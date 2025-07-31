THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Pedro Pascal Will Have An "Integral" Role In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - But Is He The Lead?

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Pedro Pascal Will Have An &quot;Integral&quot; Role In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - But Is He The Lead?

The trades have weighed in on who will lead the Avengers: Doomsday cast, but will The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Pedro Pascal be front and centre in the movie? You can find the latest on that here...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 31, 2025 06:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday
Source: Variety

The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Pedro Pascal has repeatedly denied that Reed Richards will lead Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: Doomsday. Marvel's First Family is expected to be integral to the story, but talk of Mister Fantastic being in charge stemmed from filmmaker Matt Shakman's comments being taken out of context.

Variety has now chimed in, confirming that "Pascal is not the centerpiece, but does have an integral role." This comes after reports about Chris Hemsworth's Thor being one of the movie's leads; however, similar to Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, it appears the villainous Doctor Doom will be at the heart of this story. 

The trade notes, "'Avengers: Doomsday' will feature at least one mega-payday in Robert Downey Jr., who is returning to the Marvel fold as villain Doctor Doom. Sources say Downey Jr. has earned between $500 million and $600 million over the course of seven Marvel movies and three cameos and won’t be working at a discount on 'Doomsday'; neither will Chris Hemsworth, who’s returning as Thor."

It's hardly a surprise to learn that Downey will make a huge amount of money for his MCU return, but he's also repeatedly proven to be one of Marvel Studios' biggest box office draws. 

Whether that will extend to him swapping Iron Man's armour for Doctor Doom's remains to be seen, though we'd bet on his face being featured heavily in marketing (perhaps explaining The Fantastic Four: First Steps' mid-credits scene). 

Leaked concept art for Avengers: Secret Wars [SPOILER WARNING] showed the Fantastic Four at Doom's mercy in his Battleworld, with Sue and Franklin part of his royal court, Reed captured before him, and Johnny being constantly covered by water to stop him from flaming on.

The Thing's fate isn't known, but things get pretty dark for poor Ben in the Secret Wars comic.

"It’s big news to me, that’s for one," Pascal recently said of possibly leading the Avengers. "I think Matt Shakman was doing an interview and when he was speaking about Reed...there is something that happens in the comics where he is sort of drawn in by the Avengers family and asked to be put into a leadership position."

He added, "That is something that happens in the comics. It isn’t necessarily something that my character’s future entails."

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a script by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Captain America and Avengers franchises.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Anthony Mackie Shares Shooting Update And Makes Interesting ENDGAME Comparison
Related:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Anthony Mackie Shares Shooting Update And Makes Interesting ENDGAME Comparison
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Directors Share Audience Reaction To FANTASTIC FOUR Mid-Credits Scene - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Directors Share Audience Reaction To FANTASTIC FOUR Mid-Credits Scene - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/31/2025, 6:49 AM
Not surprisingly, the main villain is his arch nemesis, said guy will probably even steal his son, and he's smart enough to figure out how to prevent multiversal collapse
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/31/2025, 6:50 AM
The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

User Comment Image
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 7/31/2025, 6:57 AM
It's called doomsday and they are rivalry geniuses
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/31/2025, 7:04 AM
I mean if true then I’m glad to hear he would be integral to the film but also no shit he isn’t the centerpiece since that will likely be the guy that the movie is (partially) named after…

User Comment Image

Some characters might have more narrative importance & screentime than others but I think it will be Doom’s story since he’s the character that needs the most fleshing out right now.

Anyway , do hope we get some good interactions between Pascal’s Reed and RDJ’s Victor since I think both could tear that up!!.
MaximusTheMad
MaximusTheMad - 7/31/2025, 7:19 AM
Pedro Pascal is literally my favorite MCU actor now. Charlie Cox and Jon Bernthal aren't far behind though.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/31/2025, 7:20 AM
I just hope they make him smarter. I mean, he didn’t come across as brainy as his past iterations did.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/31/2025, 7:42 AM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder