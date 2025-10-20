Game Over For Jared Leto As TRON: ARES Crashes And Burns Despite Reaching $100 Million Worldwide

TRON: Ares has finally crossed $100 million at the worldwide box office, but it may be too little, too late for both Disney and lead star Jared Leto as the threequel is on track to be a box office flop.

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 20, 2025 11:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Tron
Source: Deadline (via SFFGazette.com)

Blumhouse's Black Phone 2 was the big winner at the domestic and international box offices this weekend, earning a respectable $42 million worldwide. 

$26.5 million of that came from North America, with $15.5 million from overseas markets. With a reported $30 million budget, this is a good start, though Blumhouse and Universal Pictures will likely be hoping for more in the weeks ahead. 

Universal Domestic Distribution boss Jim Orr seemed happy, anyway, telling Deadline (via SFFGazette.com), "Visionary filmmaker Scott Derrickson and our partners, the masters of horror at Blumhouse, have once again crafted a haunting triumph that captivated audiences this weekend."

"This chilling sequel starring Ethan Hawke and Mason Thames is leaving moviegoers everywhere thrilled and terrified in the best possible way," he added.

The movie received a "B" CinemaScore and has 74% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences have awarded it 85% on the Popcornmeter.

So, with Black Phone 2 taking the top spot, what of TRON: Ares? The sequel crashed and burned in its second weekend, with a disastrous 67% drop in the U.S. for a total of $11.1 million. It's only made $54.5 million domestically thus far, and with only $48.4 million from international markets (a drop of -54%), it's reached $103 million worldwide...on a reported $180 million production budget.

Marketing likely cost $100 million, and this won't be a movie that recoups its losses through merchandise sales, as there's not much to be found out there. At this rate, the TRON and TRON: Legacy follow-up is well on the way to being one of the year's biggest box office flops. 

The biggest loser (beyond Disney, of course) is likely to be lead star Jared Leto. In a recent report from The Wrap, TRON: Ares is described as "the last gasp" for the Oscar winner, with several agents telling the trade that "studios are no longer banking on the star [and] his time leading franchises or big-budget films is over."

Two upcoming projects Leto was attached to, Assassination and Lunik Heist, are no longer moving forward. The trade added, "One agent pointed out that Leto has been attached to 'Tron: Ares' since before 'Morbius' bombed — he boarded the project in 2017 and is a credited producer on the final film — and has secured few additional projects in the ensuing time."

Despite that, Leto does have Masters of the Universe on the horizon. Fortunately for Amazon MGM, he's playing Skeletor, a role that he'll likely only need to provide his voice for. 

It remains to be seen what the future holds in store for the TRON franchise, though it's likely back on the shelf at Disney. Another animated TV series like TRON: Uprising could keep the property fresh in the minds of fans, but the odds of another movie seem beyond slim. 

What did you watch in theaters this weekend? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section. 

RockReigns
RockReigns - 10/20/2025, 11:36 AM
Despite reaching $100M?

that’s no achievement when the movie cost $180M to produce.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 10/20/2025, 11:41 AM
Might end up with $150WW

MIGHT
JP8
JP8 - 10/20/2025, 11:42 AM
When will they learn no one cares about this franchise I've never heard anyone talked about tron with any excitement. This is a dumb property. Let it die.
Linux1172
Linux1172 - 10/20/2025, 11:47 AM
When you decide to do a TRON film without TRON and then just forget about Sam and Quorra despite the fanbase wanting to see a Legacy sequel.....I mean, are we surprised? But hey, let's blame the IP.

My guess is that when they mention Sam in the film and about his abrupt leaving of ENCOM, I feel like the follow-up film could have spun into this as Sam maybe found something in the code or the Grid that required him and Quorra to handle or brace for right-away. I feel like that was supposed to have been a lead-in to something, but they didn't weight into it very much, so many fans saw it as a cheap way to excuse them not being in this film. If they had spelled it out more, fans would have been in anticipation mode and more accepting of this off the wall installment of the Tron film series. On the other hand, maybe it really just was a cheap way to excuse them not being part of the franchise anymore, but now, we'll never know.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 10/20/2025, 11:51 AM
Historically, Tron has never done well at the box office. It's always been sort of a smaller but dedicated fanbase. Kind of a shame. The movie is definitely not without it's issues, but it actually has some good things going for it. They took a big swing, changing up the format a bit, the score and soundtrack were both fantastic, some cool design elements and callbacks. I even think that Leto was a good choice for the role - a soulless program, learning to be human. I hope to still be around in 20 years or so, when they try to revive the property again.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 10/20/2025, 11:52 AM
At this point, Disney can barely make movies. Its astonishing really.

