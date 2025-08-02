RUMOR: James Marsden's Cyclops Will Wear Jim Lee-Inspired Suit In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

There's a huge amount of excitement to see Marvel Studios' spin on the X-Men in Avengers: Doomsday, and a new action figure leak suggests we can expect to see James Marsden's Cyclops in blue and yellow...

By JoshWilding - Aug 02, 2025 11:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Despite being titled Avengers: Doomsday, the movie could have just as easily gone by "Avengers vs. X-Men." While that crossover event is likely being saved for the post-Secret Wars MCU, the heroes of Earth 616 and Earth 10005 are expected to clash in the 2026 movie. 

That's reportedly set to happen when Doctor Doom manipulates the two superhero teams to go to war with each other, and the result will be a clash fans never imagined would be possible to see on screen. 

We're expecting some surprises, but Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), James Marsden (Cyclops), and Channing Tatum (Gambit) are currently the confirmed X-Men for Avengers: Doomsday

According to Displaying Model Behaviour, several members of the mutant team will get their own Marvel Legends action figures (you can find a full list here). 

The YouTuber has also revealed that the Cyclops figure will be decked out in a blue and yellow suit based on Jim Lee's classic design. There have been rumblings for a while about the heroes donning comic-accurate costumes, and it seems the Russo Brothers are pulling from those, X-Men '97, and what we saw in Deadpool & Wolverine

This does raise the question of what the MCU's new X-Men will wear in Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier's planned reboot. The Astonishing X-Men costumes remain hugely popular, though we could end up with the classic "First Class" suits, too. 

"Without going into detail, I was a fan," the filmmaker recently told The Playlist"X-Men has inherently complex, interesting characters and internal conflict. Being able to explore that material at the scale it deserves is a rare and exciting opportunity."

Are you excited to finally see Marsden don Scott Summers' most iconic costume in Avengers: Doomsday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a script by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Captain America and Avengers franchises.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

Shmokey20
Shmokey20 - 8/2/2025, 11:37 AM
Sweet
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/2/2025, 11:41 AM
After ALL 3 films underperforming this year, Marvel has nothing going for it but comic acurate somethings, cameos and nostalgia.

I enjoyed Thunderbolts and F4. Too bad
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/2/2025, 11:52 AM
@vectorsigma - I enjoyed all three. Too bad
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/2/2025, 11:52 AM
And there's 4 btw
gambgel
gambgel - 8/2/2025, 11:53 AM
@vectorsigma - And why are you guys using the word nostalgia as that is a bad thing?

People just want familiar faces, not constant new versions, another version, a reboot, another reboot, another reboot.

Fans keep saying "nostalgia this, nostalgia that"....... yiiiikes, lol
epc1122
epc1122 - 8/2/2025, 11:55 AM
@vectorsigma - I’m not sure if thunderbolts would be considered an under performer. I think it did ok for a bunch of no names. Superman did ok domestically and would say ff4 def underperformed. Was there a third marvel movie you were referring to? I for one can’t wait to see a more Jim Lee comic accurate cyclops! Thought we were you going to see that in Wolverine and Deadpool. I’m sure it’ll be worth the wait!
mountainman
mountainman - 8/2/2025, 11:56 AM
@vectorsigma - The three highest performing MCU movies post Endgame - No Way Home, D&W, and Dr Strange 2, all relied on nostalgia casting. We can all decry this as much as we want, but the message is clear that this is what the GA wants.

It’s unfortunate, but it’s the reality. Doomsday and Secret Wars will lean hard into this, which is more or less fine given that they are the Multiverse close outs. But after Secret Wars? That will be when this gets really interesting.
epc1122
epc1122 - 8/2/2025, 11:57 AM
@vectorsigma - my mistake, I think you were referring to captain America. I still stand by thunderbolts but ingiddd 2/3 underperformed 👍
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/2/2025, 11:51 AM
This better happen or it's a waste of time
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/2/2025, 11:55 AM
Just get back Jonatan Majors

View Recorder