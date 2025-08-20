SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Promo Art Reveals Amazing Look At The Wall-Crawler's New MCU Costume

Spider-Man: Brand New Day wrapped shooting in Glasgow last week, but the couple of weeks this movie spent in the Scottish city gave us ample opportunities to see the web-slinger's new suit in all its glory.

Now, though, some promo art appears to have swung online—it certainly appears official—revealing a piece of imagery we'll surely become very familiar with next year when merchandise starts swinging into stores. Spidey is once again performing a classic comic book pose, and looks like he's been pulled straight off the page.

Spider-Man has worn some spectacular suits in the MCU (others, like his Night-Monkey and inside-out costume, less so), but it's come as a relief to many fans to see the hero finally wearing a classic effort. Gone are the lines and "MCU-isms" that have become an expected part of the superheroes we see on Earth-616.

Of course, the change is fitting as Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be a street-level adventure. The days of Spidey using Stark Tech are over, and he'll now be outfitted with a homemade costume, his web-shooters, and whatever gadgets he can make at home.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently opened up on that, promising fans a new approach to Peter Parker in the MCU.

"I think there’s a promise at the end of No Way Home, that for as sad as it is that Peter is forgotten by everyone in his life, we are seeing for the first time in the Tom Holland Spider-Man stories him being a proper Spider-Man," the executive explained. "Him being by himself, dedicated to saving the city, and dealing with, for lack of better terms, street-level crime, as opposed to world-ending events."

"So when you do that, you say, okay, who are the other street-level characters that we’ve never seen him interact with? And of course, I love that The Punisher started in a Spider-Man comic."

"That great cover," Feige added, "I don’t want to say too much, but Destin, I will say too much, Destin is doing an amazing job right now on that movie, which starts shooting very soon. And he’s got eight or nine comic covers up on his wall in his art department that he is bringing to life in this movie, which is super cool."

You can check out this newly surfaced Spider-Man: Brand New Day promo art in the X post below.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, though they don't currently look set to appear in the movie. Instead, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with (and at some point fighting) The Punisher to take on a Savage Hulk, with The Scorpion thrown in for good measure.

We recently published a feature about how the "Brand New Day" comics could influence the next Spider-Man movie, along with a breakdown of every villain rumoured to appear (there are lots of sinister possibilities).

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.