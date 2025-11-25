TRON: ARES Is Coming To Digital And Blu-ray Sooner Than Expected After Flopping At The Box Office

TRON: Ares opened to mixed reviews last month (53% on Rotten Tomatoes) and flopped at the box office with $142 million worldwide...on a reported budget of over $200 million. The sci-fi franchise is now back on the shelf, and only time will tell whether it achieves TRON and TRON: Legacy's cult status.

For many TRON fans, the hope was that Ares would be successful enough to bring them the long-awaited follow-up to Legacy. Instead, TRON: Ascension will likely go down as one of those potentially great unmade movies.

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, Disney has announced today that TRON: Ares arrives on December 2 on Digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home. In the New Year, the threequel powers onto 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and DVD beginning January 6, 2026.

For those of you who loved the movie, there's a limited-edition SteelBook that "brings purpose and programming to any personal film library...featuring custom artwork and packaging that "evokes the franchise's glow, speed, and high-tech aesthetic,"

Disney also intends to release the TRON franchise 3-Movie Collection, offering the entire evolution of the Grid in one bundle. The set includes the 1982 classic TRON, the visually groundbreaking TRON: Legacy, and the newest chapter, TRON: Ares. All three will be available together as a digital and DVD collection.

Here's the full list of bonus features and deleted scenes for TRON: Ares:

Deleted Scenes

Seth's Date

Burning Man

Lisberger Cameo

Featurettes

The Journey To TRON: Ares: Go on a personal journey with Jared Leto, director Joachim Rønning and other cast and crew members for an in-depth making-of look showcasing the stunning visuals, incredible stunts, cool (but heavy) costumes, and next-level sets of TRON: Ares.

Go on a personal journey with Jared Leto, director Joachim Rønning and other cast and crew members for an in-depth making-of look showcasing the stunning visuals, incredible stunts, cool (but heavy) costumes, and next-level sets of TRON: Ares. Lightcycles On The Loose: Join director Joachim Rønning as he peels back the layers of one of the most action-packed sequences in the film. Discover what ILM and the artists who grew up loving the franchise contributed, and what other iconic film the sequence pays homage to.

Join director Joachim Rønning as he peels back the layers of one of the most action-packed sequences in the film. Discover what ILM and the artists who grew up loving the franchise contributed, and what other iconic film the sequence pays homage to. The Artistry Of TRON: Ares: Director Joachim Rønning and actor-producer Jared Leto sit down to discuss their journey creating TRON: Ares. The pair unpack key moments and the striking visual, sonic and artistic philosophies that drive the storytelling both in and out of the Grid.

Director Joachim Rønning and actor-producer Jared Leto sit down to discuss their journey creating TRON: Ares. The pair unpack key moments and the striking visual, sonic and artistic philosophies that drive the storytelling both in and out of the Grid. Cast Conversations: Join the cast in candid conversations as they reflect on stepping into character, memorable on-set experiences, funny anecdotes and personal insights. Get a glimpse of the off-screen camaraderie that shines in their electric on-screen synergy.

Join the cast in candid conversations as they reflect on stepping into character, memorable on-set experiences, funny anecdotes and personal insights. Get a glimpse of the off-screen camaraderie that shines in their electric on-screen synergy. The Legacy Of TRON: Decades after TRON first took the world by storm, and with TRON: Legacy in between, there’s loads of nostalgia to mine for TRON: Ares. Catch some clever easter eggs and noteworthy cameos as this enduring franchise continues to leave its mark.