CLAYFACE Star Eddie Marsan Teases Tom Rhys Harries's "Amazing Performance" In The DCU Movie (Exclusive)

Clayface wasn't announced when DC Studios revealed the "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" slate at the start of 2023, but its addition to that lineup of movies and TV shows has still been a welcome one.

The movie looks set to tell the story of actor Matt Hagen, who is forced to seek out an experimental formula that will fix his scarred face after he runs afoul of some Gotham City mobsters. Mike Flanagan's passion project, which will be helmed by Speak No Evil and Eden Lake director James Watkins, also boasts an impressive cast.

Welsh actor Tom Rhys Harries will play Hagen, with Eddie Marsan, Max Minghella, and Naomi Ackie rounding out the ensemble in key roles.

Earlier today, we spoke with Marsan about his stellar work in the intense, must-see new thriller, All the Devils are Here. In that movie, after a heist, four criminals lay low in a remote safe house, waiting for orders. As paranoia builds, one thing becomes clear—the real threat may not be outside, but among them.

We'll be sharing the full interview with you next week, but while we had the Ray Donovan star on the line, we had to ask him about starring in the DCU's first R-rated horror movie.

Unsurprisingly, given the secrecy surrounding Clayface, he couldn't say much! "James is a wonderful director, and I think Tom is an incredible actor," Marsan shared. "You're going to see an amazing performance."

Marsan is a screen veteran who counts everything from Sherlock Holmes to Deadpool 2 and Back to Black among his many credits. The fact that he was this impressed with Harries bodes well for his take on the titular Batman rogue, and we'll hopefully learn more about the DC Studios movie soon.

What we don't know is whether the Caped Crusader will make an appearance in Clayface. DC Studios hasn't cast Bruce Wayne, but it's always possible that James Gunn and Peter Safran have a surprise in store for us.

The cast of Clayface will be led by newcomer Tom Rhys Harries, with Eddie Marsan, Max Minghella, and Naomi Ackie confirmed to join him in undisclosed roles. The movie, written by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini and directed by James Watkins, is set to arrive in theaters on September 11, 2026.

As for All the Devils are Here, you'll find that in Select Theatres and on Digital September 26. Check out the trailer below.