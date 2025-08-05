AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Points To Surprising Team-Up With Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova - SPOILERS

According to a new rumor, Thunderbolts leader Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) may have a surprising role in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday - at least initially...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 05, 2025 05:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

We are now exactly 500 days away from the release of Avengers: Doomsday, and Daniel Richtman has shared an intriguing update to a rumor he previously posted back in May.

As you may recall, the scooper reported that Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) would actually be part of Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) team in Doomsday. This led to speculation that the Thunderbolts New Avengers may disband, or possibly even get taken off the board early by Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) or some other powerful enemy.

Now, Richtman has clarified that Belova won't be an official member of Captain America's Avengers, and will simply "accompany them when they travel to another universe."

We expected a bit of Multiverse-hopping in this movie (Fox's X-Men are going to be in the mix, after all), but it is interesting that Yelena is the one to join Wilson's faction of Earth's Mightiest Heroes for their alternate reality mission.

We have heard that Pugh and Mackie were originally going to feature in more scenes together, but plans involving their characters ended up being changed fairly late in the game. If accurate, it's possible that Richtman's info comes from an earlier version of the script - which, as far as we know, still hasn't been completed.

“[I’m] not quite sure,” Mystique actress Rebecca Romijn said when asked if she has completed her scenes in a recent interview. “The script hasn’t — they haven’t finished writing it. It’s been very, very fun, and we don’t know yet. They keep everything very close to the vest themselves in an effort to keep everything under wraps.”

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

IKidYouNotMan
IKidYouNotMan - 8/5/2025, 5:24 PM
If ever a film represented the idea of “building the plane in the air” it sounds like this movie.

User Comment Image
YonnyLayna
YonnyLayna - 8/5/2025, 5:35 PM
The MCU characters are not even Main draw here lol, people care more about the Fox-Men, Deadpool and the Spiderbros teaming up.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/5/2025, 5:49 PM
@YonnyLayna - Agreed. And Steve and Tony are the heart and soul of the MCU. Without them leading the charge Doomsday is rudderless. Helsworth is the biggest name after RDJ and his last film ruined the character and he was never really a team leader. They have the X Men Vs Fantastic Four but without Wolverine on the team it’s not the main event it should be. Marvel seems to be missing the mark here
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/5/2025, 5:51 PM
@Bucky74 - iron man 3 ruined manderian and Ironman for me until Shang chi fixed that
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/5/2025, 5:53 PM
@YonnyLayna - almost same as Deadpool and wolverine ., people don’t care what Logan costume color is as long they see him with mask on that was impression everyone was giving off at time after they saw costume
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/5/2025, 5:55 PM
@dragon316 - No one liked what they did with the Manderian in Iron Man 3 but the film didn’t ruin Tony and the franchise
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/5/2025, 5:36 PM
I just find it funny how “scoopers” are doomsaying (pun intended) this movie due to the script apparently still being worked on just to create panic and get clicks without acknowledging that’s pretty standard practice for Marvel who have done the same for all of their films , even IW & EG so I don’t get the need to be worried right now…

I get that it could turn out well or not but that’s the risk with every movie since it’s all of decision making & problem solving.

Anyway if true then it would be cool to see Yelena interact with Sam & such ( maybe Bucky takes charge of the rest of the New Avengers for a different mission?) given they are both leaders of their respective teams…

I still wouldn’t be surprised if we get one superteam by the end of these films or different divisions of Avenger teams like in the comics.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 8/5/2025, 5:40 PM
I for one want to see more of fat (not) namor and marvels Katie from shang chi
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 8/5/2025, 5:46 PM
She's a nothing burger of a character. The Fox X-Men are the draw, and that about sums up current day MCU.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/5/2025, 5:47 PM
They don't wanna risk putting two bombs next to each other.
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/5/2025, 5:50 PM
Secret wars should come first then doomsday
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 8/5/2025, 5:52 PM
"We have heard that Pugh and Mackie were originally going to feature in more scenes together, but plans involving their characters ended up being changed fairly late in the game."

Yeah, after both their movies bombed.

Next up, Reed's role reduced.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 8/5/2025, 6:01 PM
She's the only reason I would ever seen this movie.

