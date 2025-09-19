CLAYFACE Star Eddie Marsan Teases Tom Rhys Harries's "Amazing Performance" In The DCU Movie (Exclusive)

Talking to us about his role in the new thriller All the Devils are Here, Eddie Marsan hypes up DC Studios' Clayface, heaping praise on filmmaker James Watkins and lead star Tom Rhys Harries. Check it out!

Interview
By JoshWilding - Sep 19, 2025 04:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Clayface

Clayface wasn't announced when DC Studios revealed the "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" slate at the start of 2023, but its addition to that lineup of movies and TV shows has still been a welcome one. 

The movie looks set to tell the story of actor Matt Hagen, who is forced to seek out an experimental formula that will fix his scarred face after he runs afoul of some Gotham City mobsters. Mike Flanagan's passion project, which will be helmed by Speak No Evil and Eden Lake director James Watkins, also boasts an impressive cast.

Welsh actor Tom Rhys Harries will play Hagen, with Eddie Marsan, Max Minghella, and Naomi Ackie rounding out the ensemble in key roles. 

Earlier today, we spoke with Marsan about his stellar work in the intense, must-see new thriller, All the Devils are Here. In that movie, after a heist, four criminals lay low in a remote safe house, waiting for orders. As paranoia builds, one thing becomes clear—the real threat may not be outside, but among them.

We'll be sharing the full interview with you next week, but while we had the Ray Donovan star on the line, we had to ask him about starring in the DCU's first R-rated horror movie. 

Unsurprisingly, given the secrecy surrounding Clayface, he couldn't say much! "James is a wonderful director, and I think Tom is an incredible actor," Marsan shared. "You're going to see an amazing performance."

Marsan is a screen veteran who counts everything from Sherlock Holmes to Deadpool 2 and Back to Black among his many credits. The fact that he was this impressed with Harries bodes well for his take on the titular Batman rogue, and we'll hopefully learn more about the DC Studios movie soon. 

What we don't know is whether the Caped Crusader will make an appearance in Clayface. DC Studios hasn't cast Bruce Wayne, but it's always possible that James Gunn and Peter Safran have a surprise in store for us.

The cast of Clayface will be led by newcomer Tom Rhys Harries, with Eddie Marsan, Max Minghella, and Naomi Ackie confirmed to join him in undisclosed roles. The movie, written by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini and directed by James Watkins, is set to arrive in theaters on September 11, 2026.

As for All the Devils are Here, you'll find that in Select Theatres and on Digital September 26. Check out the trailer below. 

CLAYFACE Set Photo Features The DCU's First Reference To Bruce Wayne/Batman - Possible SPOILERS
CLAYFACE: James Gunn Addresses Set Photo Seemingly Confirming THE BATMAN Is Part Of The DCU
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 9/19/2025, 4:27 PM
This is honestly shaping up to be something [frick]ing special. 🔥

Clayface has always been one of Batman's most [frick]ing tragic and [frick]ing underutilised rogues, and seeing it finally get the spotlight in a full-blown R-rated [frick]ing horror character study? Massive [frick]ing win for the DCU already.

The fact that my [frick]ing boy, Eddie Marsan, one of the most respected character actors working today, is this [frick]ing hyped about Tom Rhys Harries' performance speaks [frick]ing volumes. Marsan doesn't hand out praise like that unless it's [frick]ing earned.

Combine that with [frick]ing James Watkins at the helm (Eden Lake is still haunting), [frick]ing Mike Flanagan on the script, and [frick]ing DC Studios giving room for a story-driven, genre-pushing take on a villain we've never [frick]ing seen done properly in live-action? This might be the DCU's Joker moment, but in the [frick]ing horror lane.

Also, the quiet nods to Bruce Wayne, the gritty Gotham underworld, and the potential character-driven narrative give me hope we're getting [frick]ing something more profound than a "comic book flick." This could be a true [frick]ing psychological body-horror tragedy that cements Clayface as more than just a [frick]ng "that shape-shifting guy."

For [frick]s Sake
tmp3
tmp3 - 9/19/2025, 4:40 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - Eden Lake was crazy effective. Shit got under my skin; if Clayface matches that energy then we’ve got something special
TheLobster
TheLobster - 9/19/2025, 4:45 PM
Oh shit, Eddie is in this?? Nice! He’s an underrated actor.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/19/2025, 5:07 PM
Eddie Marsan is a good character actor but I don’t expect him
To say anything different or negative on James Watkins or Tom Rhys Harries given he’s still working on the film…

I do think Harries will do well though since I have seen him in a couple of things which he’s been good in with the recent being the Doctor Who episode “Dot & Bubble”.

User Comment Image

Anyway , I’m intrigued by this film and hope it turns out well!!.

