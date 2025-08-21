"I Don't Know Who I Was Acting With Half The Time": Alan Cumming Opens Up On AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Challenges

&quot;I Don't Know Who I Was Acting With Half The Time&quot;: Alan Cumming Opens Up On AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Challenges

Avengers: Doomsday star Alan Cumming has talked more about returning as Nightcrawler in the upcoming Marvel Studios movie, but says he spent much of his time on set in "isolation." Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 21, 2025 06:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday
Source: Gold Derby

Like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame before it, Avengers: Doomsday is a highly secretive production. With so many actors needed on set, the Russo Brothers are likely facing some unique challenges, though that's nothing new to them.

With Avengers: Infinity War, for example, Benedict Cumberbatch's busy schedule meant he wasn't with his co-stars a lot of the time. A double shot many of his scenes, with Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange later inserted into those. Several other actors in the same sequences never even met, and moviegoers were none the wiser.

Something similar is happening with Avengers: Doomsday, and X2: X-Men United star Alan Cumming revealed some of the unique challenges he's faced on "set" while reprising his role as Nightcrawler. 

"I did the entire film in isolation. Lots of green screen, face replacement," he told Gold Derby. "They even gave characters fake names. I don’t know who I was acting with half the time."

Cumming added, "I broke the internet by mentioning something once, but honestly, I might have got it wrong."

That's a reference to him previously saying he'd been shooting a fight scene with Mister Fantastic actor Pedro Pascal. However, as he's previously acknowledged that he got in trouble for revealing that, we'd bet on Reed Richards and Kurt Wagner still crossing paths.

Cumming will have been de-aged as Nightcrawler, while the "face replacement" he refers to is likely for actors who weren't available. Some social media users have been critical of this approach to filmmaking, but as noted, it's nothing the Russo Brothers haven't done before. 

In another recent interview, Cumming called his Avengers: Doomsday experience "amazing," and said it was "healing and really nice to go back to something that it was a terrible experience when I did it the first time. A great film, great film. I love the film."

"It was actually really great to go back," he continued. "And especially, I'm 60 years old. I did not think I would be doing stunts, playing a superhero in my 60s. So that was great. And everyone was really nice. And I got it done really quickly because I couldn't go, because of The Traitors, when most of my scenes were being shot."

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Captain America and Avengers franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

RUMOR: New Details On Doctor Doom's Mission In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Revealed - Possible SPOILERS
Related:

RUMOR: New Details On Doctor Doom's Mission In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Revealed - Possible SPOILERS
RUMOR: New Details Emerge About On-Set Clash Between Two AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Stars Who Went At Each Other
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: New Details Emerge About On-Set Clash Between Two AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Stars Who "Went At Each Other"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Sinner
Sinner - 8/21/2025, 6:19 AM
I just want this

User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/21/2025, 7:31 AM
@Sinner - you go church have magic lamp you better Star praying making wishes until trailer is made
thewanderer
thewanderer - 8/21/2025, 6:59 AM
This is a straight up misleading title. He never calls it a challenge, and in the interview itself he stated the reason he was alone on set is because they are accommodating his busy TV schedule.
ptick
ptick - 8/21/2025, 7:34 AM
@thewanderer - technically, the headline doesn't claim that he called it a challenge .. it doesnt attribute that word to him nor is it in quotes. However, what the headline *is* doing is editorializing by assuming it must have been a challenge.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 8/21/2025, 7:03 AM
And this message board will devolve into needless speculation and complaining about the movie...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/21/2025, 7:16 AM
I’m sure some people on the internet will have issues with this and how they feel Marvel makes movies but oh well…

The only reason it’s being shot like this as it was in IW and EG is due to the busy schedules of various actors in the ensemble rather then just for fun or whatever.

Anyway , I hope it all works out and Doomsday turns out well!!.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 8/21/2025, 7:31 AM
what a shitty way to make a movie.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/21/2025, 7:32 AM
Marvel loves to hot glue their movies at the last second. Imagine how much money they could save if THEIR SCRIPTS WERE FINISHED!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder