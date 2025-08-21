New Stills From PREDATOR: BADLANDS, TRON: ARES, THE RUNNING MAN, And More Released

We may be done with superhero movies for another year, but there are still some exciting sci-fi and fantasy flicks heading our way in 2025, and LA Times has shared over 20 new images as part of a Fall preview.

In addition to new stills from Tron: Ares, Wicked: For Good, and The Running Man, we have another look at what might just be the most highly-anticipated upcoming release, Predator: Badlands.

This latest look at Dan Trachtenberg's Prey follow-up spotlights Dek, a young Yautja who will be introduced as the franchise's first Predator protagonist. Dek will join forces with Thea, a Weyland-Yutani synth played by Elle Fanning, as they traverse an inhospitable planet with danger lurking around every corner.

Trachtenberg has previously described Dek as the "runt of the litter," adding, "He’s a thing of few words, pretty blunt. He cuts straight to the point. Literally and figuratively."

The filmmaker also addressed the decision to flip the script somewhat by making one of the lethal alien hunters one of the movie's heroes.

"That feels like a big idea, not just within Predator, but in sci-fi generally. In most sci-fi universes, the ‘creatures’ are either bad guys or sidekicks. In [Badlands] it’s: 'What if you were with the creature on this crazy mission to prove itself, seeing everything through its eyes?'"

"After Prey, I had three ideas," he continued. "One was Killer Of Killers, one was Badlands and one...I haven’t done yet. So, there are other awesome ideas and time periods it’d be exciting to explore, and all that’s been part of our discussion for [what’s next]."

Check out the new stills at the links below.

Predator: Badlands is "set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator (Schuster-Koloamatangi), outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary."

Trachtenberg directs and produces Predator: Badlands alongside John Davis, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, and Brent O’Connor. The movie opens exclusively in movie theaters on November 7 in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, Cinemark XD, 4DX, ScreenX, and premium screens everywhere.