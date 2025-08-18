THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Vanessa Kirby Says Sue Storm's [SPOILER] Will Factor Into AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

In The Fantastic Four: First Steps' final act, Sue Storm showed why she's frequently named the most powerful member of Marvel's First Family when she pushed Galactus into the teleporter that sent him millions of light-years away from Earth.

However, in pushing her powers to the limit, the Invisible Woman sacrificed her life to save not just her son, but the entire planet. It was a huge moment for the character, and one that will seemingly be addressed in Avengers: Doomsday.

MovieWeb recently caught up with Vanessa Kirby to discuss her new Netflix movie, Night Always Comes, and the actor explained how Sue's death (and resurrection, courtesy of baby Franklin Richards) is informing her approach to Sue in the next Avengers movie.

"I've been thinking a lot doing Avengers and stuff about how someone that's been through, in the space of basically a week, someone who has given birth and has died and come back to life," she explained, "[and] how a death experience like that would change you."

Kirby added, "I've been listening to a lot of people that have had those kind of experiences and what they learn, and therefore how different they are after they come back from that."

The Mission: Impossible star is clearly going all-in on this character, and Avengers: Doomsday is bound to also explore Franklin's access to the Power Cosmic, and the fact that he's powerful enough to not just raise the dead, but create new realities (if he follows in his comic book counterpart's footsteps).

The Fantastic Four: First Steps' post-credits scene took place four years after Sue's death, but suggested that Franklin was highly intelligent. While not confirmed, it's thought that Doctor Doom may have asked him to heal his scarred face, a plot point which will definitely need to be expanded on next December.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Captain America and Avengers franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.