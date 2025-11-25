TRON: ARES Is Coming To Digital And Blu-ray Sooner Than Expected After Flopping At The Box Office

TRON: Ares opened to mixed reviews last month (53% on Rotten Tomatoes) and flopped at the box office with $142 million worldwide...on a reported budget of over $200 million. The sci-fi franchise is now back on the shelf, and only time will tell whether it achieves TRON and TRON: Legacy's cult status.
For many TRON fans, the hope was that Ares would be successful enough to bring them the long-awaited follow-up to Legacy. Instead, TRON: Ascension will likely go down as one of those potentially great unmade movies.
As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, Disney has announced today that TRON: Ares arrives on December 2 on Digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home. In the New Year, the threequel powers onto 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and DVD beginning January 6, 2026.
For those of you who loved the movie, there's a limited-edition SteelBook that "brings purpose and programming to any personal film library...featuring custom artwork and packaging that "evokes the franchise's glow, speed, and high-tech aesthetic,"
Disney also intends to release the TRON franchise 3-Movie Collection, offering the entire evolution of the Grid in one bundle. The set includes the 1982 classic TRON, the visually groundbreaking TRON: Legacy, and the newest chapter, TRON: Ares. All three will be available together as a digital and DVD collection.
Here's the full list of bonus features and deleted scenes for TRON: Ares:
Deleted Scenes
- Seth's Date
- Burning Man
- Lisberger Cameo
Featurettes
- The Journey To TRON: Ares: Go on a personal journey with Jared Leto, director Joachim Rønning and other cast and crew members for an in-depth making-of look showcasing the stunning visuals, incredible stunts, cool (but heavy) costumes, and next-level sets of TRON: Ares.
- Lightcycles On The Loose: Join director Joachim Rønning as he peels back the layers of one of the most action-packed sequences in the film. Discover what ILM and the artists who grew up loving the franchise contributed, and what other iconic film the sequence pays homage to.
- The Artistry Of TRON: Ares: Director Joachim Rønning and actor-producer Jared Leto sit down to discuss their journey creating TRON: Ares. The pair unpack key moments and the striking visual, sonic and artistic philosophies that drive the storytelling both in and out of the Grid.
- Cast Conversations: Join the cast in candid conversations as they reflect on stepping into character, memorable on-set experiences, funny anecdotes and personal insights. Get a glimpse of the off-screen camaraderie that shines in their electric on-screen synergy.
- The Legacy Of TRON: Decades after TRON first took the world by storm, and with TRON: Legacy in between, there’s loads of nostalgia to mine for TRON: Ares. Catch some clever easter eggs and noteworthy cameos as this enduring franchise continues to leave its mark.
Get ready for the electrifying action and adventure of Tron: Ares. When a highly sophisticated Program named Ares is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, it marks humankind’s first encounter with AI beings.
