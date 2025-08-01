Possible SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Action Figure Leak Confirms That [SPOILER] Is In The Movie

As Spider-Man: Brand New Day gears up to begin shooting, all eyes are on the movie's set in Glasgow, Scotland, to hopefully get a first look at Tom Holland in the wall-crawler's new suit.

Much has been said about what we can expect from the movie, but in recent months, we've been led to believe that Peter Parker will take on The Punisher and The Hulk. At least a few villains from Spidey's corner of the MCU are also expected to appear, but it seems the spotlight will mostly be on Frank Castle and the Green Goliath.

Popular YouTuber and leaker Displaying Model Behaviour has shared an alleged list of Hasbro's Marvel Legends action figures set for release in 2026, and it confirms that The Hulk will indeed appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Unfortunately, there's no mention of any other characters outside of the Avenger, Spidey, and The Punisher.

We also have the first wave of figures for Avengers: Doomsday. There are no major surprises, but those set to be featured in the first wave of merchandise include Nightcrawler, Mystique, Beast, Doctor Doom, Thor, Captain America (Anthony Mackie), Gambit, Shang-Chi, and Cyclops (James Marsden). Does that mean they're the movie's leads? We'll see.

While the trades broke the news about Jon Bernthal's reunion with Holland in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, only social media scoopers have promised us the Green Goliath. This is the closest we've come to official "confirmation," and this street-level story is shaping up to be quite the ride.

Spider-Man and The Punisher teaming up to fight The Hulk is an intriguing prospect, as is the thought of this unlikely trio working together to tackle an even greater threat.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, and are among the most likely possibilities to make an appearance next summer. As of now, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with The Punisher to battle a Savage Hulk.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.