SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Teaser Reveals First Look At Peter Parker's New Suit (And It Makes One Big Change)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is about to begin shooting in Glasgow, Scotland, and Sony Pictures is looking to get ahead of the paparazzi with an official suit reveal.

This teaser stops short of showing the whole thing off, but confirms one major, sure-to-be-welcomed change: raised webs on the costume. Marvel Studios didn't head down that route in any of the wall-crawler's previous MCU appearances, including the amazing suit featured at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

That clearly won't be carried over to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, as this suit is also a slightly darker shade of red (the logo on Peter Parker's chest appears to have stayed the same as No Way Home's final swing suit, at least).

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the web-slinger's next MCU movie will be a street-level adventure, and Spidey's new status quo will clearly be reflected in what he wears. Gone are the days of his technologically advanced Stark Tech suits, anyway.

Today is "Spider-Man Day," so here's hoping we get a full reveal either later or at some point during the weekend (actors aren't expected to report to set until Sunday as rehearsals will take place before then).

"I feel like I owe it to [fans] to give and deliver the best version of what the next chapter for Spider-Man looks like," Tom Holland previously said, "and I think that's really important, and I think the creative integrity for something like that is really important, and the studio is on board and supportive and really collaborative."

Check out the first teaser for Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the players below.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, and are among the most likely possibilities to make an appearance next summer. As of now, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with The Punisher to battle a Savage Hulk.

We recently published a feature about how the "Brand New Day" comics will influence the next Spider-Man movie, along with a breakdown of Spidey's best team-ups and clashes with Frank Castle.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.