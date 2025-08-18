THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Vanessa Kirby Says Sue Storm's [SPOILER] Will Factor Into AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Vanessa Kirby Says Sue Storm's [SPOILER] Will Factor Into AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Vanessa Kirby has explained how Avengers: Doomsday will address a key moment from the movie's final act, and that's had a big impact on her approach to Sue Storm...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 18, 2025 02:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday
Source: MovieWeb

In The Fantastic Four: First Steps' final act, Sue Storm showed why she's frequently named the most powerful member of Marvel's First Family when she pushed Galactus into the teleporter that sent him millions of light-years away from Earth. 

However, in pushing her powers to the limit, the Invisible Woman sacrificed her life to save not just her son, but the entire planet. It was a huge moment for the character, and one that will seemingly be addressed in Avengers: Doomsday

MovieWeb recently caught up with Vanessa Kirby to discuss her new Netflix movie, Night Always Comes, and the actor explained how Sue's death (and resurrection, courtesy of baby Franklin Richards) is informing her approach to Sue in the next Avengers movie.

"I've been thinking a lot doing Avengers and stuff about how someone that's been through, in the space of basically a week, someone who has given birth and has died and come back to life," she explained, "[and] how a death experience like that would change you."

Kirby added, "I've been listening to a lot of people that have had those kind of experiences and what they learn, and therefore how different they are after they come back from that."

The Mission: Impossible star is clearly going all-in on this character, and Avengers: Doomsday is bound to also explore Franklin's access to the Power Cosmic, and the fact that he's powerful enough to not just raise the dead, but create new realities (if he follows in his comic book counterpart's footsteps). 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps' post-credits scene took place four years after Sue's death, but suggested that Franklin was highly intelligent. While not confirmed, it's thought that Doctor Doom may have asked him to heal his scarred face, a plot point which will definitely need to be expanded on next December. 

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Captain America and Avengers franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

Alan Cumming On Healing AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Return After Miserable X-MEN 2 Experience
Related:

Alan Cumming On "Healing" AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Return After "Miserable" X-MEN 2 Experience
RUMOR: Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool Will Have His Own Team In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool Will Have His Own Team In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 8/18/2025, 2:14 PM
So glad the movie was mostly about Sue Storm. It's about time.
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 8/18/2025, 2:22 PM
@theFUZZ008 - She was the heart and soul of the team. Kirby did well in the role. I liked the visual style of her powers and I liked how effective it was against Surfer & Galactus.
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 8/18/2025, 2:28 PM
@Canyoublush - 100% agree
vadersdaddy
vadersdaddy - 8/18/2025, 2:53 PM
@Canyoublush - they made how powerful she was in that closing sequence make sense for what was happening. Like a mother in real life's protection instinct can make her drop her limitations and do crazy things. It wasn't out of place or exaggerated or forced. It didn't have that corny energy to it like when thy tried to do the A-Force moment of the all female squad of avengers in endgame. If they had written her to be overpowered compared to the rest of the team it would've been stupid.
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/18/2025, 3:22 PM
@theFUZZ008 - movie about her should be named fantastic one not four there is no I in team
DSAC294
DSAC294 - 8/18/2025, 2:22 PM
Took middle schoolers to see This and they all were looking for the theatre fast forward button during the birth scene ⏩
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 8/18/2025, 2:26 PM
@DSAC294 - They're teenagers so yeah... makes sense...
SATW42
SATW42 - 8/18/2025, 3:00 PM
@DSAC294 - You mean when they are spiraling around a damn black hole and surfer is chasing them, considered one of the best sequences in the movie? My middle schooler was gripping her seat.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/18/2025, 3:18 PM
@DSAC294 - what aré you doing taking middle schoolers yo cinemas AND Is there Telegram to know More details?
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 8/18/2025, 2:24 PM
Does anyone else think that it will be Franklin who soft reboots the MCU? If Franklin can reshape reality as a child then we're in for a wild haha
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/18/2025, 2:32 PM
I'm sure Doomsday will be a spectacle, and I'll enjoy once, then care less and less with each viewing like Deadpool 3
KamenRider
KamenRider - 8/18/2025, 2:36 PM
@bobevanz - maybe you shouldn’t watch it at all then. Have you thought about that?
SteelGunZ
SteelGunZ - 8/18/2025, 2:42 PM
Nobody really watched this film anyway so it doesn't really matter.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/18/2025, 2:48 PM
Interesting…

However it seems less like it will be dealt with in the story but that Kirby herself will incorporate that into her performance and show how dying has changed Sue rather then the Russo’s and co addressing it directly.

Anyway , Vanessa was great as Sue and I can’t wait to see more of her!!.

User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 8/18/2025, 2:58 PM
I am not sure how they are going to handle Black Panther...BUT...having a near death experience is something that could connect T"Challa and Sue (in a platonic way) to each other as they have had a flirtatious relationship.
SATW42
SATW42 - 8/18/2025, 3:03 PM
@Forthas - how would that naturally come up? Plus... he's dead...
Forthas
Forthas - 8/18/2025, 3:11 PM
@SATW42 -

During a quiet time when the two are together, perhaps someone says we may not survive this (fill in the crisis) and Sue responds, that she has seen the "other side" and it is peaceful. [A recast] T'Challa would respond "so have I, and there are many people who have loved us waiting there". The two would realize they have a unique shared experience, give each other a slight approving smile and cement a bond that can pay off in later films.

You can send the check and royalties to ...@forthas!
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 8/18/2025, 3:03 PM
Flakeland Gillicutty
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 8/18/2025, 3:09 PM
I hope Vanessa Kirby doesn’t bring that new face to the next film.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder