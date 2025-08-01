SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Teaser Reveals First Look At Peter Parker's New Suit (And It Makes One Big Change)

The first teaser for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been released, and it offers a tantalising glimpse at the web-slinger's new costume...and it finally has raised webbing! You can check out the video here.

By JoshWilding - Aug 01, 2025 09:08 AM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is about to begin shooting in Glasgow, Scotland, and Sony Pictures is looking to get ahead of the paparazzi with an official suit reveal. 

This teaser stops short of showing the whole thing off, but confirms one major, sure-to-be-welcomed change: raised webs on the costume. Marvel Studios didn't head down that route in any of the wall-crawler's previous MCU appearances, including the amazing suit featured at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

That clearly won't be carried over to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, as this suit is also a slightly darker shade of red (the logo on Peter Parker's chest appears to have stayed the same as No Way Home's final swing suit, at least).

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the web-slinger's next MCU movie will be a street-level adventure, and Spidey's new status quo will clearly be reflected in what he wears. Gone are the days of his technologically advanced Stark Tech suits, anyway. 

Today is "Spider-Man Day," so here's hoping we get a full reveal either later or at some point during the weekend (actors aren't expected to report to set until Sunday as rehearsals will take place before then).

"I feel like I owe it to [fans] to give and deliver the best version of what the next chapter for Spider-Man looks like," Tom Holland previously said, "and I think that's really important, and I think the creative integrity for something like that is really important, and the studio is on board and supportive and really collaborative."

Check out the first teaser for Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the players below. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, and are among the most likely possibilities to make an appearance next summer. As of now, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with The Punisher to battle a Savage Hulk. 

We recently published a feature about how the "Brand New Day" comics will influence the next Spider-Man movie, along with a breakdown of Spidey's best team-ups and clashes with Frank Castle.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Begins Shooting In Scotland As (Fake?) Set Photo Reveals Web-Spinner's New Suit
Vigor
Vigor - 8/1/2025, 9:19 AM
Cool. Looks like a videogame lol
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 8/1/2025, 9:20 AM
We are in for a great time fellas. Looks Tobey inspired. Loving the feel they're giving here, even though its just a teaser.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/1/2025, 9:20 AM
Nice. The Rami suit with the “Amazing” suit eyes would be the perfect suit for me
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 8/1/2025, 9:23 AM
@Bucky74 - I think The Amazing Spider-Man 2 suit with the motion eyes from Homecoming would've been awesome too.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 8/1/2025, 9:26 AM
@Bucky74 - So basically.. What the TASM 2 suit already was lol.

User Comment Image
XelCorp
XelCorp - 8/1/2025, 9:34 AM
@kylo0607 - I hope they get rid of those damn spaghetti body mechanics. Bring back the body control that Tobey maguire had but maintain a bit of the speed.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/1/2025, 9:37 AM
@TheRationalNerd - I always liked the raised webbing and McFarlen eyes
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/1/2025, 9:38 AM
@kylo0607 - I loved the ASM suit on the whole but preferred the Rami raised webs.
XelCorp
XelCorp - 8/1/2025, 9:20 AM
Before I complain… I’d have to entertain the likely possibility that we’re getting a full on reveal within the next 24-48 hours.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 8/1/2025, 9:21 AM
[frick]ing Pascal. Give us more!
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 8/1/2025, 9:21 AM
Raised webbing and brick pattern textured suit

User Comment Image
soberchimera
soberchimera - 8/1/2025, 9:23 AM
I’m inclined to think this movie is shooting without a finished script.
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 8/1/2025, 9:46 AM
@soberchimera -

Kevin Feige: "This is the way."
Yellow
Yellow - 8/1/2025, 9:48 AM
@soberchimera - You know most movies do this right?
I mean, Gladiator (the first one) did this and a BIG number of movies too, it's not something new at all.

Sometimes work and sometimes don't, of course
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/1/2025, 9:54 AM
@soberchimera - NO! Have a finished script.
SATW42
SATW42 - 8/1/2025, 9:24 AM
I forgive it in every iteration of Spider-Man, and it's inherent with the character, but it always makes me laugh to think of Peter becoming a fashion designer when it comes to his suit. "It's missing something, RAISED WEBBING!"
Sinner
Sinner - 8/1/2025, 9:31 AM
@SATW42 - I mean wouldn’t you? 😂

If superheroes were real, they’d update their shit more than Marvel does in their movies. Every few months, a new suit. Fashion designers would be all the way up their asses to redesign their suits lol
XelCorp
XelCorp - 8/1/2025, 9:33 AM
@Sinner - facts
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/1/2025, 9:24 AM
Just from the brief glimpses , it seems very similar to the Raimi suit with the more muted color palette (which signals a darker tone to me which makes sense given the Punisher’s inclusion) and raised webbing but we’ll see.

Anyway , I was hoping he would still stick with the same suit he had at the end of NWH since that was pretty much perfect to me but oh well…

User Comment Image

However if this is set after a time gap of a few years or so , I guess it makes sense that he would have a new one.
OgHerManM
OgHerManM - 8/1/2025, 9:38 AM
ugh, theyre going backwards...
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/1/2025, 9:47 AM
Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day with teaming up with Incredible Hulk will SAVE US from Comic Book Burnout.

1 Billion Plus is Guaranteed setting up a BIG WIN for Avengers: Doomsday.


User Comment Image
Yellow
Yellow - 8/1/2025, 9:49 AM
Umh, nope, don't like this.
Not a fan at all of the Raimi suit.

They had the perfect suit at the end of ano way Home , dammit
CaptainDC
CaptainDC - 8/1/2025, 9:50 AM
It's funny how greatness just gets us closer and closer to anything Tobey did... so awesome that movie is still having such an effect
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/1/2025, 9:53 AM
I really dug the suit from the end of NWH but man do I love the RAISED WEBBING. If it’s a middle ground between the raised webbing and end of NWH suit that would be perfect
User Comment Image
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 8/1/2025, 9:53 AM
I hope the colors remain bright and bold.
User Comment Image

