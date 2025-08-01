Possible SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Action Figure Leak Confirms That [SPOILER] Is In The Movie

Much has been said about the characters we'll likely see in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but a new Marvel Legends leak appears to confirm at least one major rumoured addition to the No Way Home sequel...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 01, 2025 03:08 PM EST

As Spider-Man: Brand New Day gears up to begin shooting, all eyes are on the movie's set in Glasgow, Scotland, to hopefully get a first look at Tom Holland in the wall-crawler's new suit.

Much has been said about what we can expect from the movie, but in recent months, we've been led to believe that Peter Parker will take on The Punisher and The Hulk. At least a few villains from Spidey's corner of the MCU are also expected to appear, but it seems the spotlight will mostly be on Frank Castle and the Green Goliath. 

Popular YouTuber and leaker Displaying Model Behaviour has shared an alleged list of Hasbro's Marvel Legends action figures set for release in 2026, and it confirms that The Hulk will indeed appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Unfortunately, there's no mention of any other characters outside of the Avenger, Spidey, and The Punisher. 

We also have the first wave of figures for Avengers: Doomsday. There are no major surprises, but those set to be featured in the first wave of merchandise include Nightcrawler, Mystique, Beast, Doctor Doom, Thor, Captain America (Anthony Mackie), Gambit, Shang-Chi, and Cyclops (James Marsden). Does that mean they're the movie's leads? We'll see. 

While the trades broke the news about Jon Bernthal's reunion with Holland in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, only social media scoopers have promised us the Green Goliath. This is the closest we've come to official "confirmation," and this street-level story is shaping up to be quite the ride. 

Spider-Man and The Punisher teaming up to fight The Hulk is an intriguing prospect, as is the thought of this unlikely trio working together to tackle an even greater threat.

Check out the full list of leaked Marvel Legends action figures in the Reddit post below. 

Comment
byu/elbatcarter from discussion
inMarvelLegends

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, and are among the most likely possibilities to make an appearance next summer. As of now, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with The Punisher to battle a Savage Hulk. 

We recently published a feature about how the "Brand New Day" comics will influence the next Spider-Man movie, along with a breakdown of Spidey's best team-ups and clashes with Frank Castle.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/1/2025, 3:09 PM
Ehhhh....

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Robby
Robby - 8/1/2025, 3:10 PM
Putting the symbiote suit in the thumbnail only for the article to be about Hulk. Godless.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/1/2025, 3:11 PM
@Robby - User Comment Image
blitzburgh
blitzburgh - 8/1/2025, 3:12 PM
Douche move @joshwilding
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/1/2025, 3:15 PM
I tried to tell yall the announced cast for Doomsday is the cast for Doomsday
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/1/2025, 3:21 PM
Goofy Josh getting my hopes up we're getting the Black Suit in Brand New Day.


User Comment Image
SATW42
SATW42 - 8/1/2025, 3:27 PM
Everyone mad, but if it was Black suit spidey everyone would say it was a spoiler to have it as the photo.
ATrueHero1987
ATrueHero1987 - 8/1/2025, 3:35 PM
@SATW42 - exactly, smdh.
skyshark03191
skyshark03191 - 8/1/2025, 3:41 PM
Dick move, Wilding with that picture. Actually really low.

With that said, FINALLY leaks are coming for the new Spider-Man. About time my favorite super hero returns. Very excited.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 8/1/2025, 3:55 PM
Josh after posting this article knowing that image would get people talking in the comment section…
User Comment Image
Nolanite
Nolanite - 8/1/2025, 4:00 PM
I am enticed to start a Change.org petition asking for the firing of Joshua Wilder from this site.

I've tried to endure his bullshit for many years now but I've had enough of his treacherous ways.

Who's with me?

Nolanite out

