AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Directors Share Audience Reaction To FANTASTIC FOUR Mid-Credits Scene - SPOILERS

Though it's only a very brief clip, Joe and Anthony Russo have shared footage of some audience reactions to the mid-credits scene of The Fantastic Four: First Steps...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 29, 2025 07:07 PM EST
As we know, Joe and Anthony Russo actually helmed the mid-credits scene for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which features the MCU debut of a character who will be integral to Avengers: Doomsday.

Major spoilers follow.

As you've probably heard by now, the stinger concludes with the introduction of Doctor Doom, although we don't actually see the villain's face.

After a four-year flash-forward, we see Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) reading her son, Franklin Richards, a story in the Baxter Building. When Sue leaves to choose another book, she hears a sound from the living room, powering up as she returns to face whatever danger may await.

Invisible Woman finds Victor Von Doom crouching down to speak to Franklin. The villain appears to be whispering something to the child, but his face is obscured by his cloak. The only indication we really have that this actually is Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) is a quick glimpse of a silver mask in his hand (and even the bottom part is covered by his fingers).

Despite only getting a brief glimpse of the character, the scene has left fans very excited, and the Russos have now shared a few audience reactions to Instagram.

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson plays Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne and Paul Walter Hauser are also on board in undisclosed roles. John Malkovich's Red Ghost has been cut from the movie.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now in theaters.

KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 7/29/2025, 7:07 PM
Greatly Disappointed that we didn't get a full costume reveal? Because that was my second biggest issue.

The first being Red Ghost completely being cut from the film
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/29/2025, 7:20 PM

I really liked this stinger scene. I am excited for this angle in the MCU future.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/29/2025, 7:20 PM
That whole thing was lame
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 7/29/2025, 8:10 PM
@Nonameforme - words cannot express my disappointment with the stupid cartoon after waiting for the entire credits to end. Compared to that, the doom scene wasn’t bad.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/29/2025, 7:21 PM
User Comment Image
chumpchampion
chumpchampion - 7/29/2025, 7:26 PM
User Comment Image
With all due respect (& admiration) to the OG gif maker of CBM @SuperCat!
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/29/2025, 7:27 PM
I plan on seeing it this weekend, so I scrolled down without really reading anything in the article to post this.

R.i.P. Doctor Pavel. https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/general-news/alon-aboutboul-dead-israel-actor-snowfall-dark-knight-rises-1236332657/
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/29/2025, 7:35 PM
Ok , I was excited but I didn’t react anywhere near as “enthusiastically” as the last guy lol…

It was a cool scene though even if brief since it did its job as a tease which was to get people talking which it has so mission accomplished.

This and Thunderbolts by far were the best post credits scene of the year.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/29/2025, 7:36 PM
that anxiety is a mother phucker

User Comment Image
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 7/29/2025, 8:10 PM
@lazlodaytona - might wanna try again.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 7/29/2025, 8:24 PM
What was he even doing, trying to get the baby to touch his face and heal it? 😂
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/29/2025, 8:33 PM
I kept waiting for this movie to connect to the Thunderbolts after credits scene.. I feel like they're trolling at this point
https://deadline.com/2025/07/matt-shakman-fantastic-four-first-steps-thunderbolts-post-credits-scene-1236473761/

