU event film - and have left their screenings disappointed when there was no sign of the teaser.

Disney kicked-off Fire and Ash's international rollout with midnight screenings on Wednesday, but it seems certain theaters in parts of Europe and South America are not showing the trailer.

POV : tu vas voir Avatar chez @pathecinemas, t'es tout excité de voir les premières images d'Avengers Doomsday @MarvelFR vu que tout le monde en parle et... rien. 🥲🥲 — Alex (@alexdc815) December 17, 2025

J'ai pas eu de trailer d'Avengers Doomsday avant Avatar AU DISNEY VILLAGE ??? pic.twitter.com/FX2zPI7h7m — 🦭. (@pau7line) December 18, 2025

🚨 QUERO MEU DINHEIRO DE VOLTA!



Como eu suspeitava, na minha sessão no Cinemark, 10 minutos de propaganda e não foi exibido NENHUM trailer!



Nem de AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY nem de filme nenhum.



Os cinemas brasileiros são uma piada!

Depois reclamam que o público não vai aos cinemas! pic.twitter.com/Vrj1Ij5f6m — Nação Marvete 616 (@nacaomarvete616) December 17, 2025

Some theaters are screening the Doomsday trailer, of course (it's been leaked online), but fans are probably better off waiting to see Avatar 3 over the weekend if they want to be certain to see it.

In related news, Avengers: Doomsday has already secured a release date in Japan, where it will arrive in theaters day-and-date with the US on December 18, 2026.

In other news, in a very rare move, the next #Avengers film has already secured its release date in #Japan’s #BoxOffice, a year in advance.#Disney announced on THU that #AvengersDoomsday will be released in Japan a year from today, on DEC 18, 2026.

Yeah, day&date with the U.S. pic.twitter.com/7LVz3eO44e — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) December 18, 2025

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.