CLAYFACE Star Tom Rhys Harries Posts And Deleted Another Cryptic Wrap Photo With Some Possible Spoilers

Clayface recently wrapped shooting, and lead star Tom Rhys Harries has shared another photo from set, which he quickly deleted. Why? Well, it may offer some clues about what to expect from the upcoming DCU horror movie.

The prevailing theory among fans is that the words written on the walls and door are lines of dialogue from Clayface. Out of context, those don't appear too spoilery, but there has to be a reason why Harries quickly removed this photo after sharing it on Instagram.

Clayface having a lengthy post-production period isn't too surprising, particularly as Matt Hagen's transformation is likely to be heavy on VFX. We've seen some practical effects in set photos, but those will only go so far when he becomes a full-blown clay monster.

In the comics, Hagen was the second Clayface, and an adventurer who turned into a monster after encountering a radioactive pool of protoplasm.

That was changed in Batman: The Animated Series, where he was portrayed as an actor who used an anti-ageing cream to look younger. After getting on the wrong side of its creator, Roland Daggett, Hagen was doused in a vat of the stuff and became the "classic" Clayface we all know from the comics.

Mike Flanagan, who wrote the first draft of Clayface, previously confirmed that Batman: The Animated Series was a key source of inspiration. Specifically, the two-part episode titled "Feat of Clay."

"I'm really enjoying working on the movie. It's a tremendous collection of people making it," Max Minghella recently told us. "James Watkins is directing it. I've been a fan of his forever. He did a film called Eden Lake, and that was a movie that really affected me for quite a while when I first saw it."

"Hossein Amini is doing a pass on the script, who I actually produced a movie with and directed many years ago. We have a very personal connection," the actor continued. "Rob Hardy is shooting it, and he's an extraordinary cinematographer who I've long admired. To get to play with these amazing people in the world of Gotham is very fun. I'm really enjoying it, and I hope people will like it when it comes out."

We also spoke with Eddie Marsan, who said, "James is a wonderful director, and I think Tom is an incredible actor. You're going to see an amazing performance."

The cast of Clayface will be led by newcomer Tom Rhys Harries, with Eddie Marsan, Max Minghella, and Naomi Ackie set to join him in undisclosed roles. The movie, written by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini and directed by James Watkins, is set to arrive in theaters on September 11, 2026.