RUMOR: James Marsden's Cyclops Will Wear Jim Lee-Inspired Suit In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

Despite being titled Avengers: Doomsday, the movie could have just as easily gone by "Avengers vs. X-Men." While that crossover event is likely being saved for the post-Secret Wars MCU, the heroes of Earth 616 and Earth 10005 are expected to clash in the 2026 movie.

That's reportedly set to happen when Doctor Doom manipulates the two superhero teams to go to war with each other, and the result will be a clash fans never imagined would be possible to see on screen.

We're expecting some surprises, but Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), James Marsden (Cyclops), and Channing Tatum (Gambit) are currently the confirmed X-Men for Avengers: Doomsday.

According to Displaying Model Behaviour, several members of the mutant team will get their own Marvel Legends action figures (you can find a full list here).

The YouTuber has also revealed that the Cyclops figure will be decked out in a blue and yellow suit based on Jim Lee's classic design. There have been rumblings for a while about the heroes donning comic-accurate costumes, and it seems the Russo Brothers are pulling from those, X-Men '97, and what we saw in Deadpool & Wolverine.

This does raise the question of what the MCU's new X-Men will wear in Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier's planned reboot. The Astonishing X-Men costumes remain hugely popular, though we could end up with the classic "First Class" suits, too.

"Without going into detail, I was a fan," the filmmaker recently told The Playlist. "X-Men has inherently complex, interesting characters and internal conflict. Being able to explore that material at the scale it deserves is a rare and exciting opportunity."

Are you excited to finally see Marsden don Scott Summers' most iconic costume in Avengers: Doomsday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a script by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Captain America and Avengers franchises.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.