CLAYFACE Reportedly Eyeing THE HANDMAID'S TALE Actor Max Minghella For Key Role

Max Minghella (The Handmaid's Tale, The Social Network) is reportedly being eyed for the role of John in DC Studios’ Clayface movie...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 04, 2025 08:08 PM EST
Following the recent news that Naomi Ackie (Blink Twice, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Mickey 17) is in talks to join the cast of DC Studios' Clayface movie, we're hearing that Max Minghella (The Social Network, The Handmaid's Tale) is also being eyed for a key role.

According to Nexus Point News, Minghella would play a character named John, "a detective and fiancé to Caitlin Bates, who’s suspicious of his fiancée’s relationship with Matt Hagen/Clayface."

We're not sure if Minghella is actually in negotiations as of yet, but Ackie is now believed to have been officially offered the role of Bates, while Tom Rhys Harries will play Hagen.

Though this is just a rumor for now, the source has been scooping the trades with major casting news for months at this stage, so we're inclined to believe this is on the level.

Clayface's story will reportedly "center on an ascending actor whose face is disfigured by a gangster. As a last resort, the actor turns to a fringe Elizabeth Holmes-style scientist for help. At first, the experiment is a successful but … well, it wouldn’t be a horror movie if the story ended right there, would it?"

Speak No Evil director James Watkins will helm the project, while Gunn will produce alongside Peter Safran and The Batman director Matt Reeves, with Lynn Harris and Chantal Nong serving as executive producers.

Mike Flanagan penned the script, but was reportedly unavailable to direct due to his commitments to a Carrie TV series and the new Exorcist movie. Screenwriter Hossein Amini, best known for prnning 2011’s Drive, was recently tapped to do some rewrites. The project has been given an official release date of September 11, 2026.

Though Clayface will be set in the DCU, fans probably should expect many connections to the wider universe, and we'd be very surprised if Batman shows up or is even mentioned.

Safran shared a few new details on the Flanagan script, noting that Clayface is indeed going to be a full-on horror movie in the same vein as David Cronenberg's The Fly, and more recently, we learned that the movie will also take more than a little inspiration from Coralie Fargeat's body horror hit, The Substance.

"Clayface, you see, is a Hollywood horror story, according to our sources, using the most popular incarnation of the villain – a B-movie actor who injects himself with a substance to keep himself relevant only to find out that he can reshape his face and form, becoming a walking piece of clay.".  

CaptainDC
CaptainDC - 8/4/2025, 9:30 PM
I cannot for the life of me understand why we need this movie. Just make a f'ikng Batman movie and sure, Clayface can be a villain. But enough of these c-tier character spin-offs that no one cares about.

Give us Batman, give us Robin, give us Nightwin... enough is enough.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/4/2025, 9:35 PM

Superman launches with mediocre/average box office results.

But YIPPEE!!!! Here comes Clayface!!

But still no Batman.

What a joke.
NOID
NOID - 8/4/2025, 9:41 PM
Yeah, I’m a big fan of this character from the AMS but I really don’t understand the thought process of having this be a standalone… low budget helps I suppose
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/4/2025, 9:53 PM
Sure, Marvel Studios 3 movies lost money but that don't Stop them Pushing Forward to hopefully to a better next year with Spider-Man: Brand New Day Avengers Doomsday and Avengers Secret Wars and Beyond.

While WB/DCU gives us Supergirl and Clayface. With Nothing else even announced or in production.

Marvel Studios still holds ALL Box Office Records.

User Comment Image
IronGenesis
IronGenesis - 8/4/2025, 10:01 PM
Would prefer this had been the Swamp Thing movie. But this still fits with the First Chapter of ‘Gods and Monsters’

But at this point … as the Summer of Superman blazes into August…just happy the DCU is thriving.

